‘Coal is dead’ and oil faces ‘peak demand,’ says world’s largest investment group

Page added on June 9, 2017
“Coal is dead,” Jim Barry, the global head of BlackRock’s infrastructure investment group, explained in a recent interview.
BlackRock, the world’s largest investment group, with $5 trillion in assets — more than the world’s largest banks — has begun to bet on clean energy. Why? “The thing that has changed fundamentally the whole picture is that renewables have gotten so cheap,” said Barry.
No, the world’s coal plants are not going to all down shut tomorrow, Barry noted to The Australian Financial Review (subscription required). “But anyone who’s looking to take beyond a 10-year view on coal is gambling very significantly.”
President Donald Trump famously campaigned on restoring coal jobs, and has continued to reiterate that commitment as president, but the economic reality makes that a futile effort.
The U.S. alone has shuttered 40 gigawatts of coal plants since 2000.
“These [coal plants] will not reopen whatever anything President Trump does,” as Bloomberg New Energy Finance recently explained, “nor do we see much appetite among investors for ploughing money into U.S. coal extraction — stranded asset risk will trump rhetoric.”
The economic reality is that cheap fracked gas and plummeting prices for clean energy has squeezed both coal production and coal consumption to levels not seen for decades.
While the coal industry had hoped exports would pick up the slack, that dream has been thwarted by China’s accelerated shift away from coal-driven economic growth to clean energy, coupled with India’s new push to follow suit.
Coal isn’t the only fossil fuel at risk. Because of the rapidly improving performance and cost of batteries, Barry is “bullish” on electric vehicles. And as a result, he is bearish on oil demand, noting that “there was always this historic view on oil about peak supply but it’s about peak demand being an equal dynamic.” BNEF and the credit rating agency Fitch have made similar warnings.
In short, the smart money is headed away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy.
6 Comments on "‘Coal is dead’ and oil faces ‘peak demand,’ says world’s largest investment group"
Cloggie on Fri, 9th Jun 2017 2:24 pm
Well, well, well, the doomers here no longer have to rely on the testimony of a “green-right idealist”.
Hard capitalism doing the advocating instead.
Satori on Fri, 9th Jun 2017 3:04 pm
but,but,but
Make AmURIkA Great Again !
SUCKERS !!!
sad fact is
the people who supported Trump the most
are the ones who are going to get hurt the most
deadlykillerbeaz on Fri, 9th Jun 2017 3:24 pm
Just means that the use of coal as an energy source has greater efficiency than the coal-fired plants of yesteryear.
Coal is dead is preposterous. There are coal-fired power plants under construction now.
It is like saying wood is dead or air is dead.
They need to have their heads examined.
DerHundistlos on Fri, 9th Jun 2017 3:28 pm
Clogged, the “hard capitalism” you reference is in direct contradiction to the policy initiatives and wishes of your beloved Dear Leader. It will be interesting to see how you square the two diametrically opposed sides.
rockman on Fri, 9th Jun 2017 4:31 pm
Coal is “dead”? Not according to some folks who aren’t exactly pro-coal. Like the Sierra Club and Greenpeace. From
http://energypost.eu/coal-power-capacity-keeps-growing-utilisation-going/
“While the amount of electricity generated from coal has declined for two years in a row, and utilisation rates of coal power plants have been going down, energy companies continue to build new coal-fired generating plants “at a rapid pace, creating an increasingly severe capacity bubble”, according a new report based on the Global Coal Plant Tracker published by the NGO’s CoalSwarm, Sierra Club and Greenpeace. Worldwide the equivalent of 1500 coal plants is under construction or in various stages of planning.
Building new coal plants is “a massive diversion of resources away from clean energy technologies that must rapidly be developed if the worst effects of climate change are to be averted”, notes the report, “Boom and Bust 2016: Tracking the Global Coal Plant Pipeline”, published in March. Yet worldwide 338 GW of new coal capacity was in construction in January 2015 compared to 330 GW a year ealier. In addition, 1,086 GW was in various stages of planning compared to 1,083 GW the year before.
The rise in construction and pre-construction activity was solely due to China and South Asia. Outside these regions, coal power construction either dropped or remained level:”
Cloggie on Fri, 9th Jun 2017 5:24 pm
“Clogged, the “hard capitalism” you reference is in direct contradiction to the policy initiatives and wishes of your beloved Dear Leader. It will be interesting to see how you square the two diametrically opposed sides.”
BlackRock is not Trump. I side with the assessment of BlackRock. I never supported Trump’s energy policies. On a personal level Trump is a buffoon.
What I value in Trump is that he took on the establishment and their NWO policies directly and showed European America that said establishment is not invincible and can be defeated.
After Trump the old guard will attempt a comeback, but will find out that the old globalist, exceptionalist America is gone and that a revival is ruled out. There will be a confrontation between the 1776-2.0 and NWO crowd and the country will fall apart, hopefully not too bloody.