Jim Rogers says the ‘biggest crisis in his life’ is less than a year away

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on August 11, 2017
Jim Rogers, the renowned co-founder of Quantum Fund believes that there’s an impending crisis, and it’s much sooner than you think. “We could see the worst crash in my entire life pretty soon,” said Jim Rogers in a recent conversation with Kitco news. Jim Rogers founded the Quantum Fund alongside George Soros, who is regarded as one of the most successful investors of all time. From 1970 to 1980, their portfolio returned 4200% while the S&P had posted paltry returns of about 47%.
Jim Rogers said, “We’ve had economic problems in the US, in North America, every four years since the beginning of the republic, to say that we’re going to have a problem is not unusual.” Going a step further, the veteran said that it would be ‘bizarre’ if we didn’t have a problem. Rogers observed that the 2008 financial crisis was caused due to a rise in debt, and since then the debt has gone through the roof. In fact, Alberto Gallo of Algebris Investments, in a recent blog, noted that global debt levels have almost quadrupled, rising 276% in the last decade to $217 trillion. Talking about the timeline, Jim Rogers predicts that the impending crisis could be as early as next year.
Jim Rogers, sometimes referred to as ‘Commodities Guru’, believes that gold prices are likely to skyrocket, in view of the impending meltdown. He observed that people have always turned to gold in the face of crisis and this time around it’s not going to be any different. In the same conversation he said, “Gold is going to be explosive in the next few years.” His belief in gold as a safe haven investment is shared by another renowned investor Marc Faber, who’s buying gold, to protect himself from the overheated equity markets in the United States.
Earlier last week, Marc Faber pointed out to huge disparity between the returns in gold and gold ETF index. In a recent interview with CNBC last month, Marc Faber said that while the S&P index is up 23% since January 2016, gold has returned 20% in the same period. In the same interview he pointed out that the GDX, the Gold ETF index, is up by 80% since January 2016, indicating that the markets are very distorted and investors are in a very artificial environment. The author of Gloom, Boom & Doom report had said that he has allocated only a quarter of his portfolio to equities, and that too, mainly in Asia. The remaining three-fourths of Marc Faber’s money is mainly divided between real estate, precious metal and gold shares.
4 Comments on "Jim Rogers says the ‘biggest crisis in his life’ is less than a year away"
Cloggie on Fri, 11th Aug 2017 6:28 am
Jim Rogers is saying that for years now. Some day he will be right, like the proverbial broken clock is right twice a day.
Davy on Fri, 11th Aug 2017 7:23 am
Jim Rogers is right in a way. We have been riding a wave crest for so long now people like clog thinks it is normal. Sooner or later reality will break through to rebalance things and it won’t be pretty.
paultard on Fri, 11th Aug 2017 7:26 am
I have a very hard time arguing with true believers so I usually refer them to the longshore man. I think gold and bitcoin have no intrinsic value other than they are in limited supply. The goal of acquiring money is not to store them. Christ hated that.
It is to remove oneself from the labor pool and one must also entice others to take your former job. Gold and bitcoin can’t do this.
But if bitcoin is economically efficient to the us then we should own it. We can’t fend off russian invasion of we aren’t both militarily and economically strong
paultard on Fri, 11th Aug 2017 7:34 am
How do you reign in human negative impulses. The us does this by encouraging positive rewards. If money turns you on then you got it. If it doesn’t then you don’t ha e it. Gold and bitcoin takes away this ability to moderate society. This is why the Phil’s have no other means except lead. Mak is accepting the proposition of lead me not astray but if I do make it quick.