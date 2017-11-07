Bob Lutz: Kiss the good times goodbye

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
It saddens me to say it, but we are approaching the end of the automotive era.
The auto industry is on an accelerating change curve. For hundreds of years, the horse was the prime mover of humans and for the past 120 years it has been the automobile.
Now we are approaching the end of the line for the automobile because travel will be in standardized modules.
The end state will be the fully autonomous module with no capability for the driver to exercise command. You will call for it, it will arrive at your location, you’ll get in, input your destination and go to the freeway.
On the freeway, it will merge seamlessly into a stream of other modules traveling at 120, 150 mph. The speed doesn’t matter. You have a blending of rail-type with individual transportation.
Then, as you approach your exit, your module will enter deceleration lanes, exit and go to your final destination. You will be billed for the transportation. You will enter your credit card number or your thumbprint or whatever it will be then. The module will take off and go to its collection point, ready for the next person to call.
Most of these standardized modules will be purchased and owned by the Ubers and Lyfts and God knows what other companies that will enter the transportation business in the future.
A minority of individuals may elect to have personalized modules sitting at home so they can leave their vacation stuff and the kids’ soccer gear in them. They’ll still want that convenience.
The vehicles, however, will no longer be driven by humans because in 15 to 20 years — at the latest — human-driven vehicles will be legislated off the highways.
The tipping point will come when 20 to 30 percent of vehicles are fully autonomous. Countries will look at the accident statistics and figure out that human drivers are causing 99.9 percent of the accidents.
Of course, there will be a transition period. Everyone will have five years to get their car off the road or sell it for scrap or trade it on a module.
CNBC recently asked me to comment on a study showing that people don’t want to buy an autonomous car because they would be scared of it. They don’t trust traditional automakers, so the only autonomous car they’d buy would have to come from Apple or Google. Only then would they trust it.
My reply was that we don’t need public acceptance of autonomous vehicles at first. All we need is acceptance by the big fleets: Uber, Lyft, FedEx, UPS, the U.S. Postal Service, utility companies, delivery services. Amazon will probably buy a slew of them. These fleet owners will account for several million vehicles a year. Every few months they will order 100,000 low-end modules, 100,000 medium and 100,000 high-end. The low-cost provider that delivers the specification will get the business.
These modules won’t be branded Chevrolet, Ford or Toyota. They’ll be branded Uber or Lyft or who-ever else is competing in the market.
The manufacturers of the modules will be much like Nokia — basically building handsets. But that’s not where the value is going to be in the future. The value is going to be captured by the companies with the fully autonomous fleets.
The end of performance
These transportation companies will be able to order modules of various sizes — short ones, medium ones, long ones, even pickup modules. But the performance will be the same for all because nobody will be passing anybody else on the highway. That is the death knell for companies such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi. That kind of performance is not going to count anymore.
In each size vehicle, you will be able to order different equipment levels. There will be basic modules, and there will be luxury modules that will have a refrigerator, a TV and computer terminals with full connectivity. There will be no limit to what you can cram into these things because drinking while driving or texting while driving will no longer be an issue.
The importance of styling will be minimized because the modules in the high-speed trains will have to be blunt at both ends. There will be minimum separation in the train. Air resistance will be minimal because the modules will just be inserted into the train and spat out when you get close to your exit.
The future of dealers?
Unfortunately, I think this is the demise of automotive retailing as we know it.
Think about it: A horse dealer had a stable of horses of all ages, and you would come in and get the horse that suited you. You’d trade in your old horse and take your new horse home.
Car dealers will continue to exist as a fringe business for people who want personalized modules or who buy reproduction vintage Ferraris or reproduction Formula 3 cars. Automotive sport — using the cars for fun — will survive, just not on public highways. It will survive in country clubs such as Monticello in New York and Autobahn in Joliet, Ill. It will be the well-to-do, to the amazement of all their friends, who still know how to drive and who will teach their kids how to drive. It is going to be an elitist thing, though there might be public tracks, like public golf courses, where you sign up for a certain car and you go over and have fun for a few hours.
And like racehorse breeders, there will be manufacturers of race cars and sports cars and off-road vehicles. But it will be a cottage industry.
