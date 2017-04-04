A Canadian company has designed a water turbine which can harvest energy in slow moving water.
“Waterotor” can work in currents as slow as 2 mph which means it could be used in almost any river, canal, or ocean current.
The company believe that “Waterotor” could be the solution for many of the world’s 1.3 billion people that live without electricity.
You can make enquiries with the company via their website regarding cost and shipping.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
Cloggie on Tue, 4th Apr 2017 8:30 am
Excellent, send me one.
Where can I buy the river?
Sissyfuss on Tue, 4th Apr 2017 10:16 am
Install it in your toilet, Cloggnosis. That’s gotta be your favorite room in the hovel at your age.
rockman on Tue, 4th Apr 2017 11:03 am
Sissy – “That’s gotta be your favorite room in the hovel at your age.” Well, that’s rude, buddy. But funny…thanks. And now Cloggie should print your post and send you a response next time he potties. And similar to a response a writer once sent to a critic. Went something like this: “I’m currently in the smallest room in my home and reading your review of my work. Very soon your review will be behind me”. LOL.
rockman on Tue, 4th Apr 2017 11:05 am
And like most reports about the latest magical cure for our energy predicament: not DOCUMENTED economic analysis.
Sissyfuss on Tue, 4th Apr 2017 2:01 pm
Rock, Clogmosis”identified” me as a lowlife. That makes me a rude, crude, alluding dude.