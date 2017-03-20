The Great Battery Race

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
he coming of cheap and effective lithium-based batteries will cause the greatest changes in the energy and automobile sector since Henry Ford built the model T, writes Gerard Reid, founding partner of Alexa Capital, financial analyst and co-founder of the Energy and Carbon blog. But European countries like Germany and France have no significant production, in contrast to China, which views batteries and their raw materials as key factors in the global competitive energy and transport race.
Batteries have been around for more than one hundred years but thanks to the smart phone they have become important enablers of our modern lives. As battery technology improves they will become critical components for powering our automobiles as well as become vital assets for our power system.
The Chinese government has a clear strategy and technology roadmap for all EVs to have a minimum range of 300km in 2020 and 500km in 2030
In fact, the coming of cheap and effective lithium based batteries will cause the greatest changes in the automobile and energy industies since Henry Ford first built the Model T. This is an opportunity for many new startups but it is also a threat to not only incumbent automobile manufacturers but to whole nations, many of whom are deeply dependent on value chains that may not exist in the future. Positioning in this great battery race is thus critical for all companies and countries involved in the value chains of energy and transport.
Tesla and BYD
The global automobile industry with over 50 global brands is dominated by 14 manufactures, household names such as GM, Toyota and Ford, not to mention a similar number of major parts suppliers such as Bosch and Delphi. None of these companies, however, have any battery manufacturing experience and all have been slow to embrace the electrification of the automobile which is today led by a US company in Tesla and a Chinese company in BYD both of whom not only manufacture cars but also batteries.
At a national level, there are three countries: China, South Korea and Japan which dominate over 90% of global lithium ion battery production, which is the chosen technology for electric and hybrid automobile manufacturers.
In stark contrast, Germany the home of the world’s largest car manufacturer VW as well as BMW and Mercedes has no significant production. Instead these companies are buying their batteries from Samsung and LG Chem in South Korea and Panasonic in Japan. But it is not just Germany; France, the home of Peugeot and Renault and Italy the home of Fiat-Chrysler also have no battery production.
For the countries that produce key raw materials, such as Chile and Australia, there is a real opportunity to become the next Saudi Arabia
China, on the other hand sees the electrification of the automobile and batteries as a clear way for the country to gain a competitive advantage in the global automobile industry. As it stands its batteries are not as good as those coming out of Japan or South Korea but the government is clearly focussed on reducing this technology gap. The Chinese government has a clear strategy and technology roadmap for all EVs to have a minimum range of 300km in 2020 and 500km in 2030. But it is not just in battery production where China is focussed; they are also focussed on gaining access to key raw materials such as cobalt and lithium.
Meanwhile in Japan and South Korea the focus is on getting to scale quicker and on keeping a technological advantage over the Chinese particularly around so-called ternary batteries chemistries such as NCM (LG Chem) and NCA (Panasonic and Tesla), which are the best technologies currently available for automobiles.
Transformation
But it is not just battery production which is interesting. Gaining access to key raw materials such as cobalt and lithium will become critical competitive advantages and for the countries that produce them, such as Chile and Australia, there is a real opportunity for them to become the next Saudi Arabia. For the oil producing countries, batteries and the electrification of the automobile all mean that global demand for oil will peak at some point over the next decade leaving oil exporters with some interesting investment decisions to be made in the years ahead.
There are very exciting possibilities coming our way, one of which is lithium-air batteries which have a theoretical specific energy of 10,000Wh/kg compared to today’s 250Wh/kg for a Tesla S battery! This is similar energy density to gasoline
The great battery race will also cause a transformation of our power system as we currently know it. Through new charging strategies and electric vehicle swarm aggregation, EVs will transform the operative management and structure of the power grid, as we have never seen before. Not only will the demand for electricity and stresses across the power grid increase but we will also likely see automobile manufacturers control the power flows in and out of those batteries through energy services agreements with the car owner. Then we have all those batteries which will need to come out of the cars. Some will be immediately recycled but others will be reused in less stressful applications in so called second life applications.
Finally, as batteries are so critical to so many businesses and countries we are probably going to see technical developments happen faster than we have ever seen before. And there are very exciting possibilities coming our way, one of which is lithium-air batteries which have a theoretical specific energy of 10,000Wh/kg compared to today’s 250Wh/kg for a Tesla S battery! And to put that into context this is similar energy density to gasoline, and if we achieve these goals not only will cars be battery powered but also ships and planes….Exciting times ahead!
17 Comments on "The Great Battery Race"
Boat on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 4:24 pm
All the chatter is about range for passenger cars. What is also needed are vans and pickups that can pull a trailer. The range for those types of widgets need to be around 75 miles at min. A small truck with power to pull large trailers would be ideal.
penury on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 4:30 pm
Really, more tech which is already not able to perform the miracles required. Batteries will save BAU no walking will save BAU no we need bigger batteries so we can go further and haul more. Bau cannot be saved. Save what you can and say good bue to the rest, times and conditions change and batteries will not help.
