Page added on November 26, 2017
In a conversation over the holiday I posited to a friend that the modern worldview which guides human action practically worldwide has all the hallmarks of a religion. I contended that this “religion” is at the root of our ecological predicament and that changing the current perilous trajectory of humankind would entail the adoption of an ecologically sound religion to replace it.
When I say religion, I mean “worldview,” and I believe the two are synonymous. Even if one has a supposedly secular worldview that relies on economics, psychology, biology or any other field for an explanation of how the world works, it will inevitably look like a religion since such worldviews have unquestioned (and often unquestionable!) premises and may make claims to explain all the social and/or physical phenomena we experience. These secular worldviews tend to be reductionist, describing the interactions of humans with one another and the physical world as nothing but a product of economic laws, human psychology or biological imperatives.
One cannot invent a religion. Religions either grow out of an accretion of spiritual and philosophical traditions over time or they start with a charismatic figure who brings a new set of ideas and standards into a society and is later labelled a divine prophet or the originator of a new philosophy or discipline.
I’ve tried to imagine what the shape of an ecologically sound religion/worldview might be. My friend wisely offered the following humble beginning: “Be kind. It’s all connected.”
The first two words are familiar to anyone affiliated with a religion. It is the equivalent of “Love thy neighbor.” But the second phrase creates an altogether more expansive meaning for the first, implying that we should not only be kind to our fellow humans, but to all nonhuman entities, animate and inanimate.
Just embracing such an attitude would mark a profound shift in consciousness. Achieving it in practice would necessarily be a revolution in modern society—overturning practically everything we now do under the influence of a consciousness that does not give any autonomous value to natural entities. Instead, those entities are valued only for what we can extract from them for our benefit.
It seems axiomatic that in a connected world our kindness to nonhuman entities would redound to our benefit. We would probably not continue to undermine the habitability of the biosphere as much as we do. On the other hand, we would be obliged to create a much larger space for nonhuman participants in the biosphere and that would mean a significant reduction in what we call our “standard of living.”
That seems like a reasonable tradeoff if it means that human culture would continue for a long time into the future instead of being threatened with extinction. Right now, however, we have made a devil’s bargain which few people comprehend. We’ve traded away durability for near-term comfort. And, we’ve mistakenly classified our level of comfort as an index of the durability of our culture. Most people believe the structures and processes we’ve concocted are hardy when they are, in fact, fragile and prone to collapse.
A new religion/worldview would have to convince us as a species that the seeming tradeoff of less comfort for more durability is worthwhile. How that could happen remains opaque. But it points to a problem more basic than our flawed physical infrastructure. The very way we imagine the world is making it impossible to change our current perilous course.
6 Comments on "Be kind, it’s all connected"
____________________________________________ on Sun, 26th Nov 2017 4:29 pm
Be ruthless to scum. Exterminate psychopaths and liars immediately.
Outcast_Searcher on Sun, 26th Nov 2017 4:53 pm
“Exterminate psychopaths and liars immediately.”
So we should murder nearly all politicians right now? (They all seem to lie, when convenient for them).
That seems pretty extreme. Meanwhile, I see you leave a line instead of a userid.
Makati1 on Sun, 26th Nov 2017 5:14 pm
“The very way we imagine the world is making it impossible to change our current perilous course.” BINGO!
The very way we IMAGINE the world. So many never see the real world. They only see the little place they call home and not even all of that. Few travel and experience any country outside their own. They rely on others to tell them what it is like. Others who are also imagining their own little world. Reality is elusive and oft denied by most. Especially by those pampered and told they are ‘exceptional’ and ‘indispensable’.
“Some people never observe anything. Life just happens to them. They get by on little more than a dumb persistence, and they resist with anger and resentment, anything that might lift them out of that false security.” – Frank Herbert – “Heretics of Dune”
onlooker on Sun, 26th Nov 2017 5:20 pm
Too bad we didn’t NOTE in time we are connected to the Earth
Sissyfuss on Sun, 26th Nov 2017 5:24 pm
Cobb grows more lugubrious with each composition. And why wouldn’t he. Our situation grows more dire with each added 80 million on every trip around the sun. The masses don’t comprehend our predicament because of their anesthetized minds either by chemicals or religion. Another way of expressing his meme of, be kind it’s all connected would be, we’re all in this together. But the elites could never admit to such a frightening revelation.
Makati1 on Sun, 26th Nov 2017 5:53 pm
” “We the people are the sovereign… We are not slaves. We need to remember that. I think that’s forgotten. The definition of freedom is lost in America. When we have to have a license or ask permission to do everything, we are subjects…” (Slaves)
https://freedomoutpost.com/ryan-bundys-opening-statement-something-every-red-blooded-american-hear/
Slavery never ended in America, it just changed colors.