Americans celebrate July 4 with leisure and gluttony

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on July 4, 2017
Americans will celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday with fireworks, acts of gluttony and escapes to the beach, even for people in New Jersey where legislators brokered a last-minute deal to reopen state parks.
In keeping with tradition, cities across the country will launch fireworks after dark, perhaps the most emblematic way to commemorate July 4, 1776, when the American colonies’ Declaration of Independence from Britain was adopted.
The document enshrines the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, which in many U.S. cities today involves competitions over how many hot dogs and hamburgers people can stuff down their throats in rapid succession.
In Washington, a hamburger restaurant challenges competitors to consume as many sandwiches as possible in 10 minutes, while in New York City, a seaside establishment stages a tournament that tests some of the world’s most formidable consumers of frankfurters.
Americans are expected to flock to beaches, especially in the West where the weather is hot and dry, while the eastern part of the country may see scattered thunderstorms.
In New Jersey, a budget battle halted nonessential services, forcing state beaches and parks to close, but lawmakers on Monday night ended the three-day-old state government shutdown.
On Sunday, while state beaches were still closed, however, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie managed to visit Island Beach State Park, prompting outrage.
Maine residents are facing a partial government shutdown as well, but its state parks remain open. They are two of nine states to miss deadlines for passing a budget.
An informal peace and love celebration will mark the holiday in Oregon’s Malheur National Forest. The annual Rainbow Family Gathering had drawn nearly 12,000 people by Monday, and thousands more were expected for July Fourth, said Ryan Nehl, a forest administrator.
Professing to have no leaders and no organization, the families mark Independence Day with “care-taking of mother earth, nonviolence and living a compassionate and loving life,” according to one blog associated with the event.
Forest rangers are concerned they will be outnumbered.
“We don’t want any of the groups to potentially surround any of the officers on site,” Nehl said.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to attend a picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House and later view an 18-minute fireworks display.
City officials expect almost 700,000 visitors for a range of events in the U.S. capital.
8 Comments on "Americans celebrate July 4 with leisure and gluttony"
deadlykillerbeaz on Tue, 4th Jul 2017 7:44 am
Americans pig down every day.
At the end of the day, the Malheur will be a dump.
Sissyfuss on Tue, 4th Jul 2017 8:04 am
Where humans tred, garbage follows.
Lucifer on Tue, 4th Jul 2017 8:12 am
Americans, who thought they would celebrate like that? lol.
MASTERMIND on Tue, 4th Jul 2017 9:11 am
Simple really….when the world economy collapses everything shuts down…the end….were
talking about grids down all over the world and 7.5B people dropping like f*** flies in
short order…the collapse will be absolutely horrible..There is no collapse or horror movie ever produced that has even come close to imagining what the collapse of BAU might look like. I’m talking about every corporation and every social program going bankrupt at once. I’m talking about people eating people. I’m talking about the worst catastrophe to ever happen in the history of mankind. Nothing has ever, or will ever come close.
(Meadows 1972) (Ehrlich 2013)
(Motesharrei 2012) (Jefferson 2015)
(Ebrahimi 2015) (Chapman,I 2013)
(Korowicz 2012) (Tainter 1990)
(Diamond 2006) (Ahmed 2017)
Davy on Tue, 4th Jul 2017 9:55 am
Affluence that is unappreciated and excessive disgusts me. Nowhere is this more evident than in the wealthy areas of the west. What amazes me is how fragile this arrangement is. Small disruptions will make huge changes necessary. It is coming but how it unfolds is a fascinating study for me.
Lucifer on Tue, 4th Jul 2017 10:10 am
Mastermind, that sounds like hell on earth to me.
Cloggie on Tue, 4th Jul 2017 10:42 am
*** MASTERMIND ***
You take yourself very seriously, isn’t it?
Aren’t you afraid of becoming a mockery for this all-caps juvenile nick choosing?
when the world economy collapses everything shuts down…the end….were
talking about grids down all over the world and 7.5B people dropping like f*** flies in short order…the collapse will be absolutely horrible..There is no collapse or horror movie ever produced that has even come close to imagining what the collapse of BAU might look like.
For you reality is one big Hollywood movie.
Perhaps you get up from your chair in the basement and give your mother a hand with the dishes and get in contact with some none-screen reality for a change?
MASTERMIND on Tue, 4th Jul 2017 3:03 pm
Don’t you get it? Climate change was just pushed by the authorities as an excuse to get
funding and public support for renewables cause of upcoming peak oil,coal, and gas.. And they couldn’t have just announced peak oil,coal, and gas was coming to the world because the sheep would go insane. And they failed because renewables don’t really work. But soon CO2 pollution will go into terminal decline. And the earth will naturally recover and be perfectly fine. I Wish I could say the same thing about humans.