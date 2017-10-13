Saudi Aramco Reportedly Shelves IPO In “Face-Saving” Move

We noted a month ago that the long-awaited Saudi Aramco IPO, scheduled for mid-2018, could be delayed to 2019, but now, according to The FT, Aramco is considering shelving plans for an IPO altogether in favor of a private share sale to the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds.
The FT notes that talks about a private sale to foreign governments – including China – and other investors have gathered pace in recent weeks, according to five people familiar with the IPO preparations, amid growing concerns about the feasibility of an international listing.
The Saudi state oil company has struggled to select a suitable international venue for its shares, as New York and London have vied for what has been billed as the largest ever flotation.
The company would still aim to list shares on the kingdom’s Tadawul exchange next year if they pursue the private sale, the people said.
The latest proposal by the company’s financial advisers was described by one of the people as a “face-saving” option for Saudi Aramco, which has worked on plans to list its shares internationally for more than a year.
Desk chatter included comments that the Saudis were anxious about the level of due diligence and transparency involved in a public offering.
A Saudi Aramco spokesperson said:
“A range of options, for the public listing of Saudi Aramco, continue to be held under active review. No decision has been made and the IPO process remains on track.”
The planned listing of a 5 per cent stake in Saudi Aramco is the centrepiece of an economic reform programme led by Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is keen for a 2018 IPO. He has said the company could be worth $2tn although a Financial Times analysis put the valuation figure at around $1tn.
An economic recession in the kingdom is piling pressure on the prince, the king’s son and next in line for the throne, amid calls for the government to increase investment and ease austerity. As we noted previously, there could be more at play here…
Some analysts view the possible IPO delay as a sign of the problems Aramco and the Saudi government currently face. A lack of transparency, issues with its oil and gas reserves, and the role of the Saudi government as the main stakeholder have all been suggested as the reason for this possible delay. Most of these suggestions, however, are based purely on issues surrounding the IPO itself. The true reason for this delay, however, likely hides among the intricate societal and economic problems in the Kingdom.
One obvious reason for a delay is the still-fledgling global oil price. A higher price setting—above $60 per barrel—would surely drive up the overall interest in the IPO. As long as OPEC and non-OPEC members, such as Russia, are still struggling to get a grip on the oil market, the potential for disaster looms. Needless to say, an oil price slump would have a detrimental effect on the expected revenues of the IPO.
The analysts, it seems, feel no need to look any further than this simple oil price explanation, but several other key factors should be addressed…
The impact of an influx of $1-2 trillion into the current Saudi economy is bound to have a significant impact. The implementation of Saudi Vision 2030 is broad and ambitiously planned. A full diversification of the economy is needed to guarantee work and salaries for future young Saudis, with the end of government subsidies or handouts.
A multitrillion investment scheme in a rather small local economy will likely result in total disorder, inflation and possibly ineffective investment schemes. The attractiveness of investing the total amount could lead to staggering inflation, higher costs and superfluous projects being realized.
A delay of such an influx of cash seems to be more and more attractive, giving the Saudi government and local industries more time to adjust and put in place the right steps for a sustainable and commercially attractive economic future.
We previously indicated that China could step in as a financial savior. With around 8.5 million bpd of crude oil imports, which is 2.5 million bdp more than in 2014, the attractiveness of having a stake in Saudi Aramco is huge. Even though an energy diversification program is in place, China’s imports from Saudi Arabia are going to increase. For Beijing, a stake in one of its main suppliers is a very attractive proposition. It will not only lock in Saudi crude oil and petroleum product exports to China but it will also provide some additional political and strategic clout in the heart of the Middle East.
There will, of course, be a few big bankers who will be upset as their billion dollar fee/commission just went up in smoke, but this may give MBS some breathing room – without the undue attention of an IPO – as he deals with the nation’s economic slowdown. However, coming just a few days after the Saudi king’s trip to Moscow, the timing of this leaked information seems interesting at the least.
Anonymouse1 on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 3:03 pm
Mick on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 3:28 pm
rockman on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 3:50 pm
“He has said the company could be worth $2tn although a Financial Times analysis put the valuation figure at around $1tn.” Meaning what: if Aramco were sold the price tag would be $1T to $2T? That’s the only way that statement makes any sense. But selling stock in a company is a very different matter. Forget 5%…what would 100% of the stock in any company sell for? That number can only be based on two factors: the dividend yield and anticipated appreciation in stock value. And if a stock pays no dividend (I’ve yet to see any such proposal from Aramco) then appreciation is the only factor.
Which leads to the obvious question: if there’s no guarantee of there every being a dividend disbursement why would the price of a stock increase? And if you don’t expect the price of a stock to increase above what you paid for it and there was no dividend why would you buy it?
Folks should understand how the typical IPO works. The brokerage house handling the placement solicits UNDERWRITERS. Those are very large investors that each pledge to buy a very large % of the offering at a set price. BTW the brokerage house get a % of the pledge monies for its efforts: that’s why there was fierce competition for the job. If the total value of the pledge is not high enough the company’s owner cancels the IPO.
If that is what happened I doubt we’ll ever hear it stated publicly. So next question: why would the very sophisticated managers of those huge sovereign funds invest in Aramco stock unless there was a high confidence in the profit potential of doing so? Seems to be an easy answer…they wouldn’t. If Aramco does sell stock to sovereign funds I doubt the terms will ever be made public. But my guess it will look more like some sort of bond structure where the funds get some sort of fixed return. Or maybe a variable return tied to some oil price index.
