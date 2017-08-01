Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
In mid-2000, the world feared it was running out of oil. Speculators, in turn, became feverishly bullish on oil’s price. A 78% crash soon followed. Now, the phrase “peak oil” has been re-introduced, but in a different way.
7 Comments on "A New Twist on “Peak Oil”"
MASTERMIND on Tue, 1st Aug 2017 8:05 am
Just wait till the massive oil shortages hit in a few years! The Peak Oil Pig will be back! Like a phoenix rising from the ashes!
AM on Tue, 1st Aug 2017 8:22 am
@mast how many times I told you not to make this stupid prediction. I was a Paultard and I lost my shorts in gold. Are you about to lose all your shekles in oil?
What happened to Ron Paul and his tards? They’re still yapping on an on about precious metals.
They’re just useless babbling tards like you. If you lose money in the game it’s a kick in the nuts.
Don’t believe in anything the tards have to say.
Cloggie on Tue, 1st Aug 2017 8:42 am
The video only takes the financial side in consideration. Zero reference to “Paris”, the real reason why Shell thinks that peak oil (demand) is immanent: oil is making itself impossible with rapidly incoming doom stories, correct or exaggerated, about climate developments. Ben van Beurden doesn’t know how quickly he can jump in his new e-vehicle to show the world that he understands the problem and that he is busy building wind parks in the North Sea.
Oil will peak soon… because it will become globally despised, like crack or plutonium. It’s seen as contaminated merchandise.
Cloggie on Tue, 1st Aug 2017 8:44 am
Just wait till the massive oil shortages hit in a few years! The Peak Oil Pig will be back! Like a phoenix rising from the ashes!
Any arguments to back that adventurous assertion up?
If they can frack America, they can frack the entire planet.
Dredd on Tue, 1st Aug 2017 8:46 am
“the phrase “peak oil” has been re-introduced, but in a different way”
Same with “laundromat” … it’s not just for phrases like “peak oil” anymore, it is also for washing the money of the richest man in the world who’s money, even though “clean”, is seized-up in the West (The Shapeshifters of Bullshitistan – 9).
Darrell Cloud on Tue, 1st Aug 2017 8:46 am
The volatility in price at the pump is amazing in my little county. Prices go up as much as 12 cents on the gallon in one night only to drop back down again bit by bit. It’s a straight shot up and a staircase down. There is no true sense as to where this market is going because there is no true market. On one side you have the finite limits of proven reserves at given price ranges. On the other side, you have the infinite supply of conjured money. We are running ninety to nothing with our eyes closed. There is a wall out there, but I only have a guess as to when we are going to hit it.
bobinget on Tue, 1st Aug 2017 9:09 am
