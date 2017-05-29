Oil Companies Could Go Bankrupt If Oil Falls, Stays Below $45

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Technological advances and deflationary pressure from the downturn have resulted in an 8-percent drop in global average unit production cost to US$30 per barrel of oil equivalent in 2016, which implies that the industry needs the price of oil at US$45 to break even in aggregate, according to a Bernstein Research survey of the 50 biggest listed global oil and gas companies.
Global marginal cost, that is, the cost to replace reserves, for non-OPEC oil producers dropped by 12 percent annually to US$63 per barrel in 2016, according to the survey, as carried by Oil and Gas Investor. The marginal cost now equals the breakeven point from 2006 and is down a massive 40 percent since the peak from 2013, Bernstein analysts, led by Neil Beveridge, say.
The global marginal cash cost of production—representing the floor under oil prices below which it is not profitable to produce a barrel, dropped by 8 percent to US$28 per barrel last year.
The reduced costs for production were mostly driven by a 29 percent annual drop in exploration costs, an 11 percent decrease in production costs, and a 14 percent decline in Selling, General and Administrative (SGA) costs, according to the survey.
The North American shale patch producers were the champions in cost reductions, while national oil companies (NOCs) saw costs grow as “resource complexity and depletion continues to push up production and development costs,” Oil and Gas Investor quoted Bernstein analysts as saying.
With the higher oil prices this year compared to last year, cost cutting is expected to bottom out and in some places—increase.
“We suspect we’re getting close to the bottom of the range in what’s possible, although there is certainly no indication of a return to rampant inflation, either,” according to Bernstein.
In the shale patch, for example, oilfield services costs are expected to increase, potentially slowing down the drop in breakeven costs.
makati1 on Mon, 29th May 2017 6:44 am
“Oil Companies WILL Go Bankrupt If Oil Falls, Stays Below $45”
There, I fixed it. They not only WILL go bankrupt. but most are already bankrupt and only covered by lies.
“While the U.S. oil and gas industry struggles to stay alive as it produces energy at low prices, there’s another huge problem just waiting around the corner. Yes, it’s true… the worst is yet to come for an industry that was supposed to make the United States, energy independent. So, grab your popcorn and watch as the U.S. oil and gas industry gets ready to hit the GREAT ENERGY DEBT WALL.”
Couldn’t happen to a more deserving group.
Midnight Oil on Mon, 29th May 2017 8:37 am
ETP wins AGAIN…now for the Spin and Twisters
BTW…..they will NEVER go “bankrupt”…. You only do that if the money spigot is shut off… Just like the United States Government will never go bankrupt…Cha Ching..no that ain’t no City in China.
deadlykillerbeaz on Mon, 29th May 2017 8:43 am
Regardless of the price, people are going to buy gas for their pickup trucks and fishing boats to go fish 80 miles from home, burn 25 gallons of gas, then return with four perch that weigh a half-pound each at a cost of 80 dollars per pound.
The demand for gas and oil does not cease to a halt.
When it comes to consuming oil, it is done pell mell, burn it to make life a better world. A hundred million barrels per day is no problem.
And why not? The POTUS can pour 54,000 gallons of jet fuel into Air Force One and fly anywhere in the world, the taxpayer foots the bill, not a problem.
President Trump can lob cruise missiles by the dozen, must be one of those hobbies the president enjoys or something, just a better world. God Bless Donald Trump and God Bless George Washington.
Bill Hicks would have screamed expletives for an hour or two on stage.
Everybody needs a hobby, and if it takes every drop of oil available to support your fishing hobby, it will be good for the economy and everybody is happy. You’ve got 8 perch fillets, can’t beat that.
Can’t afford to fly Air Force One, might as well have a GMC Sierra pickup with the tow package and a nineteen-foot fishing boat with a 200 horsepower Mercury boat motor.
I don’t hear anybody complaining when Air Force One is wheels up and the drinks are on the house.
Frigging hypocrites, one and all.
eugene on Mon, 29th May 2017 9:41 am
I agree with “deadlykillerbeaz”. I see waste everywhere. Other day I watched a 12 yr old and a 10 yr old ripping around on $5-6000 ATVs. I live in northern MN where local economies are dependent on weekend hoards from the Twin Cities pouring north with 3/4 tone 4 wheel drives pulling 20K boats. And, on our case, it’s for couple of 2 pound walleyes.
And for the renewable fanatics, not going to do that on electric trucks, outboards, ATVs,
and living in 2500 ft2 houses. We will pursue oil with our dying breath.
Personally, I surrendered ys ago. It’s a done deal for all the ranting and whining.
jawagord on Mon, 29th May 2017 9:58 am
In the 1980’s when Dome Pete was going bankrupt there was an adage that I think is applicable to this story. “When you owe the bank a million dollars and can’t pay you have a problem. When you owe the bank a billion dollars and you can’t pay the bank has a problem!” Which leads me to believe the bond holders will be the ones that get the first hair cut.