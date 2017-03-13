Big Oil’s Big Climate Divide

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 13, 2017
Among other things, carbon dioxide contributes enormously to cognitive dissonance.
Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, demonstrated as much last week when he expressed doubts about the role of carbon dioxide emissions in fostering climate change.
Only in January, the then-unconfirmed Pruitt was telling senators that “human activity” had a role in climate change and that the EPA has “an important role” in regulating carbon dioxide. The website of his own agency says the same thing, and in some detail.
The added, and more interesting, layer of dissonance was due to timing.
Even as Pruitt’s remarks were causing a storm on Thursday morning, Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, was giving a speech at CERAWeek, an energy conference hosted by IHS Markit in Houston. His message:
The world needs more energy. But we also need to produce all that energy while emitting much less CO2.
As if to back that up, Shell announced the same morning it was selling virtually all of its Canadian oil sands assets. That probably has at least something to do with shale having upended the economics of investing in higher-cost barrels like those under Alberta.
Even so, it was fascinating to hear the head of an oil major talk about his strategy for dealing with carbon dioxide and climate change, even as a senior U.S. official was discounting the urgency of doing so. It reflects a wider split in the industry, which investors should watch.
Answering questions after his speech, van Beurden issued this warning:
If we are not careful, broader public support for the sector will wane.
He was talking about what is called “license to operate” — essentially, society’s trust in the oil industry to do the right thing. The right thing isn’t a fixed thing, encompassing everything from ensuring adequate energy supply to avoiding spills to, of course, doing right by the atmosphere.
The day before, Al Walker, CEO of Anadarko Petroleum Corp., sounded a similar warning, albeit in less existential way:
We need a common denominator factor, and so the absence of regulation would bother me as much as over-regulation.
Take it from me that such warnings against overreaching in the battle against regulatory overreach were not much in evidence during CERAWeek.
Walker was sharing a stage with Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources Inc., who spoke more about the need to get government off the oil sector’s back. In that, he is apparently more in keeping with the zeitgeist (as well as the new head of the EPA). At a parallel conference hosted by Raymond James Financial Inc., the number one regulatory issue identified by surveyed attendees was easier permitting and pipeline approval.
The discordant messages on carbon, climate and regulation may well reflect personal views. But I think the bigger factor is business models.
For U.S.-focused E&P companies a better slogan than “four more years” would be “12 more months.” Their growth-oriented model necessitates an emphasis on keeping costs down — including regulatory ones — and getting high prices for their oil and gas to bridge persistent gaps between annual cash flow and investment. Here, for example, is Continental’s cash flow:
Recall that Hamm has previously called on OPEC to do its part to raise oil prices and last week also called for moderation on the part of operators in the Permian shale basin to avoid another crash in prices. These sentiments, carrying the risk of a backlash from drivers paying potentially higher prices, are not the sort of thing you generally hear from the likes of Shell.
Big Oil generally operates with a much longer planning horizon. Investment in a liquefied natural gas project, for example, can take the best part of a decade before it generates a cent of revenue. When you live in such a world, you tend to think about what the next few U.S. administrations — with their own mandates — might do, not just the current one.
Geography also plays a part. Shell must keep societies and governments around the world happy, including in its native Europe, not just Washington. The same goes for BP Plc, Total SA and Exxon Mobil Corp., all of which speak openly, to varying degrees, about the risks of climate change and the desirability of a transparent pricing signal such as a carbon tax to aid long-term planning (and help their gas businesses at the expense of coal).
This also holds true within the U.S. Anadarko, for example, last year fought a close-run battle against ballot measures that could have severely limited fracking in Colorado, where the company claims an estimated 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources. Despite winning, Anadarko saw up close what might happen if it loses the trust of locals where it operates.
We will likely see looser regulation of the U.S. oil and gas industry over at least the next few years. Yet it would be unwise to simply assume this means unfettered drilling and a golden age.
Looser standards on things like methane emissions and further deferment of carbon pricing by the U.S., along with more pipelines getting permission, certainly will aid some producers in the near term. Equally, though, freeing up more supply also presents bearish risks to energy prices worldwide (see this). This is before we even get into the implications of things like a border-adjustment tax or other potential disruptions to trade.
Above all, there isn’t a united front in the American energy business — let alone the global one — regarding the right level, and targets, of regulation. Even as policy positions firm up in Washington, expect the dissonance to increase.
shortonoil on Mon, 13th Mar 2017 7:16 pm
[i]”That probably has at least something to do with shale having upended the economics of investing in higher-cost barrels like those under Alberta.”[/i]
So,, what he is saying is that oil is $48.50 per barrel because of Shale: Definitely too much CO2 in his environment!
Midnight Oil on Mon, 13th Mar 2017 7:30 pm
Shortonoil, right on brother! We be getting dumb down…
The new study, led by Dr. Joe Allen, Director of Harvard’s Healthy Buildings program, and Dr. John Spengler, Professor of Environmental Health and Human Habitation at Harvard, used a lower CO2 baseline than the earlier study. They found that, on average, a typical participant’s cognitive scores dropped 21 percent with a 400 ppm increase in CO2. Here are their astonishing findings for four of the nine cognitive functions scored in a double-blind test of the impact of elevated CO2 levels
https://thinkprogress.org/exclusive-elevated-co2-levels-directly-affect-human-cognition-new-harvard-study-shows-2748e7378941
The Romans had lead pipes, we have elevated CO2….got to go to..get a hit of oxygen.
Rockman on Mon, 13th Mar 2017 8:03 pm
“They found that, on average, a typical participant’s cognitive scores dropped 21 percent with a 400 ppm increase in CO2.” Interesting. That may explain that given all the evidence about climate change the group producing by far the great majority of GHG, the fossil fuel consumers, refuse to curb their destructive activity. Makes sense.
Midnight Oil on Mon, 13th Mar 2017 9:42 pm
You are mistaken, Rockman, more like you are
Mann: As long as fossil fuel interests like ExxonMobil and the Koch Brothers are willing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a massive campaign to disinform the public about climate change, there will be many misguided individuals who will believe their propaganda. But increasingly they are irrelevant. We have moved past this now. The adults in the room know better.
Think the $$$ has blinded some CEOs seeing what they wanted and hearing not
Michael Mann: Well, frankly it confirmed things that we had long suspected. …[We knew] that Exxon had really bright scientists, and there’s no way those scientists couldn’t have known what the rest of the scientific community knew, that [climate change] was a real problem.
But nonetheless, it really proves that in some sense, the villainy that we long suspected was taking place within ExxonMobil really was. It wasn’t just a conspiracy theory. It was a legitimate conspiracy.
As I’ve described in my book, fossil fuel interests, including ExxonMobil in particular, have been waging a bad faith assault on me (and on other climate scientists) for decades now. It makes me angry that they would knowingly risk the degradation of our planet for future generations in the name of their own short-term profits