Bob on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 4:58 pm
Even with a perfect car our lifestyle still will not work. We need roads made from oil, bridges that don’t fall down. Getting roads, bridges and other structures to a safe, functioning level would cost $4.59 trillion over the next decade, American Society of Civil Engineers says. We are now $20 Trillion in debt. No money is available to fix what we currently have. So, even with a perfect car our current system will fail. Get used to it. Don’t dream impossible dreams!
dave thompson on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 5:36 pm
The battery tech dreams is along the line of energy from fusion reactors. Always just around the corner ready in a few more years.
Hawkcreek on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 6:08 pm
I’ve seen batteries progress a long way, just since I went off grid. PV panels are cheaper, and KW hour storage is cheaper and better.
Haven’t seen much progress in fusion reactors yet, though.
Kinda looks like different outcomes to me.
dave thompson on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 7:11 pm
Battery improvement to the point of being useful on a daily basis, replacing FF is a long way off and most likely not going to happen. Oh sure batteries might last a little longer depending on the application. They are still bulky and heavy. They still have a limited life cycle. They are still very expensive and more so then living on grid and driving a FF vehicle. Replacing what we have come to expect from FF with batteries, is not only a long way off, the laws of physics will not most likely will not allow it.
From this article; “There is no Moore’s Law for batteries. The reason there is a Moore’s Law for computer processors is that electrons are small and they do not take up space on a chip. Chip performance is limited by the lithography technology used to fabricate the chips; as lithography improves ever smaller features can be made on processors. Batteries are not like this. Ions, which transfer charge in batteries are large, and they take up space, as do anodes, cathodes, and electrolytes. A D-cell battery stores more energy than an AA-cell. Potentials in a battery are dictated by the relevant chemical reactions, thus limiting eventual battery performance. Significant improvement in battery capacity can only be made by changing to a different chemistry.” https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=15&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0ahUKEwi-9ODtpubSAhWr6oMKHeHfDIYQFghgMA4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fblogs.scientificamerican.com%2Fthe-curious-wavefunction%2Fmoores-law-and-battery-technology-no-dice%2F&usg=AFQjCNE6M0K4sR_VWiVHpWfRLT9rc0cg1w&bvm=bv.149760088,d.amc
makati1 on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 7:28 pm
Denial is strong on those with the most to lose. The techie religion is beginning to crack as the tech god has run out of miracles. All he can do is put a different cover on hie I-junk and sell it too the fools.
Those who have invested the most in BAU will have the most pain as the systems decline and collapse. Who could that be, I wonder? Read the comments above and it will be obvious. LOL
JuanP on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 7:43 pm
People who think that more advanced technologies will solve our predicament don’t understand its nature. The better our technologies become the bigger our power to destroy the biosphere. Technologies have been improving since man exists. Where have all those improvements led us? Overpopulation, desertification, soil erosion, Climate Change, deforestation, ocean acidification, resource depletion, polar melting, sea level rise, etc.
People who believe in technology as a solution simply don’t understand human nature.
onlooker on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 8:18 pm
Juan welcome back and I totally second what your saying. It always was a question of could we progress as human beings to be kinder to each other, too be more far sighted and to be less restless and more at peace within ourselves. In this context technology could be useful, otherwise its a dangerous double-edged sword
Sissyfuss on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 8:21 pm
The lag time of GHG emissions true and horrific effects renders our renewable dreams adorably useless.
Apneaman on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 8:41 pm
“Humans cannot live without illusions. For the men and women of today, an irrational faith in progress may be the only antidote to nihilism. Without the hope that the future will be better than the past, they could not go on.”
― John N. Gray, Straw Dogs: Thoughts on Humans and Other Animals
Jef on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 8:44 pm
Too Meat to Cheater!
Cloggie on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 10:13 pm
“The battery tech dreams is along the line of energy from fusion reactors. Always just around the corner ready in a few more years.”
You are wrong. Progress made with batteries has been breathtaking in recent years.
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/03/17/storage-breakthrough-100kwh-has-been-achieved/
dave thompson on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 10:26 pm
“The battery is intended for use at the scale of the power grid. This would make widespread use of solar and wind power possible.” https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/03/170303091411.htm This does not sound like it is going in your house or car anytime soon.
dave thompson on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 10:33 pm
“The creators claim that the new battery could become an inexpensive, ecologically-sound alternative for storing energy from renewable sources and a high-density solution for storing excess energy from the power grid.” Another example of something that “could become”. http://newatlas.com/rechargeable-zinc-manganese-battery-pnnl/42930/
dave thompson on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 10:37 pm
Cloggie, if you are right then where can we find these batteries in use? If they are not in use now when will they be available?
makati1 on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 10:51 pm
Batteries … breathtaking … 100kw. LMAO.
When I see them in “profitable” production by the thousands or millions, THEN I will believe something new has been discovered.
Until then they are techie dreams of a George Jetson future like flying cars and vacations on the moon. LOl