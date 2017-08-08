Oil And The OPEC Meeting – Something To Believe In

Oil dipped yesterday before recovering, and it is meandering today as anxious energy market investors fear a bad outcome from the OPEC meeting in Abu Dhabi. Oh ye of little faith, do you really think OPEC will let you down? All that needs to come of the OPEC compliance meeting is some reassurance, preferably supported by substantive game-plan for non-complying members of the consortium. And if the oil producers provide a surprise, it could also be positive, in my opinion.

Security 08-07-17 United States Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) -0.3% iPath S&P GSCI Oil (NYSE: OIL) 0.0% Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLE) -0.8% SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P (NYSE: XOP) -1.6% Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) -0.1% Chevron (NYSE: CVX) -0.3% ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) -0.9% Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) -0.6% Rice Energy (NYSE: RICE) -1.5% Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) -4.2% Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) -1.4% EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) -0.9% Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) -4.0%

Oil prices have tended to trend upward lately after shedding price on fear in anticipation of events. It seems traders are unsure of recently gained ground, and so they take risk off ahead of data and then they trade higher in relief of it. That’s because a negative tone still pervades the energy pit, but that should be changing. I outlined why in my recent report, Why Oil Prices will Breakout – The Demand Driver.

Still, ahead of last week’s U.S. petroleum inventory data, and again ahead of this week’s OPEC meeting conclusion, oil prices are showing concern. Oh, come all ye faithful and buy oil on this weakness, because it has got some tangible reasons to rise in the months ahead. I’ll be discussing another one of those factors in detail either today or tomorrow here. We already know the global economy is stepping up its pace, which requires an increase in energy demand and use.

seeking alpha