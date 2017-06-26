Bankers warn global crash could arrive ‘with a vengeance’

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
A new financial crisis is brewing in the emerging economies and it could hit “with a vengeance”, an influential group of central bankers has warned.
Emerging markets such as China are showing the same signs that their economies are overheating as the US and the UK demonstrated before the financial crisis of 2007-08, according to the annual report of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).
Claudio Borio, the head of the BIS monetary and economic department, said a new recession could come “with a vengeance” and “the end may come to resemble more closely a financial boom gone wrong”.
The BIS, which is sometimes known as the central bank for central banks and counts Bank of England Governor Mark Carney among its members, warned of trouble ahead for the world economy.
It predicted that central banks would be forced to raise interest rates after years of record lows in order to combat inflation which will “smother” growth.
The group also warned about the threat poised by rising debt in countries like China and the rise in protectionism such as in the US under Donald Trump, City AM reported.
dave thompson on Mon, 26th Jun 2017 12:11 pm
Looking at any graph, showing the historical time between recessions, any fool can figure out that we are most likely over due.
Outcast_Searcher on Mon, 26th Jun 2017 1:53 pm
dave thompson — since when is anything close to an ordinary recession, anything remotely like “a crash”?
If the experts can’t predict things like when the next recession is due, why do you presume you can by looking at a chart?
Davy on Mon, 26th Jun 2017 3:03 pm
Times have changed making normal economic wisdom null and void. What is going to crash things is more than an economic process although this will surely play a part. Combine a difficult economic environment with some kind of shock.
The problem today for recession Hawk’s is the world is so coordinated that any and every moral hazard is available to do whatever it takes. Some other event beyond human control will shatter this human economic facade. We have become complacent and habituated to an average growth environment. This is the other trip wire. People will freek when shit happens because it has been years since shit happened. Confidence is the glue today keeping this irrational and dysfunctional system working.
Apneaman on Mon, 26th Jun 2017 3:55 pm
Jerome Purtzer on Mon, 26th Jun 2017 5:35 pm
None of the experts at the Wall Street Journal, The Fed., Forbes etc.,etc. were able to predict the 2008 meltdown. Matt Tiabbi at Rolling Stone Magazine was finally able to deconstruct the toxic brew of Mortgages, derivatives, credit default swaps, merging commercial banks with stock brokerages into a giant casino only bested in 1929. Nothing has changed except the numbers are much bigger now. The coming crash will be that much bigger. The banks are betting they will be bailed out again.
Apneaman on Mon, 26th Jun 2017 5:41 pm
Jerome, predicting crashes is not in their job description. They are the legitimizers of the system. A secular priesthood whose main purpose is to keep the disciples hoping and believing and attack any form of heresy.
twocats on Mon, 26th Jun 2017 5:52 pm
on purely the economic front, many of the big players know full well the game is rigged… in their favor, more so now than ever. they stay heavily invested because to go AGAINST this machine is to get positively steamrolled. the economy is a hideous mutated beast from what it was.
will the party end? sure, at some point. and they’ll try to limit their losses. but with everything so massively correlated it will be difficult to get a recession without a crash. it will be very difficult to navigate the next downturn – whatever the cause.
makati1 on Mon, 26th Jun 2017 7:33 pm
Economists are nothing more than fortune tellers with a degree. They are always wrong in their timing.
Anyone with two brain cells that still work knows that a big crash/reset is overdue, like some earthquake zones in the U$. No one can predict with any accuracy when they will happen, just that they will.
If you are not prepared for this one, it is your own fault. There will not be a “recovery”. We have not recovered from the last one. The next one will be the end of the 1st world. But, that is the plan. Level the playing field so there can be a world government. Make conditions so bad that there will be a demand for it from the serfs. That’s how I see it. Otherwise some very intelligent people are making a series of very stupid decisions. Not likely.
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 26th Jun 2017 7:45 pm
If there is an economic crash, will my iPhone quit working?
Of course there will be another crash, cause the bailout
billions are deposited into the personal checking accounts of the banksters who caused the crash.
dave thompson on Mon, 26th Jun 2017 10:27 pm
Hey Outcast, “any fool can figure out that we are most likely over due.” I guess you think you are not a fool too?
Outcast_Searcher on Mon, 26th Jun 2017 11:23 pm
dave thompson: Well, if calling people fools made you smart, then I suppose you’d be credible.
If that’s your best answer is to repeat yourself, and not even attempt to answer a couple simple questions, then you lack any credibility.
brough on Tue, 27th Jun 2017 2:50 am
Why worry about a banking crash in China. Its still a communist country and recessions are probably illegal.