If the eventual deal looks like anything I just described Aramco (IOW the Saudi govt) is just monetizing some of its future revenue stream…at a discount of what it is paying the funds. Which is essentially what corporate bonds accomplish. But that can lead to a tradable commodity. Depending on the security of the bond they can sell at a discount…some times a huge discount. Some years ago when the Greek economy was very shaky its low yield bonds sold at such a big discount they represented a 60% rate of return. That is if they were paid off and the govt didn’t default on the debt.
Sovereign funds tend to very conservative in their investments.
rockman on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 4:09 pm
“there main export in less than a decade will be sand and camels” Depending on the price of oil and the production rate the Saudi govt could be receiving significantly more revenue then it is today. Thanks to price increases in just 10 years (1999-2009) the Saudi oil revenue increased 300%. In 2015 it is still significantly higher then it was in 1999.
I have no idea what oil will be selling for in 2027. But there is no uncertainty that Saudi Arabia will be selling a f*cking sh*t load of oil. So whatever the oil price might be in 2027 the Saudi govt will be taking in a f*cking sh*t load of money from its oil exports. LOL.
MASTERMIND on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 5:09 pm
MASTERMIND on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 5:13 pm
Mick on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 5:41 pm
Sorry rockman but the Saudis won’t be making a f$&king shit load of money by 2027 with there population increasing to about 38 mil and there domestic oil consumption also increasing rapidly there won’t be much cream off the top to sell .
makati1 on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 5:43 pm
Muddymind, China will not let the US do anything serious in it’s neighborhood. The US is a paper tiger and the world is beginning to realize that.
The US is the country run by clowns and demented old men. Duterte is the first president here in a long time, that was not owned by the US. I support him 100% as does most of his citizens. You cannot say that about the US Clown president. The US is in chaos and it will only get worse as it is taken down from within.
Duterte is moving toward the future. China and Russia will lead the world soon and he knows it. All he needs to do now is kick the US ‘advisors’ out of Mindanao. He is also negotiating to buy Russian weapons and is working out oil deals with China. He knows that The US government is just a bunch of liars and thieves that no longer obey international laws.
makati1 on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 6:06 pm
“hina and Russia have been increasingly growing closer and closer as the years go on. They have been forced into this uncanny partnership due to the numerous economic sanctions placed on Russia and the ratcheting rhetoric used against China. …
Russia, luckily, has a massive reserve of oil under the ground, being the world’s largest producer of oil in the world, and China needs it to keep its economic engine running. Both have large reserves of gold both in the ground and in stockpile.
Therefore, it comes as no surprise to anyone following this story to see that both countries are once again moving even closer together, supplanting the need to settle in USD, and establishing the first ever Yuan to Ruble payment system. … They know this, and they know that the West is ultimately powerless to stop them, as they forge their alliance and plan for the eventual day when it is “their turn” to hop on board the ride and instill their own reserve currency, one that many speculate will be tied to a basket of hard assets, including gold and oil.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-13/russia-and-china-strengthen-their-alliance-weakening-us-dollar-process
makati1 on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 6:24 pm
The US is being destroyed from within.
“It’s pretty hard to hope for unity when our halls of higher education are hard at work creating a generation of young people who hate everything for which America stands. … “Antifa is good,” they said. “If you are against Antifa, that means you are FOR fascism,” they opined. Obviously, that is a fallacy of relevance, because instead of arguing a point, it misrepresents the opposing opinion. But to the people who want to believe that anyone who differs is the enemy, it holds more weight than a tank full of actual evidence. … At some point, government crackdowns will begin. We could be looking at martial law to quell the violence and tanks rolling through our streets. If things continue to escalate with this so-called “justifiable violence,” we’re going to be facing the ugliest time in American history. as violence begets further violence.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-13/meet-6-college-professors-who-promote-violence
And the divide and conquer continues…
MASTERMIND on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 6:27 pm
Davy on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 6:35 pm
Mad kat, it is not that bad here. You are going off into the deep end of too much extremist reading. You are losing touch with reality. While some of these constant ZH news is happening it is not enough for you to become an anti-American Zerohedge zombie. Yea, I read ZH often looking for some of their better financial feeds but come on you are really just parroting article after article of anti-American news. Get a grip on you intellectual life you are descending into irrelevance. SAD
makati1 on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 6:54 pm
makati1 on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 6:57 pm
makati1 on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 7:01 pm
Davy on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 7:05 pm
makati1 on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 7:10 pm
MASTERMIND on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 7:14 pm
makati1 on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 7:18 pm
MASTERMIND on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 7:19 pm
makati1 on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 7:24 pm
Davy on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 7:27 pm
Davy on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 7:32 pm
Cloggie on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 7:48 pm
Duncan Idaho on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 8:10 pm
“My grandfather rode a camel, my father rode a camel, I drive a Mercedes, my son drives a Land Rover, his son will drive a Land Rover, but his son will ride a camel”
makati1 on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 8:10 pm
Davy on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 8:14 pm
makati1 on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 8:16 pm
MASTERMIND on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 8:27 pm
Northwest Resident on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 8:46 pm
makati1 — While it is true that there are a lot of “Greedy, selfish, uneducated, and stress filled fools” in America, the same can be said for every country. And it can also be said that there are a lot of fit, educated, healthy, altruistic and kind Americans — no doubt the same in many other countries. Your generalizations about Americans, your obsession with how “bad” Americans are, while ignoring the fact that there are just as bad or worse people all around the world, marks you clearly as having zero perspective. My girlfriend is Filipina, I know lots of people from the Philippines, many are stupid, fat, selfish, greedy, and many are pretty nice people. Get a grip.
makati1 on Fri, 13th Oct 2017 8:59 pm
