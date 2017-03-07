What the Saudi Aramco sale says about the state of the oil industry

As the oil and gas industry gathers in Houston for CERAWeek, a major annual event, geopolitical drivers to oil prices will be a focus.

U.S. shale producers will be particularly attuned to backroom discussions about how Saudi Arabia and Russia are viewing new indications of restored momentum in drilling in the U.S. tight oil patch. The bullish reports on U.S. drilling rates come against the backdrop of statements from close advisers to President Donald Trump that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will make room for U.S. shale.

Chances are OPEC will not abandon attempts to shore up the global oil market, regardless of the newfound staying power of U.S. production. That’s because Saudi Arabia has bigger fish to fry when it comes to oil prices. Saudi Arabia’s leaders are betting the farm that the sale of 5 percent of Saudi Aramco, the country’s national oil company (NOC), in an initial public offering (IPO) can jumpstart a new era of economic reform that will transform the country and create new jobs for a restive and younger population.

To get the sale of Aramco shares on better footing, Saudi Arabia hopes to get oil prices back to the $60 to $70 a barrel range, analysts say. That’s one reason the kingdom was willing to broker a deal between OPEC and Russia to cut production.

But the issuance of the IPO is not necessarily all good news for the U.S. oil industry. The first cracks in the plan appeared last week and might be more significant than the industry realizes.

At issue is how to value Aramco, the world’s largest oil reserves holder. Recent reports that respected upstream consultant Wood MacKensie Ltd. was valuing Aramco’s core business at $400 billion, far below the $2 trillion assessment suggested by the kingdom’s dynamic deputy Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman, highlights the dangers now inherent at issuing an IPO for a giant NOC reserve holder. Saudi Arabia has stated proven reserves of 261 billion barrels, some of which scientific modelers say are likely to be stranded — that is, unable to be monetized due to shrinking market opportunities beyond 2040.

The outcome of an offering of shares in Saudi Aramco could speak volumes about whether the market is ready to discount prolific reserves based on an eventual peaking of demand — or at least what investors believe is the long term price of oil.

The Saudi idea to capture the future value of reserves in the present and use the money to supplement the national budget and develop new directions for the Saudi economy is not a new one. In the 2000s, as oil prices were climbing, many countries, including China, Russia, Norway, Brazil and India offered equity shares in their NOCs on domestic and international financial markets. Investors, believing oil would continue to appreciate, were enthusiastic to pay a healthy price for the shares that reflected the present discounted value of future revenue streams. Indeed, early buyers of Statoil and Petrobras shares did well.

But times have changed. The notion that oil reserves outside the Middle East and former Soviet Union are rapidly depleting has been turned on its head. Now, with transformational technology breakthroughs and the prospects that shale and other source rock can be produced not only in North America but eventually across the globe, the prospect of reserve depletion seems increasingly more distant.

This new reality has unglued the longstanding guiding principle of the oil industry that depletion in non-OPEC would create an appreciation in value for remaining reserves that would mainly be left in strong NOC hands.

Photo: Ben Nelms, Bloomberg

Confidence in the premise that oil under the ground will appreciate over time is also starting to lose its sheen in light of massive writedowns of Canadian oil sands reserves. In other words, players within OPEC and the largest multinational oil companies might no longer feel that they can afford to “warehouse” prolific reserves or reserves that are very expensive to extract and wait to produce them at a later time when they will be more valuable.

Adding to anxiety about long-run reserve valuation are new studies suggesting global oil demand could peak sooner than expected. Some investors now fear that reserve values might even depreciate, meaning that the context for the Saudi IPO might be more difficult than IPOs in the past.

The stakes, analysts say, are high. The possibility of ill fate for Aramco in foreign markets is already prompting criticism at home, opening the possibility that a failed IPO could open up the Saudi government to increased domestic political pressures. Saudi oil reserves are considered the patrimony of the entire country.

But there is also a lot more on the line that how much the kingdom might net from the deal. Internationally, a negative response to an offering of Aramco shares could prompt investors to wonder whether other large oil firms are valuated too high, producing a cascading effect. And what if markets estimate the value of Aramco’s reserves based on a number that implies some percentage of reserves will not be produced? ExxonMobil shares have already been losing value lately in the wake of the de-booking of 3.5 billion barrels of high-cost Canadian oil sands reserves. The rejection by the market of lofty Saudi valuations for its large reserve base could cause investors to recalculate the value of other large NOCs with public shares and bring the question of stranded asset risk more front and center.

So as oil industry leaders gather in Houston this week to discuss the future of the industry, optimism about this year’s oil prices may be front and center. But cheerfulness about how the Saudi IPO will tie the kingdom’s hands to support continued production cuts may be misplaced, if the rest of the financial world doesn’t go along with Riyadh’s bullish estimate for the net present value of its oil company.

Amy Myers Jaffe is Executive Director, Energy and Sustainability, at the Institute of Transportation Studies (ITS) at University of California Davis and a global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington D.C.

Chron