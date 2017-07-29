What Is the ROI (and EROEI) on Subsidized Renewable Energy?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on July 29, 2017
Subsidized renewable energy has a low Energy Return on Energy Invested, which makes it completely irrational as a matter of economics and public policy.
Anyone who has any business acumen will understand the law of ROI (Return on Investment). You need to know if money is well spent and if that opportunity to invest is going to yield any positive results. This is really a basic concept when the figures and facts are correct; allowing for a true evaluation of risk vs. opportunity loss. When it comes to renewables, the ROI is murky and supposedly favorable on the surface, but in reality, it is a scheme.
Recently, I discussed the effects of ripping off the fossil fuel Band-Aid and how it was hardly a possibility due to our nation’s power grid. It is not agile enough to adapt to fluctuations in renewable energy output without a very expensive overhaul. This leaves many places with heavy reliance on renewable energy sources needing to either sell (or pay to get rid of) excess power or pay for backup systems.
What we are also learning is that renewable energy (e.g. wind and solar) is being overvalued from the standpoint of benefits, while costs are underestimated. The Energy Collective now has a new article that further dives into how researchers have improperly evaluated the intermittent renewable resources.
The author, Gail Tverberg, looks at how evaluations such as Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROI), Life Cycle Analysis (LCA), and Energy Payback Period (EPP) are not typically being used when analyzing renewable benefits and costs. Renewable energy is often propped by hidden subsidies necessary to get it to market.
When we subsidize energy sources, it distorts the market, effecting pricing for all types of electricity. Tverberg states:
“A big part of our problem is that we are dealing with variables that are “not independent.” If we add subsidized wind and solar, that act, by itself, changes the needed pricing for all of the other types of electricity. The price per kWh of supporting types of electricity needs to rise, because their EROIs fall as they are used in a less efficient manner. This same problem affects all of the other pricing approaches as well, including LCOE. Thus, our current pricing approaches make intermittent wind and solar look much more beneficial than they really are.”
She goes on to say:
“As greater amounts of intermittent electricity are added, the availability of inexpensive balancing capacity (for example, from hydroelectric from Norway and Sweden) quickly gets exhausted, and neighbors become more and more unhappy with the amounts of unwanted excess generation being dumped on their grids. Denmark has found that the dollar amount of subsidies needs to rise, year after year, if it is to continue its intermittent renewables program.”
In order for solar and wind to be viable, then the EROI needs to be within an acceptable range: a high of 10:1 and low of 3:1. The closer an energy resource gets to 1:1 the less useful it is. As Tverberg claims in the article, the 3:1 EROI is only achievable with wind at high generation, although the benefits are marginal. Solar, though, is below this making it about as good as the Tesla batteries it’s charging.
This is interesting as Maryland is gearing up for the offshore wind farm off the coast of Ocean City. It is a ridiculous project aimed more at virtue signaling than anything else and is entirely based on subsidies. Costing nearly $2 billion, the costs are going to be charged to the consumers over 20 years, making them effectively pay extra for electricity over than time, not to mention their taxes going into the scam. This is before even getting to how it may affect tourism in the area or the potential impacts of the marine life.
When the project is artificially propped up to produce a 750 megawatt (at capacity) for $2 billion, what direction does the EROI then turn? It’s not hard to figure out but no one wants to do so, of course. By default, we are going to have to raise overall energy prices, pay more taxes and also maintain existing power plants for backup. There is no hope for anything even marginally economically rational and very little emission savings (if not increases) to be had. So, what’s the point? The real question is who is benefiting from this project the most? It sure isn’t Marylanders.
12 Comments on "What Is the ROI (and EROEI) on Subsidized Renewable Energy?"
Sissyfuss on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 8:44 am
Wait, are you telling me Clog the Magnificent has been prevaricating all along? Oh hell, we already knew that. He thinks Trump is a rational being.