Yes, there will be dealers for this, but they will be few and far between. People will be unable to drive the car to the dealership, so dealers will probably all be on these motorsports and off-road dude ranches. It is there where people will be able to buy the car, drive it, get it serviced and get it repainted. In the early days, those tracks may be relatively numerous, but they will decline over time.
So auto retailing will be OK for the next 10, maybe 15 years as the auto companies make autonomous vehicles that still carry the manufacturer’s brand and are still on the highway.
But dealerships are ultimately doomed. And I think Automotive News is doomed. Car and Driver is done; Road & Track is done. They are all facing a finite future. They’ll be replaced by a magazine called Battery and Module read by the big fleets.
The era of the human-driven automobile, its repair facilities, its dealerships, the media surrounding it — all will be gone in 20 years.
Today’s automakers?
The companies that can move downstream and get into value creation will do OK. But unless they develop superior technical capability, the manufacturers of the modules, the handset providers, if you will, will have their specifications set by the big transportation companies.
The fleets will say, “We want a module of a certain length, a certain weight and a certain range.”
They will prescribe the mileage and the acceleration and take bids.
Automakers, if they are smart, may be able to adapt. General Motors sees the handwriting on the wall. It has created Maven and has bought into Cruise Automation and Lyft.
It doesn’t want to be the handset provider. It wants to be the company that creates the value and captures the value, and it is making the right moves to be around when the transition occurs.
I think probably everybody sees it coming, but no one wants to talk about it. They know they will be OK for a few years if they keep providing superior technology, superior design and have good software for autonomous driving.
So for a while, the autonomous thing will be captured by the automobile companies. But then it’s going to flip, and the value will be captured by the big fleets.
This transition will be largely complete in 20 years.
I won’t be around to say, “I told you so,” though if I do make it to 105, I could no longer drive anyway because driving will be banned. So my timing once again is impeccable.
Hello on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 6:58 am
50 years ago it was the flying car thing, now it’s the self driving car.
Why not aim higher? The self-flying car?
AI is tuff. I just played a round of the famous Civilization computer game. The AI in its latest incarnation is not any smarter than it was 30 years ago. That’s because AI is much tougher to do than what the generic news guy and corporate lackey understands it to be.
Shortend on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 7:03 am
Betcha Amazon will control it all and still lose money and triple its stock price.
Cloggie on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 7:03 am
Why not aim higher? The self-flying car?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Rfe4BFiVNA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRZNLBL7Px4
The AI in its latest incarnation is not any smarter than it was 30 years ago. That’s because AI is much tougher to do than what the generic news guy and corporate lackey understands it to be.
http://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-39888639/how-a-computer-beat-the-best-chess-player-in-the-world
Chess has lost lot of its allure now that a computer will always beat the best human chess player.
Cloggie on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 7:07 am
Autonomous driving will enable enforcement of uniform speeds, which increases the capacity of a road, without this incessant overtaking.
Driving becomes LESS boring because you can do something else other than staring at the white line at the middle of road, or worse constant stop and go in a traffic jam.
Davy on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 7:11 am
Autonomous driving is a fake techno optimistic brain fart. This is just another example of fiction parading as fact. They might be able to get this off the drawing board in limited circumstances but it will likely never amount to anything worthy of a transformation. FRAUD
Cloggie on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 7:23 am
Autonomous driving is a fake techno optimistic brain fart.
No it is not, other than perhaps in your rural backward Missouri:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/08/11/intel-in-autonomous-cars/
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/08/11/the-world-of-autonomous-e-vehicles-according-to-daimler-and-bosch/
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/04/06/daimler-bosch-will-bring-autonomous-car-within-5-years/
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/03/14/nissan-leaf-autonomous-drive-demonstration-in-london/
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/09/14/2017-frankfurt-motor-show/
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/05/16/by-2030-you-wont-own-a-car/
q on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 7:25 am
Traveling telephone booths are better, quicker and they can move also in time.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAGKNrhhF2s
Davy on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 7:31 am
words please, your personal web page parading as an empty link is not valid. FRAUD
paulo1 on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 7:33 am
Good comment, Davy.
I am trying to rationalize this article with my reality and cannot. One of us is living in a dream world, and I know I’m not. Tomorrow is a town day for me with about 6 stops picking up construction supplies and material from various wholesalers. Obviously, this would be impossible in this man’s world, unless of course, we all live in little rabit warren boxes and commute to cubicles in a mega-city with our eyes glued to dumb phones and reading what we are supposed to think and feel.
