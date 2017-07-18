Are More Bankruptcies On The Way For US Oil?

Something that’s been whispered about in the last few months is now being talked about loudly: U.S. oil drillers’ debts. There have been a few notable warnings that shale boomers might want to slow down their production boost lest they bring on another price crash, but the truth seems to be that they can’t do it: they have debts to service.
Now that international oil prices are once again on a downward spiral, drillers are facing a new challenge, according to Bloomberg: their bondholders are no longer optimistic.
Shareholders were the first to start doubting the recovery as it became increasingly evident that OPEC’s production cut agreement is failing to have the effect that everyone—or almost everyone—expected. Energy stocks have generally been on a slide since the start of the year.
Now creditors are joining shareholders. In June, Bloomberg data shows, junk bonds in the energy industry lost 2 percent. To compare, last year energy junk bonds were up 38 percent despite 89 bankruptcies in the sector. The S&P 500 Energy Sector Index has shed 16 percent since the start of the year. According to one Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, energy sector bonds are beginning to trade like stocks, and that’s not good news for the companies issuing them. Bonds are as a rule are much more stable than stocks, and bondholders are a calmer breed than shareholders because the latter get hurt if profits shrink or the company files for bankruptcy. That the former are getting jittery is a signal that there may be more bad news on the horizon.
Perhaps the worst such news would be OPEC and its partners deciding to change their price-influencing strategy and follow the advice of Commerzbank’s head of commodities research, Eugen Weinberg: turn the taps back on. That would be a bold move, and whether OPEC would make it is very far from certain. Yet it seems to be the only one that would work against shale.
The elephant in the shale room is that despite remarkable advancements in cost-cutting, shale drillers have needed to borrow heavily in the last few years—first to grow, and then to survive the downturn. Last year, Moody’s warned that oil and gas drillers and service providers face a debt load of US$110 billion maturing by 2021. Next year alone, the industry would have to repay US$21 billion. By 2021 this will grow to US$29 billion. What’s more, Moody’s said, 65 percent of that debt is speculative-grade, or junk.
Shale drillers have entered a vicious circle, succinctly described by oil analyst Michael Fitzsimmons. They boost production because they need to make money to repay their debts. This production growth fuels the global glut and pressures prices, so the drillers actually make less money than they would otherwise. Debt-servicing expenses rise, so drillers need to continue pumping more to make up for lower profit margins.
t’s an interesting situation in world oil: U.S. drillers are in all likelihood acutely aware that they would fare better if they slowed down their production growth, as prices will certainly rebound as they do every time Baker Hughes reports a decline in the weekly rig count. Yet, it seems they can’t afford to slow down with all this debt looming on their horizon.
The global competitors, OPEC, Russia, and their smaller partners must also be aware that they can do more harm to U.S. shale if they start pumping at maximum capacity. Only they probably can’t afford this, either, not with their budget gaps that were widened by the first stage of the war on shale when OPEC employed the same tactic. What happens next will be interesting to watch—be it increased prices or a train wreck.
rockman on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 2:38 pm
Something that’s been whispered about in the last few months is now being talked about loudly: U.S. oil drillers’ debts.”
“Whispered”??? This guy must be hard of hearing. LOL. And “What’s more, Moody’s said, 65 percent of that debt is speculative-grade, or junk.” IOW these are unsecured creditors who typically have their debt cancelled by Chapter 11 filings…of which there have been 240+ so far. An estimated $95 BILLION in debt has been eliminated by C11 filings to date.
For all the details just read thru Good News About Oil Company Bankruptcies
bobinget on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 2:50 pm
120 to 130 degrees forecast in Kuwait and ME next 50 days.
I guess oil workers will need to only venture out at night.
Oh, first half of 2017, second hottest recorded.
summer starts June 20, ends Sept22.
Apneaman on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 4:48 pm
There would be plenty more if they had to pick up the tab for their mess. Cancer bankruptcies.
Treated hydraulic fracturing wastewater may pollute area water sources for years
http://news.psu.edu/story/474649/2017/07/13/research/treated-hydraulic-fracturing-wastewater-may-pollute-area-water
Fracking pollution stays in waterways long after the fracking is done
http://www.popsci.com/fracking-pollution-stays-in-waterways-long-after-fracking-is-done
If you’re a Cancer and you know it clap your hands….CLAP! CLAP!
Go Speed Racer on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 7:25 pm
Well Bob in get, I guess those oil drillers will have
to start living underground. To get out of the hot sun.
Maybe each guy could have a water tank on his back,
and an electric fountain on top of his head.
Bloomer on Tue, 18th Jul 2017 11:09 pm
US Shale Oil is right up there with the .com and housing bubbles. The Saudis keep giving head fakes that they will curtail oil production. Giving false hope to the oil shade drillers and their financial backers. Containment not likely when the bubble finally does burst, the Fed will once again be called upon for bail out money and QE.