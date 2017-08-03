The Coming Financial Disruption

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
From the late 1700’s through the 1800’s the first industrial revolution brought immense benefits to the average Jack. Mass production of textiles, transportation, food, and beer meant that it was no longer just Lords and Ladies that could afford to get hammered.
Indeed, Jack and Jill too could fall down the hill after getting plastered without breaking the bank.
Those with capital owned the means of production. Stuff like mines, railroads, steel factories, and so forth as well as workers were paid to work the machines.
It was the machines which were valuable. And since they were immensely costly the power largely lay with the Lords and Ladies who had the capital available to purchase the machines.
Jack and Jill’s contribution, relative to the cost of the infrastructure such as mines, etc. was relatively small. The value assigned to the contributing parts looked something like this:
Very rough non-statistical representation for illustrative purposes. Dear quants, don’t get your knickers in a knot if not exact.
In a nutshell, life for Jack and Jill (labour/skill component), while better than pre industrial revolution, kinda sucked. Labour was expendable. Literally. Don’t believe me? Pick up a history book on the era. Nasty!
The second industrial revolution (also known as the technological revolution), which took place between the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century meant the Jack and Jill now had, amongst other things, electricity. This also meant they had lighting and telephones, and so now Jill could not only see Jack getting plastered at night but no longer had to wait 3 weeks to tell her mother all about it in a hand delivered letter but could pick up the phone and complain immediately about the drunken debauchery, too.
Wonderful stuff and certainly revolutionary. But like the first industrial revolution, it was still predicated on fairly expensive machinery. As such, those who had capital enjoyed the majority of the wealth. The Lords, Barrons, and so forth still had the upper hand.
The value pie looked a bit more like this:
And again… very rough non-statistical representation for illustrative purposes. Dear quants, don’t get your knickers in a knot if not exact.
The digital revolution, which started somewhere around the 1950’s, ushered in digital record keeping, computers, and finally provided the ability for Jack and Jill to watch drunk Russians falling over on Youtube, tell their friends on Facebook they’re just going to the loo, and upload pictures of their kids that nobody will ever look at… ever.
Importantly, the greatest component of value no longer lay in some unattainable (for Jack and Jill) expensive machinery. The cost of these “new” machines have fallen every day since, allowing more and more Jacks and Jills to attain a greater share of the pie.
The functions which could be performed with the new technology allowed for entire industries to be built, and with much less capital than in the first two industrial revolutions.
Labour and skills have become more valuable relative to the other components ever since.
Take a look at the most valuable companies in the world, and you’ll notice that within the ranks are companies which were started with close to zero capital. The idea and the skills to implement the idea were clearly far more valuable than any of the machinery or “hard assets” which form part of the business. Alphabet, Apple, Facebook, Alibaba – you get the picture.
The value pie looks a lot more like this:
The entire capitalist system has been undergoing these changes over time.
As the cost of labour has risen, so, too, have the parasites which leech off this component. In the early industrial revolution it was easy: tax the factories. Fixed assets could be seized for unpaid taxes and the
parasites authorities could steal tax accordingly.
As the value pie changed with the labour/skill component being more valuable we saw taxation shift towards income tax and a host of obligations layered on business owners. Employee benefit schemes, healthcare plans, social security
scams plans, etc.
An entirely new structure whereby every value component of a business is tied to an outcome via smart contracts, and, instead of “from each according to his ability, to each according to his need” as that lunatic Marx wanted, we will have “from each according to his contribution”.
We’ve slowly been moving towards this rewards function for some time.
Things such as option pools for employees, vesting of equity based on hurdles being met, bonus pools, and so on but it wasn’t until blockchain technology arrived that we have had an entire architecture allowing for an entire contribution based economy to be built.
And if you think this is a bunch of mumbo jumbo bollocks then call me in 10 years time when your employment contract is being coded in a smart contract and you’re being paid in a digital currency that is directly tied to the outcomes of your work and the business you’re working for. A world where you’re rewarded for the products you buy (with a stake of ownership claim) and where you have a vested (literally) interest in the social media platforms you use.
Doubt me? It’s already happening.
The anonymous messaging service KIK is doing just that. They’re converting all of their VC funding which includes funding of $50m from Chinese internet giant Tencent into a cryptocurrency called Kin. Not only is this cryptocurrency clearly equity or quasi equity, the currency is being used to reward not only owners but developers and consumers.
In their own words:
“Kik is introducing an open source cryptographic token, named Kin, which is envisioned as a general purpose cryptocurrency for use in everyday digital services such as chat, social media, and payments.
Kin will be the unit of account for all economic transactions within the Kin Ecosystem, and it will serve as the basis of interoperability with other digital services. In character, Kin is a pure cryptocurrency of fixed supply. It is fractionally divisible and long-term noninflationary.
However, as described below, only a small portion of the Kin supply will become liquid in the near future, as most of the Kin supply is reserved for the Kin Rewards Engine. Like other cryptocurrencies, units of Kin are fungible and transferable, and they will be expected to trade on cryptocurrency exchanges.”
Here’s Kin’s website and for those of us who experience brain orgasms from revolutionary disruptive problem solving concepts go read the Kin whitepaper.
The internet, which is as good a metaphor as any other, is as much a collection of technologies as it is a collection of communities. The bones of it were built with DARPA and it was in 1980 that TCP/IP was adopted as the standard. in other words, it took a long time to get to what we have today.
But hell, here we are nearly 40 years later, and though I still can’t figure out how my toaster makes such crunchy lovely toast, what’s really changed my life is the internet. And I bet you this: not one person, even those who were building the pieces, could have envisaged what it would look like.
Today, blockchain technology is still considered by many to be solely for people who think it’s safe to let their children play with electricity (i.e. mad people).
