Where Do Oil, Gas Professionals Want to Work?

North America, the Middle East and Europe are the top three regions where oil and gas professionals would like to work, according to the first Global Energy Talent Index (GETI).

The survey revealed that 22 percent of voters said North America was their top location, compared to 22 percent for the Middle East and 21 percent for Europe. Asia received 16 percent of the votes while Africa and South America got 5 and 4 percent respectively.

Interestingly, these results differed slightly from a poll we conducted in 2016, which revealed that most people in the oil and gas community wanted to secure a job in Asia.

In the Rigzone survey, 35 percent of the 245 voters picked Asia as their top job location, with 31 percent choosing the Americas and 26 percent choosing Europe.

That being said, North America does makes sense as a desirable job location for the industry.

A rise in the price of oil since lows of under $28 per barrel at the start of 2016 is reviving the shale sector in the United States, evidenced by the fact that a combined $10 billion is planning to be spent on the industry this year, and a seemingly pro oil president is filling many in the oil and gas community with gusto.

Salaries in the U.S. energy industry are also attractive, with U.S. workers receiving more money than their global counterparts for several oil and gas roles, according to the GETI report.

Maintenance engineers, mechanical engineers, project managers, welders and administrators, for example, all receive more money in the United States compared to workers in the same jobs in the Middle East, Europe, Australasia, Asia and Africa.

Other oil rich nations, such as Canada and Mexico, are also nestled within the North America region, which doubtlessly increases the desirability of the area among energy professionals.

These particular countries have also experienced their own energy-related boosts recently, with President Trump granting approval for TransCanada Corp. to build its Keystone XL pipeline across the Canada-United States border, which is expected to create high paying jobs, and Mexico seeing increased interest from some of the world’s top oil companies.

It looks like North America is a hotspot for oil and gas workers at the moment, so if you’re interested in a career in the sector, you may want to check out the region and see if it’s right for you.

