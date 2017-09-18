Beyond peak oil

The last decade has seen a significant change in the terms of the debate around the concept of “peak oil”. Ten years ago the focus was on when oil resources would start to run out and was still based on a concept developed in the 1950s by a Shell geophysicist called M King Hubbert.

Hubbert saw in the life story of an individual oil field, which rises to maximum production and then usually rapidly declines, a model that could be applied to the industry as a whole. As a finite resource, global oil would inevitably reach a point where the only prospect was decline.

Numerous worthy individuals and companies believed they could identify the peak. The US Energy Department has produced an invaluable list of those predictions. In 1972, Exxon said the peak would come around the year 2000. In 1977 with typical precision Hubbert himself put it at 1996.

None of those predictions has come true. The date has been progressively put back and the prediction made by Peter Odell, the doyen of oil economists, that the peak will not come before 2060 could yet be proved right.

Technology has enabled the industry to keep finding more oil and has identified ways to extract it from existing fields that had been thought close to exhaustion. Science and engineering have made production possible from resources once thought uneconomic for commercial development — the most obvious example of which is shale. The volume of identified reserves not yet developed is greater now than it was in 1977 when I first joined the industry, despite 40 years of growing production.

The concept of peak oil has therefore shifted from peak supply to peak demand. There is no consensus on the date but the expectation is that demand will begin to fall before supply starts to run out. Static or falling demand in the developed world reinforces that theory as does the suggestion, recently articulated by a senior Chinese official, that Beijing is considering banning petrol and diesel cars at some point. Some say the peak could come within five years; others put the date much later.

Perhaps the more interesting question for investors, the industry and oil-producing countries is: what happens after the peak? How rapidly will demand decline?

Much of the published analysis focuses on the use of oil in cars, which is the largest component of current demand. Cars and light vehicles account for around a quarter (24m barrels a day) of current oil demand. There are currently some 2m electric vehicles on the roads globally and at the current rate that could rise to between 9m and 20m by 2020 and between 40m and 70m by 2025 according to latest study from the International Energy Agency.

At that pace, using a rough calculation, EVs might displace 1m b/d of oil demand by 2025. Beyond that, the pace will depend on costs and regulation. Relatively rapid deployment could cut oil demand by over 2m b/d within 25 years. Fuel-efficiency standards for petrol-driven vehicles could displace even more. That sort of calculation is at the heart of peak oil demand forecasts.

Cars and light vehicles, however, account for only one segment of oil demand.There are three other areas where consumption is material and in each the current situation suggests that demand is growing rather than falling and that there are no obvious substitutes. Freight transport uses some 16m b/d; aviation 5.8m b/d and petrochemicals another 11m b/d.

Freight business is growing, especially across Asia, and relies on diesel, and although higher efficiency standards for trucks and lorries would help it is hard not to imagine that the growth in consumption in the sector will match the level of economic growth. Air transportation is increasing. The most authoritative forecasts suggest that passenger numbers will double over the next 20 years. Even with some efficiency gains that suggests an increase in demand of perhaps 3m or 4m b/d.

Petrochemical demand is also growing. Some substitution is possible but given the geographic shift of the industry to the Middle East the temptation to use local oil supplies will remain high.

What is the conclusion from all this? The most likely outcome is a long plateau. That is based on a peak in demand, particularly for petrol, within the next decade as EVs begin to break into the market using economics of scale, further advances in battery technology and the active support of public policymakers through steps such as tax concessions and parking regulations. Beyond the peak, demand for oil for use in personal transportation falls but the pace is limited by the capital stock of cars turning over only relatively slowly. The decline in petrol consumption will be offset by the continued growth in use of oil to move freight and air passengers. In both cases, demand will be driven by an increasing population and prosperity. Oil use in petrochemicals will also continue to grow. I think a reasonable prediction from all this is that a peak in demand — say in the mid to late 2020s — will be followed by a long plateau keeping global oil demand at around 100m b/d for many years. If that is right, the question shifts back to the supply side. Can that demand be met without a significant increase in prices driven by scarcity or rising production costs, or both? That will be the subject of next week’s post.

FT