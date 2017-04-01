Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Researchers at Ghent University (Belgium, Europe) have developed a process that turns grass into biofuel.
In the quest of more sustainable fuel types, scientists at Ghent University have developed a way to turn grass into biofuel. Will we soon drive on ‘grassoline’?
“Until now, grass has mainly served as feed for animals. But apart from that, grass can also be used as biofuel. Due to its vast abundance, grass is the perfect source of energy,” scientist Way Cern Khor tells us. During his PhD research at Ghent University, Belgium, he investigated methods that can disintegrate and treat grass until it can be used as a fuel.
How it works
To improve its biodegradability, the grass is pretreated at first. Then bacteria are added. They convert the sugars in the grass into lactic acid and its derivatives.
This lactic acid can serve as an intermediate chemical to produce other compounds such as biodegradable plastics (PLA) or fuels.
The lactic acid then was converted into caproic acid, which was further converted into decane. And that’s where the process ends: decane can be used in aviation fuel. [SP1]
Work in progress
Although it might sound revolutionary, there’s still a lot to do before this becomes reality. Right now the amount of biofuel that can be made from grass is still limited to a few drops. The current process is very expensive, and engines should be adapted to this new kind of fuel.
“If we can keep working on optimizing this process in cooperation with the business world, we can come down on the price. And maybe in a few years we can all fly on grass!,” Khor concludes.
7 Comments on "Will grass become the new gasoline?"
Midnight Oil on Sat, 1st Apr 2017 12:28 pm
I like the kind you can puff.
Another BS hopium dream.
You got to be high to write this stuff up.
BobInget on Sat, 1st Apr 2017 12:35 pm
Anyone who has grown, cut, raked and baled, bucked,
transported, stacked, fed out hay will be happy to explain how many steps it takes to grow grass for feed.
Being a kind person, i’ll let this article pass as an April Fools joke.
Although, someday, I’m sure, solar powered robots will enable the promise of cheap hay for a person’s wagon
or saddle horse and milk cows.
Why not just skip steps and harness the sun?
Ghung on Sat, 1st Apr 2017 2:05 pm
April fools, or just another scheme to move resources around using fossil fuels?
Nony on Sat, 1st Apr 2017 2:16 pm
yawn. been hearing the biofuel wonder tale since the 70s. wake me when there is a real breakthrough.
Sissyfuss on Sat, 1st Apr 2017 3:59 pm
And Carl Spackler says it’ll stone the bejeezus out of you but don’t toke and drive.
DerHundistlos on Sat, 1st Apr 2017 4:15 pm
@ Davy
In another post that is now archived, you criticized me for flying to Colombia to save the planet. Well, I have news for you.
Purchasing habitat in Colombia is not accomplished by telephone. It’s a particularly complicated process in developing countries. I travel to Colombia to buy land for permanent wildlife reserve sanctuaries as the only means for saving species at risk of extinction. These projects also produce important benefits for the local people. Typically, we have an agreement that enables local citizens to obtain clean water from the reserve sites at no cost. Forest guards are hired locally. Ecotourism generates good income for local business owners.
The thousands of hectares I have purchased and saved in perpetuity offset the carbon used for my trips many thousands of times over. Or do you have another workable suggestion?
dooma on Sat, 1st Apr 2017 4:38 pm
Gas Grass or Arse, no car is propelled for free.