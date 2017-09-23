Deals in Code, Arrests in Raids: The Risky Stakes of Oil Middlemen

The shock was about to deepen. The Ahsanis’ privately held company, Unaoil, a go-to agent for multinationals operating in the biggest oil patches on earth, would soon become the target of investigations on three continents. The authorities in Britain, the United States and Australia are examining whether the family paid bribes in resource-rich countries, like Iraq and Libya, on behalf of a long list of companies.

Multinationals that vie for contracts in “challenging” markets have been quietly hiring middlemen for decades, seeking help to navigate countries where they don’t know the folkways or politics. It is one of the oil industry’s most enduring but invisible roles.

Many of these middlemen stay on the right side of the law, offering advice and connections. But others cross the line. They grease the palms of officials and local managers, and they put a buffer between the payoff and the client, offering plausible deniability if the authorities catch on.

For Western corporations, such payments and other improprieties can run afoul of corruption laws and can lead to huge fines and, in some cases, prison terms. In 2016, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice collected more than $2 billion in fines from 26 companies that settled charges that they had violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The Ahsanis have denied all charges, with vehemence and an armada of lawyers. They say that they had an advisory division, but that work relied on cultivated relationships and hard-won knowledge, not graft. They also oversaw a variety of joint ventures, they say, and at one point employed 1,400 laborers in countries like Iraq and Kazakhstan, working on a variety of engineering and construction projects.

As the Ahsanis seek to clear their name, they face some thorny evidence — their own words. The day after the raid in March 2016, a newspaper in Australia, The Age, published a multipart exposé based largely on the contents of a Unaoil hard drive stuffed with emails, records and receipts. The paper called Unaoil “the company that bribed the world.”

In these documents, the Ahsanis come across as cautious players in a treacherous game. The family and employees communicate with code words and nicknames. When an underling, strategizing about an Iraqi oil official, takes a blunt approach — “The best medicine for a calm life is a dose of George Washington” — he is rebuked. “The way you write your emails may give rise to questions,” Saman Ahsani replied.

The hard drive itself, which was sent to The Age by an unidentified source, is shrouded in intrigue. Lawyers for the Ahsanis say it was used in an extortion attempt in the months before the raid. Send me $5 million, wrote a blackmailer who asked to be called “Komrade,” or all these documents will wind up on the internet.

But the provenance of the hard drive has not slowed the authorities. Since its contents were published, the British authorities have begun a number of investigations into former Unaoil clients. One of them is Petrofac, a British oil field services company, which suspended its chief operating officer in May after he and the chief executive were arrested, questioned and then released by the Serious Fraud Office. Petrofac later released a statement that said it had taken a number of actions that “signal the board’s determination to cooperate fully with the S.F.O.”

Experts say that in the short term, prosecutors hope that companies will sign settlements and that some executives will go to prison.

“Longer term,” said Andrew Spalding, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law and senior editor of a blog about foreign corrupt practices, “their hope is that this case changes the cost-benefit analysis of any company that thinks it needs to engage in bribery to compete.”

‘A Toxic Brand’

A soft-spoken 43-year-old with courtly manners and an Oxford education, Saman Ahsani is the family diplomat. When he, his brother and his father decided that they were tired of being portrayed in the media as high-end grifters, Mr. Ahsani was the emissary to The New York Times, in the first sit-down interview given by any of the principles since the raid.

His lawyers, quite sensibly, asked him to avoid legal issues. But he was eager to describe the family’s business history and the personal toll the case has taken.

“Our reputation has been shredded,” he said, sitting on a Louis XVI-style sofa in his Monaco apartment with a striking view of the ocean. “Within 24 hours, we became pariahs. A toxic brand, overnight.”

The publication of Cyrus Ahsani’s sometimes fratboyish musings, and the investigation, sent him into a deep depression that lasted for months, his brother said. Their father’s trouble with heart palpitations has worsened, along with some memory loss.

“It’s been incredibly frustrating for him,” Mr. Ahsani said. “It’d be tough for anyone, especially when you think this is all completely unjustified.”

For much of a 90-minute interview, he described Unaoil’s work for an array of companies, including BP and Shell, handling jobs like on-site inspections and equipment maintenance. To buttress his account, he handed over a color brochure with photographs and descriptions of projects, all of them in Iraq. One project was installing “new interface facilities” in the West Qurna oil field on behalf of the Basrah Gas Company.

“We’re portrayed as this brass-plate money-laundering operation,” Mr. Ahsani said. “With just a few phone calls, you can see this is a company that, year in, year out, is delivering projects for large companies.”

A number of former clients declined to discuss Unaoil. Neither BP nor Shell would comment, and emails to the Basrah Gas Company were not returned.

The batch of leaked documents, by contrast, is like an informant who won’t shut up. An excerpt of about 100 pages was provided to The Times by The Age. Many transactions are detailed, including $400,000 given to an Iranian expatriate with connections to Azerbaijan’s oil minister, and 2.75 million euros given to a businessman tight with the Syrian regime.

Without context and a basic grasp of in-house terminology, some sentences read like nonsense. When a Unaoil manager wants to boast to a potential American client about how much sway the company has with key players in Kazakhstan, he writes about the need to demonstrate that “we own the Spaghetti House and have a lease on the Shashlik takeaway.” But the exchange is in the midst of discussion that is not about food. It’s about an Italian oil company (“Spaghetti House”) with strong links to Kazakh oil officials (“Shashlik,” a popular dish in Kazakhstan).

In a recent email, Mr. Ahsani said he was unable to comment on the specifics of the internal documents because anything he says may hinder an eventual defense. He added, “There is a great deal we would like to say.” The Ahsanis have never said the cache of documents is not authentic.

What the documents show is that the Ahsanis operate in a realm that is both competitive and exasperating. The politicians they deal with are high maintenance — cranky, greedy and unreliable. The Ahsanis and colleagues describe doling out cash for flights, five-star hotels, clothing, even CDs and perfume. An Iraqi heavy hitter gets two shopping sprees and English lessons for his son.

There are indignities, too. When an oil executive with ties to Kazakhstan’s president was invited to the wedding of the Ahsanis’ other brother, Sassan, an assistant wrote to say a pop-star friend would attend instead.

“His name is Yensepov,” the assistant emailed in a document dated May 2006. “Can you book a single room for him in the same hotel, please?”

Saman Ahsani forwarded the email to his brother and father, adding: “Is he joking?”

Changing Circumstances

The Ahsanis have resided for years in Monaco, a principality of 500 impeccably maintained acres of luxury shopping and manicured streets — like a World’s Fair in which the theme is “Money,” or what you’d expect if Rodeo Drive were a country. Tourists cluster around the elegant Casino de Monte-Carlo and gawk at Lamborghinis and Bentleys in steady orbit on an adjacent street. Roughly 40,000 people call this place home, lured by some combination of fine weather, price-on-request real estate and favorable tax treatment.

The social scene is tightly knit, and the Ahsanis were once prominent members of it. Cyrus Ahsani was treasurer of the Monaco Ambassadors Club, an elite group of executives, diplomats and celebrities that claims Prince Albert II as honorary president.

The Ahsanis’ party-going days are behind them. Bankers and accountants, once so eager to help, now shun the family. Even small decisions must first be run by professionals.

“Your life suddenly becomes: Are the lawyers going to approve this, are they going to approve that?” Saman Ahsani said. “Every day there are not one or two fires. There are 15 fires.”