Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on January 31, 2017
Royal Dutch Shell PLC capped off a flurry of deals in January with sales in Thailand and the North Sea worth nearly $5 billion, marking important milestones in the oil giant’s move to unload $30 billion in assets.
One Comment on "Shell to Sell UK North Sea Oil Fields for $3.8 Billion"
Cloggie on Tue, 31st Jan 2017 2:26 pm
Shell recognizes a train wreck when it sees one and changes course:
https://phys.org/news/2016-12-shell-led-consortium-700mw-offshore-dutch.html