Junk Borrowing Binge Benefits Wall Street Above All

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on October 16, 2017
Junk-rated companies are selling loads of debt again.
They’re issuing dollar-denominated bonds at the fastest pace this month since October 2012.
This builds on the frenzy in the U.S. leveraged-loan market this year, which is on pace to be the most active ever.
The most obvious interpretation of this borrowing binge is that it fits into the popular narrative of incredibly frothy markets. In that scenario, speculative-grade companies are throwing caution to the wind and packing on leverage at the expense of lenders. Supporting that argument is the reliance of more companies on debt markets to finance leveraged buyouts, locking in historically low rates.
But that narrative is far too simplistic and misses an important point. Junk-rated companies have been able to borrow money cheaply and easily for years, with the exception of a chunk of time in 2014 and 2015 when oil prices took a dive. And interestingly, the total amount of publicly traded speculative-grade debt has actually declined in the U.S. in recent years.
New debt sales have failed to offset the amount of securities that are being upgraded or maturing.
A more accurate view is that the activity in U.S. high-yield debt markets is mostly churn, which may benefit Wall Street most of all. Companies are fortifying their balance sheets to be as resilient as possible in case of an economic downturn or market selloff. Bankers and lawyers are eager to help because their significant fees help pad bank balance sheets.
Indeed, even with a slow start to the year for U.S. junk-bond sales, investment banks have made $10.5 billion in revenue from selling leveraged finance deals so far this year, up from $6.9 billion in 2016; that’s the highest level since 2013, according to Dealogic data cited this week by the Financial Times. That doesn’t factor in the hefty fees paid to lawyers who scour documents and get paid hundreds of dollars an hour.
A lot of this activity stems from the leveraged-loan market, where companies are renegotiating deals at a record pace to lock in lower rates and looser terms. A record proportion of transactions have removed provisions that allow investors to limit the amount of new debt companies take on in the future. Private equity sponsors have been singularly aggressive in stripping away some of these protections, giving them more flexibility to deal with future issues.
This borrowing spree is certainly problematic for many debt investors. They’re getting less money and control over risky companies. But options are limited because the pool of higher-yielding debt is shrinking and many are required to invest money clients give them.
For most of the companies, the borrowings aren’t providing obvious longer-term strength except for perhaps more time to improve their business. Adjusted leverage for both investment-grade and speculative-grade issuers is near decade highs, according to S&P Global data. So companies have been boosting debt faster than they have bolstered revenues.
The biggest beneficiary may be the bankers and lawyers who are earning billions of dollars to negotiate and renegotiate deals, creating a distracting churn amid a relatively stagnant backdrop of slow growth and global stimulus.
7 Comments on "Junk Borrowing Binge Benefits Wall Street Above All"
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 11:03 pm
Looks like the Bush Jr crooks are back,
selling junk bonds and Amway futures.
Soon the junk bond crooks, will crash the
whole economy all over again. Finish off
the last remnants of the middle class.
Go long on Money Laundering stocks,
but take a short position on Embezzlement
Funds.
Buy Put Options on Racketeering Futures.
makati1 on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 11:41 pm
“Throughout human history, those in the ruling class have found various ways to force those under them to work for their economic benefit. But in our day and age, we are willingly enslaving ourselves.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-16/how-elite-dominate-world-%E2%80%93-part-1-debt-tool-enslavement
“If you want to own a home, that is going to mean even more debt. In the old days, mortgages were commonly 10 years in length, but now 30 years is the standard.
By the way, do you know where the term “mortgage” originally comes from? If you go all the way back to the Latin, it actually means “death pledge”.”
How true. Americans have no freedom. If you owe, you are a slave to someone. If you think you own your home/farm, you are wrong. You only “own” it until you cannot pay the taxes or the government wants it for some project. You are a slave to the government. Try to not pay the IRS its due.
It took me 57 yeas to cut the chains. I am now free. Nothing taxable. No loans. No credit cards. No debts. Just actual LIVING expenses. True Freedom. Something few will ever know.
deadlykillerbeaz on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 11:49 pm
Makati1, you forgot no brains.
Boat on Tue, 17th Oct 2017 12:05 am
mak,
In many areas, it is more expensive to rent than to buy. If you have skills, friends and are not lazy you can keep your home in shape and improve it. It’s the lazy with few skills that should pay for rent.
Sissyfuss on Tue, 17th Oct 2017 1:16 am
Mak, tell him how far he missed the boat this time.
makati1 on Tue, 17th Oct 2017 1:27 am
What does keeping it in shape have to do with actually owning it? You forget that my 40+ year career was in construction. That I started as a laborer and worked my way up as carpenter, draftsman, designer, estimator and project manager. I designed and priced million dollar homes for my employer’s clients when a million was actually a lot of money. I built several of my own during that time. But, had I not made payments or paid taxes, I would have lost them to the bank or government.
I do rent for now, but that will soon change. An owned home is a money pit. Especially in America where so many codes and laws restrict what you can build and where, and the materials are mostly plastics and sawdust board, built to the minimum standards and with the cheapest materials. Been there, done that.
Taxes, yes, they have them here also, but they are very low and if you don’t pay, they don’t come and take your home. The taxes on the land my partner inherited had not been paid for over 30 years. No problem. He had to pay a percentage of the 30 years of back taxes to put it in his name, but it was still less than $1,000. That was less than half the ANNUAL property tax I paid on my last US home.
If you own a home, the ANNUAL costs for maintenance, insurance and taxes will come to about 5% of the home’s value, forever. Add in the interest on the mortgage and you will pay about three times what the house is worth over your lifetime. And you will be a slave to it all of that time. No to mention that you cannot just move when you want or need to. You are its slave.
Go Speed Racer on Tue, 17th Oct 2017 4:14 am
Makster, you’re in construction?
Won’t ya build me a house with a 6- car garage.
There’s so many collectible cars. And it should have
a very large workshop too. So Pops can work
on the Mach 5.