How Powerful Is Big Oil?

President-elect Donald Trump sparked controversy by appointing the CEO of ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson, as his Secretary of State. Many fear that including the oil industry in his emerging administration could affect US foreign policy and undo years of environmental policy gains.

But the fossil fuel industry is one of the most powerful global industries and is already deeply embedded in U.S. politics.

So, just how powerful is Big Oil? Watch today’s Seeker Daily video to find out.

Learn More:

The Washington Post: Trump picks ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state

Seeker