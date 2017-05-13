The oil and gas industry has a problem – and the industry knows it

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on May 13, 2017
Oil and gas company executives believe that they’re doing right by the world. Most people disagree.
In a survey conducted by the consulting firm EY, 75 percent of oil and gas executives rated themselves as good corporate citizens. But only 37 percent of the general public said the oil industry can be trusted to do the right thing.
The average people surveyed viewed renewable energy far more positively than oil, with natural gas falling somewhere in the middle. Only 14 percent of them thought oil and gas should be our primary source of energy, while 29 percent thought it shouldn’t be. The rest were willing to tolerate it until alternatives are available.
That’s nothing energy companies don’t already know. Of the 109 executives surveyed by EY, just one in four said their industry had the public’s trust.
That dim view is starting to matter now, EY says, because so much energy production happens on American soil. Negative perceptions of fossil fuels – fed by movies such as “Deepwater Horizon,” widespread coverage of Exxon Mobil’s efforts to discount climate science, and painful layoffs during the oil bust while CEOs of bankrupt companies made off with millions – are starting to influence both public policy and industry recruiting efforts.
Many young people would rather work for tech companies that they believe are operating in the public interest.
It’s something the EY consultants like to call an industry’s “social license to operate.” Come off as too evil, and eventually the walls cave in. “This is a call to action,” Deborah Byers, EY’s U.S. energy leader, said at an event unveiling the research.
So, is there anything the oil industry can do to solve the problem?
The EY consultants suggest the oil industry’s problem is one of perception. If only people knew what executives knew, they wouldn’t be so eager for a quick transition to wind and solar.
“They don’t have as many of the facts,” said John Hartung, a U.S. strategy principal with the firm who spent 11 years at Mobil before it combined with Exxon. “The executives have run the numbers, and the younger generations have not.”
But consumer perceptions seem based on facts, too. It’s a fact that the Earth is warming fairly quickly now and scientists attribute most of the blame to carbon emissions from fossil fuels. It’s a fact that oil spills have caused enormous damage to coastal environments. It’s a fact that air quality regulations and more efficient cars, which the oil industry hasn’t exactly championed, have meaningfully improved life in cities around the world.
Rather than a perception problem, the oil industry would seem to have a behavior problem. Some companies, like BP and the French company Total, have taken actions that conform with popular desires for cleaner power, shifting their portfolios away from oil and toward lower-carbon sources of energy, including natural gas.
It’s a lot easier to fix your message when you have something real to talk about.
9 Comments on "The oil and gas industry has a problem – and the industry knows it"
Midnight Oil on Sat, 13th May 2017 9:43 am
Going out of Business is not a good business model. Staying in business and causing Global Warming isn’t either!
Cloggie on Sat, 13th May 2017 12:09 pm
Adding insult to injury, here two “mega-predictions” (with which I agree, otherwise I wouldn’t post it):
1. by 2030, 95% of the population won’t own a car, causing car industry death spiral
2. by 2030, an electric vehicle fleet will devastate the global oil industry (making peakoil concerns a mockery)
https://cleantechnica.com/2017/05/12/tony-seba-2030-95-people-wont-private-car-automaker-death-spiral-coming/
Kenz300 on Sat, 13th May 2017 1:10 pm
Clean energy production with wind / solar and battery storage.
Clean energy consumption with electric vehicles.
That is a future we can all live with.
rockman on Sat, 13th May 2017 1:34 pm
“But only 37 percent of the general public said the oil industry can be trusted to do the right thing”. Define the “right thing”. So far the public seems to define it as their being supplied with as much petroleum as possible at the lowest price.
“Only 14 percent of them thought oil and gas should be our primary source of energy, while 29 percent thought it shouldn’t be.” And without a doubt every one of those 29% consume a per capita share of petroleum larger then any other group of citizens on the planet.
“The rest were willing to tolerate it until alternatives are available.” Tolerate??? I think he meant “demand”. What the have tolerated was spending $trillions of tax $’s and the lives of thousands of our military to fight in ME oil wars. But feel free to disagree if you want to argue it was really done to “export democracy” to the region. LOL.
