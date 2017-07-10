Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Some disagree about when and whether the world will begin using less oil, but some energy companies are already planning for an oil-free future.
One Comment on "Why The Possibility Of Peak Demand Worries Oil Producers"
rockman on Mon, 10th Jul 2017 4:03 pm
The Rockman is surround by oil patch hands day after day. And not once has any conversation come up about a lack of demand being a problem for us. Especially since the world recently began consuming more oil then ever before in history.