Can Big Oil Survive A CO2 Crackdown?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 23, 2017
Over the long run, the oil business is under threat.
There are various arguments about why that might happen. Peak supply people argue we are running out of oil. Peak demanders say that market saturation, efficiency, and new technologies will cause oil demand to peak and decline. Similarly, clean energy proponents argue oil will be undercut by electric vehicles. Another variation of this argument can be found in the “stranded assets” theory, which posits that low oil prices, cheaper alternatives or strict climate regulation – or some combination of the three – will keep vast volumes of unprofitable oil in the ground.
A shrinking number of people see oil dominating the energy landscape decades from now. Or, even though it will likely still be a major source of fuel in, say, 2040, its growth is capped. Reasonable people can argue about how much oil will be consumed at what date far out in the future, but the bottom line is that there is broad consensus that oil’s days are numbered.
Even the largest oil companies in the world recognize this looming threat, and are starting to diversify their assets to hedge against a non-oil future. The investments and the commitment to diversification vary by company, but the oil majors are starting to make moves that will, over time, see them become less oily.
For example, Royal Dutch Shell has bet its future on natural gas, or more specifically, LNG. The $50 billion purchase of BG Group turned Shell into the largest LNG exporter in the world, with enormous export capacity in Australia in particular. Shell’s bet seems to be that as the world cracks down on coal in order to cut carbon pollution, it will benefit from higher gas sales. Natural gas has about half of the carbon emissions impact compared to coal. And if carbon pricing makes oil less competitive, it will be less impacted because natural gas will gain market share. Company executives have said that they see global oil demand hitting a peak by 2030.
ExxonMobil is the largest natural gas producer in the U.S., and holds the largest gas reserves in the country as well. However, that bet on gas – a $31 billion purchase of shale gas producer XTO Energy in 2009 – was not made with an eye on future carbon restrictions, but because the company had struggled to make new large oil discoveries. Exxon has had a complicated relationship with climate change, having been accused of covering up climate science and funded climate denying organizations. Officially, it supports a carbon tax, but it is still betting the future on oil and gas. The difference now, however, is that Exxon is dialing back its spending on megaprojects and is focusing on shale drilling, which cuts down on its long-term risk since shale projects can be quickly completed.
Chevron and ConocoPhillips are pursuing similar strategies, stepping up their spending on the Permian and declining to pursue major long-term projects like they did in the past. Conoco has even said that it would abandon new offshore exploration, focusing instead on comparatively lower-risk shale.
BP is going in the opposite direction, increasing spending on large-scale projects such as the Gulf of Mexico and West Africa.
So how will these companies fare 10 to 20 years from now? It’s a fool’s errand to predict what oil prices might do, but it would be a reasonably safe bet to assume that carbon restrictions tighten. The companies that drill in shale today can easily pivot at some point when that becomes less attractive – shale does not tie up cash for years and years like an offshore well or oil sands. ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips recently took oil sands reserves off of their books and Shell said that it would sell off its oil sands assets. Instead they are focusing on short-cycle and cheaper projects.
But, the bulk of the oil majors’ production will still be oil, even if gas is a growing part of their portfolios. Their risk to low oil prices, peak demand, carbon pricing, or outright restrictions on production remain extremely high. How they deal with this is still very much uncertain. Groups like the Carbon Tracker Initiative argue that shareholders are exposed to imprudent oil investments, investments that might ultimately fail if oil is locked away in the ground.
Statoil, however, is arguably going the furthest to future-proof itself. The Norwegian state-owned oil company, which is credited with helping Norway build up an $880 billion sovereign wealth fund, just announced the results of a “stress test,” evaluating the company’s exposure to a future in which the energy industry is subjected to ever-tightening climate policy.
Statoil assessed a future scenario laid out by the IEA on its portfolio, which assumes the removal of global fossil fuel subsidies combined with a $100 per ton carbon price by 2030. Such a scenario would have reduced Statoil’s net present value by 5 percent in 2016 if it occurred. However, Statoil is planning to evolve, making large investments in renewable energy while also reducing its own carbon emissions. As a result, its net present value could rise by 6 percent by 2030, even with the carbon price.
Statoil withdrew from Canada’s oil sands in 2016, one of the dirtier forms of oil production. Statoil plans on ramping up spending on renewable energy, so that by 2030 clean energy accounts for 10 to 15 percent of its capex. Statoil already has a handful of offshore windfarms in Europe, and it recently won a lease to develop an offshore wind project off the coast of Long Island, NY.
French oil company Total is probably the other biggest renewable developer among the oil majors. Total purchased solar developer SunPower years ago, and last year the company purchased a French battery maker Saft Groupe SA. For now, Total will spend $500 million per year on renewables.
Statoil and Total might be the farthest along, but the other oil majors will likely move into the renewables space more and more. Royal Dutch Shell is starting to dip its toes into the offshore wind market, leveraging its offshore experience in the North Sea for wind power. Italian oil giant Eni says it has a series of renewable projects in Italy, Egypt and Pakistan.
Decisions made today will have an enormous impact on the financials years from now.
