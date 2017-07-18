A Brighter Future for Electric Cars and the Planet

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
There is simply no credible way to address climate change without changing the way we get from here to there, meaning cars, trucks, planes and any other gas-guzzling forms of transportation. That is why it is so heartening to see electric cars, considered curios for the rich or eccentric or both not that long ago, now entering the mainstream.
A slew of recent announcements by researchers, auto companies and world leaders offer real promise. First up, a forecast by Bloomberg New Energy Finance said that electric cars would become cheaper than conventional cars without government subsidies between 2025 and 2030. At the same time, auto companies like Tesla, General Motors and Volvo are planning a slate of new models that they say will be not only more affordable but also more practical than earlier versions. And officials in such countries as France, India and Norway have set aggressive targets for putting these vehicles to use and phasing out emission-spewing gasoline and diesel cars.
Skeptics may see these announcements as wishful thinking. After all, just 1.1 percent of all cars sold globally in 2016 were electrics or plug-in hybrids. And many popular models still cost much more than comparable fossil-fuel cars.
The skeptics, however, have consistently been overly pessimistic about this technology. Electric cars face challenges, yet they have caught on much faster than was thought likely just a few years ago. There were two million of them on the world’s roads last year, up 60 percent from 2015, according to the International Energy Agency. The cost of batteries, the single most expensive component of the cars, fell by more than half between 2012 and 2016, according to the Department of Energy. Tesla has indicated that it can produce batteries for about $125 per kilowatt-hour. Researchers say the cost of electric cars will be at parity with conventional vehicles when battery prices reach $100 per kilowatt-hour, which experts say is just a few years away. Electric cars are more efficient, of course, but they also require less maintenance, which should make them cheaper to own over time.
The potential environmental benefits of electric vehicles are huge. The transportation sector accounts for 14 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions and 27 percent of emissions in the United States. Moreover, countries have found it much more difficult to reduce planet-warming gases from transportation than from power plants. In America, for example, transportation emissions again regularly exceed those from the electricity sector for the first time since the late 1970s. The switch to electric cars is good for the climate because petroleum vehicles produce more greenhouse gas emissions per unit of energy than power plants fueled by natural gas, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Proponents say the growth of electric cars, when combined with the surge in renewable energy sources, like solar and wind, could lead to big reductions in emissions over time. These forces should also help reduce local air pollution in countries like China and India, which is why their leaders are getting behind these technologies in a big way. Government incentives have turned China into the biggest market for electric vehicles. And an Indian government minister says his country wants all cars sold there by 2030 to be electric. France says it wants to end sales of new diesel and gasoline cars by 2040, while Norway’s goal is 2025.
Government support could prove as crucial to the future of the technology as technical advances. If countries, states and localities encourage the spread of public charging stations, through tax breaks, other incentives or public spending, more people will take the plunge and convert. If the United States and other governments continue to spend money on research to help drive down battery costs, their economies and consumers will benefit.
Some parts of the fossil fuel industry will no doubt try to sabotage the electric car revolution. In the United States, the industry is lobbying states to eliminate subsidies for the vehicles. And many analysts expect the industry to seek similar changes at the federal level from President Trump and Republican leaders in Congress, who have already made clear that they do not see climate change as a major threat. They should know, though, that the most they can do is slow down the process. The electric car has already left the garage.
Bob on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 5:10 pm
Electric cars are only marginally able to help the planet. We still need roads, bridges, steel, concrete, etc to make it work. Large trucks will never run on batteries. Want to save the planet? Reduce speeds on Interstates to 55 and 35 on all other roads unless posted lower. Only sell 4 cylinder cars limited to 100 horsepower. Presto! Fuel use lowered by half. Electric cars will never achieve that. But Humans fail to see and implement the obvious. Tesla toots its Ludicrous Mode and super horsepower. That is what still sells cars. Too bad for us.