“…are starting to influence both public policy…” Name just one “public policy” that has any impact of US oil production (which recently almost matched the all time record high). Or on imports that hit 2.0 BILLION bbls in 2016 and currently increasing. Or refinery exports such as the record 1.1 BILLION BBLS in 2016. Exports that have significantly boosted profits. Or in 2016 the import of an all time high of 1.1 BILLION BBLS in of Canadian oil, the “dirtiest oil on the planet”. Or President Obama policies of supporting the building of the southern legs of Keystone XL Pipeline that eliminated the Cushing choke point which allowed that 2016 record which was aided his approval permits to expand capacity on other existing border crossing pipelines. Or his policy of approving drilling permits for wells in the same area as the Macondo blowout…the worst oil spill in US history. Or approving permits for 14 new oil producing facilities in the Gulf of Mexico since the catastrophe. Or President Obama’s policy of exporting more US coal in one year then any other POTUS in history which was aided by approving expansion of Texas terminals which allowed him the export more coal.
There’s quite a few more I could list. But I’ll stop now and wait to see what other EFFECTIVE public policies that have been in acted to diminish petroleum industry activity. There must be more then a few since the public is so adamantly opposed to petroleum production and consumption. LOL.
bobinget on Sat, 13th May 2017 6:44 pm
Think about this possibility, three years into the future. It’s very possible US demand could increase by 3 M B p/d. (23 M p/d) It’s also possible, production decline could be 3 M B p/d.
That leaves us short XX M B p/d +/- in three years – Where is that (extra) oil coming from?
If an major off-shore (Arctic) discovery were to happen today, surly, we could have pipelines, loading facilities in place by 2025 ?
Now, one begins to understand how much we take under priced Canadian crude for granted.
How unlimited liters of other people’s blood we are willing to spill to keep that Saudi ‘Coalition’ oil coming.
eugene on Sat, 13th May 2017 6:51 pm
I find blaming the energy industry interesting. For decades we all joyfully consumed all we could lay our hands on and screamed for more. Now we blame somebody else for that which we participated. As far as renewables, I suspect they will be a major disappointment. On the other hand a drowning man thinks a board floating by is salvation.
Davy on Sat, 13th May 2017 7:00 pm
“Think about this possibility, three years into the future. It’s very possible US demand could decrease by 3 M B p/d.” Because of a global recession.
Davy on Sat, 13th May 2017 7:17 pm
Bob, chew on this and get back to me:
“Why US Investors, And Especially VIX Sellers, Should Care About China In 1 Simple Chart”
http://tinyurl.com/mjgfv4k
“UBS Reveals Who Was Responsible For The Global Reflation”
http://tinyurl.com/msyzucg
“China’s Credit Excess Is Unlike Anything The World Has Ever Seen”
http://tinyurl.com/jwjwavg
“UBS Calls It: “The Global Credit Impulse Suddenly Collapsed To Negative”
http://tinyurl.com/kdrybl2
“As Citi concludes, tighter monetary conditions in China, if sustained, may mean that the period of unexpectedly strong Chinese activity growth, which started in 2016 Q1, is coming to an end.”
“China’s contribution to the broader global recovery may be waning. Further legs to the global reflation theme may now rely even more so on the Trump administration’s ability to deliver on key campaign promises, and given this week’s debacles, those seem less likely than ever. And the bottom line is simple – and even if China folds on its monetary tightening path, the next phase of volatility is baked into the cake.”
makati1 on Sat, 13th May 2017 9:32 pm
“Duterte: China’s One Road project will boost regional ‘connectivity’”
““Friends” Xi and Putin to meet next week in China”
“Xi meets world leaders ahead of economic forum”
“Will launch joint research with China: Japan’s Finance Minister”
“UN to increase cooperation with China”
“One Belt, One Road Project is Making the World a Safer Place”
When will Russia and China pull the plug on the USD? Soon, I think. They are setting up an alternative system that avoids the USD. And … hording gold like there is no tomorrow. Someday, Americans will wake up and see that they rally live in the 3rd world.