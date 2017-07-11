Oil Up? Oil Down? Blame the Algorithms

When energy analysts and investors couldn’t figure out oil markets this year, they blamed one group: algorithmic traders.

On various days over the first six months of 2017, even amid signs of tightening supply, oil prices fell sharply, eventually sinking into bear market territory

Such moves confounded longtime watchers of oil, who said that based on the fundamental information, prices should have been rising.

Oil investors, who make bets relying on data like production and demand, say that such forces are no longer always driving crude. They argue that program trading is distorting the market, often causing shallow price drops to snowball.

Take May 25. Even after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to continue cutting back supply, oil fell almost 5% While some observers attributed the move to investor expectations for deeper cuts from OPEC, others said the drop steepened as algorithms hopped on the trend. To fundamental oil investors, it was an example of how algorithmic trading and technical signs have been influencing commodities like never before. Saudi Arabia energy minister Khalid al-Falih was among those who pointed to technical trading for causing the May 25 selloff to intensify. “For many people, it was time to sell,” he said in an interview after the May 25 OPEC meeting. “Once you broke some of the technical barriers,” that also had an impact, he said. Although automated trading has swept stock and bond markets for years, it has only recently accounted for the majority of trades in energy. Automated trading in energy-related contracts accounted for 58% of volume in the period from 2014 to 2016, compared with 47% from 2012 to 2014, a March study by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows. Weekly data releases on U.S. crude storage are still a significant factor in market movement, but price swings have been magnified by programmed trading, analysts say. On March 8 and 9, analysts say algorithms kicked in after data showed record-high inventory levels . Oil slid that day below $50 a barrel for the first time this year. “An increasing number of market participants are being swayed more by the headlines than by counting physical barrels,” said Michael Tran, director of energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “A lot of this has been driven by algos and quants.” Strategies vary greatly among funds, making the impact of algorithms and automation difficult to quantify. The complexity of algorithms also make them an easy and misguided target for blame, said Michael Pomada, chief executive of Crabel Capital Management, a hedge fund with $2.2 billion in assets and $700 million in trend-following strategies.