Cloggie on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 5:19 pm
The NYT forgets to mention another huge advantage: e-vehicles are silent. You can buy that pretty jome again, even if situated directly next to the motorway.
About e-vehicles: the Netherlands for instance intends to build 5 offshore 700 MW wind parks in the coming few years.
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/06/06/suitable-offshore-wind-locations/
Two of those would be enough to power the entire Dutch private car fleet of 8 million, provided they would be Renault Zoe e-vehicles, currently the most popular e-vehicle in Europe:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/05/22/wind-power-and-electric-vehicles/
The message is clear: in a decade or so oil for cars will be a has been in several European countries. Smart money knows that.
Bye-bye Big Oil.
Enter Big Renewable.
Intrinsically an e-vehicle is cheaper than a gasoline one. Because an e-motor is cheaper than an Ottomotor with all these moving parts and pumps and gears and what not.
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ottomotor
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electric_motor
E-motor is simpler, weighs less, is silent and doesn’t stink and can run on renewable energy. Advantages as far as the eye can see.
Cloggie on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 5:22 pm
Large trucks will never run on batteries.
http://freightinthecity.com/2015/08/heineken-netherlands-finding-success-with-large-electric-hgvs-for-city-centre-distrubution-in-rotterdam-and-amsterdam/
Harquebus on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 5:24 pm
Yeah, right.
“An important frequent shortcoming in the discussion on availability of lithium is the lack of proper terminology and standardized concepts for assessing the available amounts of lithium. Published studies talk about “reserves”, “resources”, “recoverable resources”, “broad-based reserves”, “in-situ resources”, and “reserve base”.”
http://energyskeptic.com/2016/not-enough-lithium-for-electric-car-batteries/
“Enormous hopes are linked to electric cars as the solution to the automotive industry’s climate problems. However, electric car batteries are eco-villains during their manufacturing. Several tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) are generated even before the batteries leave the factory.”
http://principia-scientific.org/study-tesla-car-battery-production-releases-as-much-co2-as-8-years-of-driving-on-gas/
“But lithium is only one key component of the lithium-ion battery—the backbone of the latest energy revolution. Cobalt makes up some 35 percent of this mix, and it’s shaping up to be Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) bigger concern.”
https://www.yahoo.com/news/electric-bar-boom-sets-cobalt-233000339.html
“It’s left some Aussie junior explorers stranded and potentially short of cash. The ASX put some of those affected into trading halts last week.
Tanzania is a hot bed for graphite exploration as part of the electric car battery boom.”
https://www.dailyreckoning.com.au/shots-fired-electric-car-war/2017/07/06/
“it’s no secret that China wants to dominate the battery industry. The bigger the electric car market, the better for China.”
“Just yesterday, NMT announced that the price agreed for its lithium concentrate is going from US$750 per metric tonne to US$841.”
“We could be looking at a looming supply squeeze in the lithium sector.”
https://www.dailyreckoning.com.au/shots-fired-electric-car-war/2017/07/06/
“Still, keep an eye on events in the Congo.
It could send every battery maker scrambling for cobalt reserves from anywhere but there.”
https://www.dailyreckoning.com.au/panic-trading-halts-one-resource-absolutely-soar/2017/07/10/
MASTERMIND on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 7:32 pm
EV’s will never catch on in America. Because there are only around 86 million garages for over 250 vehicles.
dave thompson on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 7:39 pm
The NY Times certainly likes the happy talk. Humans are way short on time when it comes to abrupt climate catastrophic change. The window of opportunity long ago closed for humans and the remaining ecosystem all life relies on. This silly idea that driving electric cars will somehow reverse this situation in the coming decades is hopelessly laughable. The sad part is that this is what the people want, magical thinking, hopium, and a dash of your head up your ass.
tahoe1780 on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 7:59 pm
Chevy disappointed in Bolt sales. http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-18/chevy-forced-extend-shutdown-bolt-plant-after-realizing-literally-no-one-wants-bolt