Now, I’ve even tried to explain how revolutionary this is to my wife but she hit me over the head with a rolled up newspaper, and so instead I’m going to try my luck on you my readers.
Mark my words, this is going to have a similar impact to that of the internet and its implications threaten to be much broader and potentially more disruptive than even our wildest imaginations might be after a bottle of Kalashnikov vodka on an empty stomach. And yes, because the pie is going to change, taxation, too, is going to change.
– Chris
“If you want to succeed you should strike out on new paths, rather than travel the worn paths of accepted success.” — JD Rockefeller
9 Comments on "The Coming Financial Disruption"
Makati1 on Thu, 3rd Aug 2017 8:25 am
Sounds like another techie who believes that the internet is forever. LMAO
MASTERMIND on Thu, 3rd Aug 2017 8:35 am
Makati1
Most in Silicon Valley suffer from a disease called “Irrational Exuberance” and another one called “Braggadocio”.
Cloggie on Thu, 3rd Aug 2017 9:19 am
Sounds like another techie who believes that the internet is forever. LMAO
Hate to break it to you, but it is for ever, in as much anything is for ever in the human world.
Total energy budget internet, including embodied energy in all these servers, routers and billions of client gadgets: 1-2%
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2012/08/16/energy-requirements-of-the-internet/
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2012/06/02/1436/
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2013/06/09/tablet-energy-considerations/
The internet has the potential to eliminate much of the commuting, if we can break the habit of jumping in our cars every morning to drive to work, rather than switch on the computer at home or walk to a local community office.
It is illustrated here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FaSb3VV6BF8
In the old days, talkshow guests had to be driven/jetted to the studio, where today people can stay where they are and still communicate and even disperse the message via the cable, globally. Greg Hunter operates from Missouri, Roberts (I would guess) from Georgia.
Skype-like solutions can very well also serve as a company communication device, for a highly geographically distributed work force, eliminating a lot of superfluous commuting. It is mainly a change of habits, the most difficult thing in the world.
AM on Thu, 3rd Aug 2017 9:31 am
maktard at this age you should pick a direction. you post your stupid diatribe using a computer and at teh same time you’re against it.
this is my evolution
paultardism
bill joyism
winston smith
reborn catholism (after ron paul, i considered myself the second most religious man in america)
now i believe machines, thoughts area all we have. of course they’re never good enough but we can always try.
no i’m not saying religion is bad. but i believe women should enlist and kill their way out of poverty. they can kill the extremist tard preachers
Outcast_Searcher on Thu, 3rd Aug 2017 10:16 am
Digital currencies won’t be mainstream until the tax man (govt.) is DAMN sure they can keep control of tracking things and get their tax revenue.
And if you doubt that, do you really think the current system can convert to an anarchic system with no taxation in only a decade? That doesn’t pass the laugh test, expect for the “doom is next month, every month” crowd.
A decent look at the overall historical trend re the value components of production. If the author could calm down a bit on the hyperbole, he’s capable of producing a decent article on a complex subject.
Oh, and sadly, the majority are coming to favor the Marxian view that people should magically get what they “need” (i.e. want), regardless of what they produce, as though the universe cares. And as though that system could last in today’s world.
sidzepp on Thu, 3rd Aug 2017 11:11 am
Sure Cloggie, the tech crowd is going to lead us to paradise the same way that Jim Jones led his followers.
We have an economic system that is built on the exploitation of resources and the people that run that machine have no desire to see anything else replace it. The developed world will continue to exploit the not-so-developed world.
The west which is experiencing a negative population increase and dependent on the refugees of the third world to do the dirty work will find themselves in the next twenty years either moving towards a Caliphate or moving the opposite direction towards a tyrant who will make Adolf look like a boy scout
Go Speed Racer on Thu, 3rd Aug 2017 11:12 am
There is a brand new Ponzai pyramid scam that’s
now spreading. It’s not Amway.
It is crowd-funded bitcoin. People are running around
asking their friends, and their friends friends, to
invest.
It’s an interesting new pyramid and this article
smelled similar to bitcoin. Otherwise a useless
collection of words that doesn’t belong on Peakoil.
sidzepp on Thu, 3rd Aug 2017 11:54 am
The birth of modern technology came in the mid eighteenth century with the development of the steam engine. As inventors began to develop and apply this new technology to the world the results filtered into warfare.
Where war has always been a part of the human experience, probably evolved when the first humanoid picked up a rock and conked his neighbor on the head to take his hides, warfare was generally limited to how long one could sustain an army on the field.
With the advent of technology we find Napoleon ushering in the age of modern warfare. The new technologies were still in their infancy and the emperor found his grand army of 600,000 all but annihilated in Russia.
Jump ahead fifty years to Bull Run (Or Manassas, if you prefer) and we find opponents using strategies developed during the Napoleonic era, with disastrous results. By the end of the war technology began to dominate the war and new strategies would need to be developed.
The Civil War was a precursor to the “War to end all Wars” and again we see the use of technology to kill more of your enemy more quickly.
Then we get the sequel in 1939 and we find a war that left very few parts of the globe untouched. Again, technology comes to the rescue and magnifies the death and destruction.
And where we have had countless proxy wars; Indochina, Algeria, the Middle East, Rwanda, Bosnia, the list goes on ad infintum; we have lived for sixty years under the threat of total annihilation in a matter of hours.
So let the techies keep up their inventions, there will be some arms supplier out their that will incorporate that technology into new and improved weapon systems to vend to the governments of the world to make their killing machines a more profitable and efficient killing machine.
sidzepp on Thu, 3rd Aug 2017 11:58 am
On a brighter not, the hummingbirds are back in the garden. They are my canary in the mine and as long as they return each year it gives some hope. They were two days later and seem a little smaller, but they are back.