I submit, where people grow the food, harvest the trees for lumber, mine and process the ore…whatever is required for the hive dwellers to survive, we will still be responsible for our own transportation and life choices.
Lutz sees a world of past popular mechanics flying cars. I see a world that is increasingly difficult to ‘make it’, and those unlucky enough to be stuck in a warren paying off student loans and insane mortgages/rents will be ever increasingly sliding into a gerbil wheel hell. Ultimately, there will be no safe place to drop off passengers in teeming and violent slums….but more importantly, no reason to go there.
Hello on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 7:38 am
>>>> Chess has lost lot of its allure now that a computer
Chess is a child’s play simple problem of brute-force calculation in a closed and well-defined environment.
The fact that a simple game like chess requires a quasi super-computer to beat a human should give you hint of how challenging AI is.
Self driving cars will have a future in limited applications, closed circuits, or maybe on long-haul travel on well-defined freeways. Self driving cars as described in the article above? I’m willing to bet that this ain’t gonna happen not in 20 years.
Revi on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 7:46 am
The problem is that the car is still an inefficient use of energy. Why even have cars? You could hook them all together, get in and go to your destination. It would be just like a gigantic bus or heaven forbid, A Train!
Cloggie on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 7:52 am
Present day driving, mostly commuting, takes place in a typical [one car – one passenger mode]. With IT and location aware smart phones, it is possible to complete your route, while transferring zero or more times, while ensuring that a single vehicle will be filled with passengers. The old car, too intrusive, too privacy challenged, will probably be replaced with a van-solution without benches:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dict8tvR_ZY
And add to that females-only transportation.
The result is that the same transportation effort can be delivered with 5-10 times less vehicles. Adieu traffic congestion.
Additional advantages: no need anymore for private car ownership. That is great news for big cities and all these ugly parked cars.
In the end it is paradoxically bad news for car companies itself that will maneuver itself in a death spiral…
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/05/16/by-2030-you-wont-own-a-car/
…because where in the current situation cars stand idly by most of the time, in the autonomous driving situation they will be on the road most of the time. And nobody cares anymore about Mercedes, BMW, Maserati, etc. performance, because the boring state will control how fast you will drive or accelerate.
Happy reading!
WhenTheEagleFlies on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 7:58 am
Good point, Revi. It always amazes me how the present generation looks down on past generations. Here in Providence the public transportation board has been talking up restarting the trolley system for about 10 years. But guess what? It has to be a different grid with new routes even though the old routes still exist. They just can’t bear to admit that the original trolley system worked well and it was a mistake to dismantle it, thus any NEW trolley system route map HAS to differ from the original.
Hello on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 8:11 am
>>> And nobody cares anymore about Mercedes, BMW, Maserati
So you’re saying we’re 1 step closer to your utopia of blandness? EU mandated standard car module. Painted in choice of EU-grey or EU-white and of course to be PC EU-black.
Wow, how am I looking forward to that.
But on another note:
Why do people care about BMW, Bugatti etc?
It seems to me it has 0 to do with how fast they can get to their destination, but all to do with status, taste, preferences, individualism. Ain’t that right?
Cloggie on Tue, 7th Nov 2017 8:32 am
Why even have cars? You could hook them all together, get in and go to your destination. It would be just like a gigantic bus or heaven forbid, A Train!
A country like Holland has say 300 train stations, but 7 million households and thus 7+ million potential destinations.
I think the opposite could happen: the end of the train!, at least for personal transport, not transport of goods.
Folks who could not afford a private car, were forced to take the train. No more. A new public autonomous driving transport system could become a deadly competitor for the train (I only realize that now, nice blogpost topic).
https://www.zelfrijdendvervoer.nl/mobiliteit/2017/10/10/regering-gaat-zelfrijdende-auto-stimuleren-vanuit-mobiliteitsfonds/
New Dutch government has decided that new roads need to be designed from a perspective of enabling autonomous cars. Furthermore the Dutch government has announced that all existing roads need to be adapted to the coming reality of autonomous driving.
Autonomous driving is a fake techno optimistic brain fart.
Poor Davy, where the rest of the world moves on, Davy is still stuck in his 2010 collapse worldview and is prepping in deep Missouri with goats and all.
#WaitingForGodot
