Which Peak, And When?

I’ve always found it fascinating how suddenly a “hot” topic crops up everywhere (in modern parlance, it’s trending). Author Malcolm Gladwell explained the phenomenon in his page-turner, the bestseller “The Tipping Point.” The topic seemingly emerges from nowhere, then swirls around from think tanks and universities to the lay media, then to industry media, finally onto conference agendas and into government reports—and then it fades away.

This past spring, that topic has been peak oil demand.

It may have gotten new impetus as of press time because major announcements were made about the future of automobiles and the fuels that make mobility possible. This might affect the oil and gas industry longer term, say in 20 years.

Oil Gas Investor