Cloggie on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 9:09 am
The article was brought to you by [drumroll]…
http://naturalgasnow.org/roi-eroei-subsidized-renewable-energy/
jan on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 9:13 am
There are some wind proponents who say we can use pumped hydro to store variable, wind power when we do not need it. They are obviously to dim to realise that pumped hydro does not produce electricity it is a net sink. It takes far more electricity to pump the water up the hill than what it produces as it descends.
Pumped hydro can only produce electricity for a few hours if a lull in wind last 2 or 3 days which is often the case, they cannot be recharged without coal and gas backup.
this article sums up the massive gap problem
https://www.withouthotair.com/c26/page_191.shtml
Cloggie on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 9:28 am
There are some wind proponents who say we can use pumped hydro to store variable, wind power when we do not need it.
Talking to me, sunny?
They are obviously to dim to realise that pumped hydro does not produce electricity it is a net sink. It takes far more electricity to pump the water up the hill than what it produces as it descends.
Your talent to read somebody else his mind approaches zero. Nobody thinks that you get net energy from pumping water up hill. It is intended as STORAGE. You have excess energy, you pump up water in a giant lake in Norway and you release it when there is not enough energy from fossil and/or renewable. 15 yea old kids at school learn that. I learned that 45 years ago when nobody talked about renewable energy, but pumped hydro-basins for storage purposes already existed.
Pumped hydro can only produce electricity for a few hours if a lull in wind last 2 or 3 days which is often the case
That may be true for the CURRENT setup, but we are talking about setting up a new infrastructure for a new renewable energy base and large first steps have long been undertaken, by people who are far smarter than you are.
http://www.spiegel.de/international/europe/norway-wants-to-offer-hydroelectric-resources-to-europe-a-835037.html
This was the first sub sea cable to Norway as a preparation for a renewable energy future:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2013/06/15/norned/
Other countries followed:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2015/03/30/green-light-for-british-norwegian-interconnector/
Nobody claims that Norway can solve all energy storage problems, but a considerable part.
Here is a German professor who explains (with English subs) how it all works:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2013/06/13/norway-europes-green-battery/
Cloggie on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 10:02 am
From my links a talk of prof Hohmeyer (in English):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vlRnyzeYco
I watched it again (20 minutes), time well spent.
– A single large lake in Norway has a storage potential of 10 times more than all hydro-storage in Germany combined.
– A 100% renewable energy base in 2050 is doable at a low price for countries with a lot of wind resources like UK, Holland, Germany, etc. for merely 4 cent/kWh.
– A 100% renewable energy base for Europe is even possible for 2030.
– Norway has storage capacity to the tune of half of Germany’s yearly consumption.
– What is needed is 40 GW worth of cables from the EU into Norway or 55 of those for ca. 30 billion in total:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2013/06/15/norned/
30 billion until 2030-2050 is peanuts on an EU GDP of 20 trillion.
rockman on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 10:44 am
“What we are also learning is that renewable energy (e.g. wind and solar) is being overvalued from the standpoint of benefits, while costs are underestimated.”. Both true and a flat ass lie at the same time. Just like the asinine statement that shales aren’t economic to drill below $X/bbl. I doubt there are many viable shale wells to drill in Oregon even at $200/bbl. Not only are specific shale economics variable from county to county in Texas but even from well site to well site. Across the proven Eagle Ford Shale trend there is not a set price of oil that makes drilling economic.
Same thing for wind and solar. Even if an area has sufficient wind or solar potential if the local grid can’t handle the transmission the economic won’t be acceptable.
IOW no matter how much these folks massage their numbers they will never develop an economic model that means anything: applying GENERAL concepts can’t be used to predict site specific economics. And the reason folks build those relatively useless general models is because the don’t want to go thru the much more laborious effort of analyzing each separate area. For instance solar may be a money loser in an area even with big govt subsidies. But as I just posted elsewhere COMMERCIAL SCALE solar in Texas (built by profit driven investors) are generating some of the lowest electric rates in the country.