“We believe that we’re in a period of energy transformation over the next decade,” said Bjørn Otto Sverdrup, Statoil’s head of sustainability, according to the Wall Street Journal. “The winners in the industry will be the ones that are able to provide energy with the lowest cost and carbon footprint possible.”
By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com
Cloggie on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 2:00 am
Big Oil will survive the CO2 crack-down by re-inventing itself into Big Wind and/or Big Geothermal:
https://cleantechnica.com/2016/12/14/shell-consortium-sets-new-lowest-offshore-wind-price-700-mw-borssele-iii-iv-wind-farms/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3173966/Forget-drills-Shell-wants-use-GUNS-Firm-backs-plans-fire-giant-bullets-ground-reach-geothermal-energy.html
GregT on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 2:45 am
“For example, Royal Dutch Shell has bet its future on natural gas, or more specifically, LNG.”
Which both happen to produce CO2 when burned. Considering that CO2 accumulates in the environment, we either stop, or we don’t. There is no middle ground. Big wind and /or big geothermal also require more CO2 to be emitted into the environment, not only in infrastructure development, but also in the manufacture of all of the stuff that we use the electricity for.
More denial, ignorance, and sheer stupidity. This article is a complete load of tripe.
Go Speed Racer on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 3:57 am
What Greg said.
Platitudes like ‘efficiencies’ are written to
suggest that we don’t need oil anymore.
Lot of people believing that presently.
Quite a lot of the Duhh-merikans also believe
they have been abducted by space-aliens.
Boat on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 5:08 am
The world will never stop the growth of btu’s consumed as long as population continues to explode. That ain’t gonna happen until climate change thins and disrupts the herd. This is not new news.
Davy on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 5:49 am
The question should be can the global system survive CO2 crackdown? The fake green agenda of a transcendence and transition to windmills and solar is a con. I am all for renewables just not the con. The con is a delusion of affluence and progress. Overpopulation and the pursuit of affluence is killing the planet. If we wanted to make a difference we would put all our effort into lowering population and levels of affluence. We would do this with hospices and lifeboats because it means a die off. This die off might be made manageable with some effort at fairness and honesty. That is it, period. It is so simple it is complexed. This one and only solution is off the table except not off the table for nature. Our civilization is not interested in real solutions only techno fantasy and exceptionalism of a human manifest destiny of progress. Our planetary system is in decline and localized failure this will end any civilization especially our overpopulated and rich one.
7BIL people are going to be generating huge amounts of carbon even from minor home economics. Minor home economics is still massive development in the macro. Agriculture alone for 7BIL people destroys are carbon budget. I have experience with industrial agriculture and you are not going to feed 7BIL without it, period. Permaculture is a joke in this respect. If you try to downsize a growth based system it will fail. There are minimum operating levels for our growth based system.
We may bifurcate into regions post globalism. Who knows how globalism will unravel there is no historical precedence. Some of these regions may manage a transformation of sorts but not in a transcendence of affluence and progress. If there is a transformation it will be one of marginally better sustainability and resilience in decline. Basically they will be better prepared lifeboat. That is still not going to help them with the hospice part of the die off equation. That requires significant attitude adjustments.
You take a region like Europe who are focused on an alternative transition. They may achieve a transformation significantly in some sectors but overall they will likely not achieve a transition as-is and status quo. They will only achieve some of this if a global world allows it as well. Too much renewable material is globally sources with economies of scale derived from the comparative advantage of globalism. What Europeans are selling is transformation without the pain. They are selling a cake and eat it party and it is fake fest. A radical carbon free world with affluence is a delusion. There is too much to change and too many loose ends for a complete transition. There is the inconvenient truth that Europe is rich because of globalism and globalism is failing. Where and how is Europe going to get all those resources from the rest of the world? Are they going to do another 18th/19th century of nouveau colonialism?
I am picking on Europe because they are the most advanced in this green movement. They are the most likely to succeed if there is a chance. I admire them for that and wish we had more here in the US. Yet, those who claim a new world is being created in affluence and progress are full of shit. We are destroying the planet in affluence and we will not continue to progress with a destroyed planet. Any change to globalism is going to knock resulting regions down several levels of economic activity and technological complexity. You can’t drop and increase you riches especially when the drop is more than a civilization thing and it is also planetary.
Cloggie on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 6:17 am
Where and how is Europe going to get all those resources from the rest of the world? Are they going to do another 18th/19th century of nouveau colonialism?
China is participating in getting a new “Belkomur” railway line build (or rather two missing pieces) that will connect Siberia and its resources to the northern sea port of Arkhangelsk to be transported to Western Europe:
http://barentsobserver.com/en/arctic/2012/11/china-jumps-aboard-russian-arctic-bound-train-27-11
To be transported goods: coal, mineral fertilizers, oil, timber, ores, construction materials and containers.
http://www.belkomur.com/en/belkomur/1.php
It is all part of the Chinese strategy of outmaneuvering the US navy control of the Seven Seas with an Eurasian overland counter-strategy of vast railway networks.
http://www.inpraiseofchina.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Map-China-New-Silk-Road-EAU.jpg