$25 oil is coming, and along with it, a new world order

Interestingly enough, if you believe this thesis, you may want to look at selling out of any exposure you have to car parks. “In fact what is going to happen, in 80 per cent or maybe more, parking spaces are going to be vacant. Because we are going to have, fewer cars on the road” Seba says.

And given that $25 forecast for oil, you certainly want to look at selling oil, and expensive oil producers. Oh, and sell the car makers that are slow to adapt too, given there will be no more petrol or diesel cars, buses and trucks sold anywhere in the world within 8 years. Which also means no more car dealers by 2024.

And wait, you can sell insurers too, as the cost of car insurance will drop dramatically when you take human error out of the equation, and a much lower direct ownership of vehicles in general.

But, according to Seba, it is time to look at buying into anything that will help to produce and manufacture the next generation of cars, which are “computers on wheels.”

He says to look at companies that make the operating system, the computer platform, the batteries, mapping software, and those that adapt to the new environment.

“Imagine a Starbucks on wheels. Essentially transportation is going to be so cheap, it’s going to be essentially cheaper for Starbucks to run around and take me to work, which is, you know, 60 kilometers away, and give that transportation for free, in exchange for going to buy coffee in that hour of commute.”

There is some good news for economic growth too. The savings households make on cars, will drive higher consumer spending in the U.S., which in turn will drive business and job growth. Seba forecasts that productivity gains will boost GDP by an additional $1 trillion.

But on the other hand, outstanding auto loan debt in the U.S. stands at more than $1 trillion. And there are those who see the U.S. subprime-auto market as a big problem already.

Josh Jalinski, president of Jalinski Advisory Group told CNBC’s Street Signs that it’s a huge risk. “We have a potential auto subprime crisis looming in America, the likes we haven’t seen since 2008. … I see the car subprime loan debacle as something that could be the catalyst of upending the Trump train.”