And not just lower rates but better long term price security. As described here many times Georgetown, Texas, will become the first major city to be powered 100% by alt energy. And will do so because it agreed to a contract with a long term rate structure of 20+ years…higher initially but providing below market rates in the long term. Remember very low NG prices are keeping rates low in Texas right now…but the won’t stay low forever. Those purchase contracts allowed the FOR PROFIT private investors to secure financing for a new wind farm and a new solar field.
But such an arrangement cannot be put into place in every region for various reasons. So applying the Georgetown economic model for every US city would be pointless. Just as pointless as applying the GENERAL MODEL describe here to Texas and other areas.
Generalities are the crutches of the lazy. LOL.
rockman on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 10:53 am
Cloggie – Just saw your Norway story after I posted. Another good example of the weakness of general models. How well would a general hydro model for the EU fit Norway? And how well would a general model built on Norway’s topography apply to England? Obviously most would think it foolish to do either. Yet many of them might accept the general models for wind and solar presented here as a determinant for their region?
Cloggie on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 11:46 am
How well would a general hydro model for the EU fit Norway?
The Norwegian finance minister would love it as it would constitute a major source of income for Norway. The Norwegians themselves see it as a business-opportunity:
https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/Norway-Could-Provide-20000-MW-of-Energy-Storage-to-Europe
But then there are the so-called “environmentalists”, who will no doubt protest that some frog would become extinct or hobby fishermen, complaining about the level of salmon stock.
And how well would a general model built on Norway’s topography apply to England?
Not. Norway is already included in British storage plans:
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2015/mar/26/uk-and-norway-to-build-worlds-longest-undersea-energy-interconnector
Norway is unique in that it has a large plateau and opportunities for large secondary basins, below the highest level, necessary to transport large volumes between the two levels (after all, you can’t pump seawater into mountain lakes).
Cloggie on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 12:01 pm
Here some skepticism about Norway becoming “Europe’s battery pack”:
https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/why-norway-cant-become-europes-battery-pack
I too think it would be a bad idea to put all European eggs in one Norwegian basket. In case of armed conflict Europe would make itself very vulnerable.
We have seen this vulnerability in 1940 when the British and French mined and invaded neutral Norway to halt Swedish iron ore shipping to Germany via Narvik. Since it was the only source of iron it prompted the Germans to invade Norway and kick the British and French out.
Later the same vulnerability, this time on oil from Romania, was used by the British to invade Greece (on the false pretext to come to the aide of the Greeks after Italian fools invaded Albania) so they could bomb the oil fields of Ploesti, which forced the Germans to invade Greece. And since Yugoslavia was in between, they had to invade Yugoslavia as well, spreading their forces thin, which was exactly the purpose of the British, so they could give their secret Soviet Allies more time to prepare for the invasion of Europe, an attack-preparation that was detected and subsequently preempted by the Germans by three weeks.
It would be enough if Norway would constitute 25% of the storage solution (10 GW), not more. The rest could be stored in batteries, ammonia, hydrogen and a plethora of other possibilities.
boat on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 4:56 pm
rock,
“IOW no matter how much these folks massage their numbers they will never develop an economic model that means anything: applying GENERAL concepts can’t be used to predict site specific economics”.
The church choir hits a high note.
twocats on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 5:29 pm
that the author cites Gail as his primary source I knew something was up. I’m glad to see most of us didn’t take the bait. to be honest I have yet to see a definitively convincing argument either way between the camps.
http://www.resilience.org/stories/2017-07-11/controversy-explodes-renewable-energy/
I hate to say I agree with Cloggie, but it seems utterly cynical to not attempt a transition to renewable energy as soon as possible. Will there be issues engineering, environmental or otherwise? yes, but at least then that failure could make us reconsider wasteful energy practices.
Go Speed Racer on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 6:02 pm
This is the good article. It proves windmills are a scam. Something I knew all along.
The storage problem doesn’t solve with uphill water, due to much inefficiencies. Betcha the efficiency can be raised— but only in small flow systems that wouldn’t process large volumes of water quickly.
Solar seems a good deal more legitimate. It follows a daily pattern that conventional power could compensate for.
But windmills are a scam.