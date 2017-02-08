The World Could Reach Peak Coal And Oil In Three Years, Thanks To Cheap Renewables

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on February 8, 2017
The world could reach peak oil and coal in as little as three years—not because either is close to running out, but because of the falling cost of solar power and electric cars and stronger climate policy.
A new report from the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London and the Carbon Tracker Initiative analyzed how much demand for solar and EVs could impact demand for fossil fuels, and how quickly that could happen. Researchers modeled various levels of climate policy and energy demand, and the low and dropping costs of low-carbon technology.
“We’ve been aware through our research here at Imperial about the very dramatic cost reductions in solar photovoltaics and also lithium ion batteries…and about the potential for photovoltaics and electric vehicles to cause disruption in the energy market if their costs reach particular tipping points,” says Ajay Ghambir, a research fellow at the Grantham Institute. “What we wanted to do was get underneath some of the hype and try and think about what some of the consequences would be of very fast take-up of these technologies, driven by their cost-competitiveness, on the energy system.”
Over the last seven years, solar panels have dropped in cost by 85%. The low prices led to record solar installations in 2015, and another record-breaking year in 2016. Costs are likely to continue to dramatically drop. Lithium-ion battery cost has dropped more than 65% since 2010. Both changes are happening so quickly that models for the energy market also quickly become out of date. Fossil fuel industry projections seem particularly out of step.
In its 2017 “Outlook for Energy” report, Exxon forecasted that the global energy mix would look pretty much the same in 2040 as it does today: dominated by oil and gas, with a little less coal, and a tiny bit more renewables.
That prediction is very similar to the company’s last forecast, released in 2014, despite the dropping cost of competitive technology and the fact that most countries (with the notable exception of the U.S. under Trump) are now working on meeting ambitious pledges to cut emissions under the Paris climate agreement.
Other fossil fuel companies have similarly out-of-date predictions for the future. BP projects that electric vehicles will make up 6% of road transportation by 2035; the study says that it could be 35%. By 2025, electric vehicles could be displacing 2 million barrels of oil a day. Coal and oil demand could peak in 2020 and then fall, with coal potentially entirely phased out by 2050.
Shareholders are increasingly worried that companies like Exxon and BP are overvaluing assets.
The new study supports the idea that fossil fuels are a bad investment. Some of the scenarios show that 10% of the market could shift away from fossil fuels within a decade. When 10% of the market shifted away from coal in the U.S., the industry collapsed. The study also only focuses on road transportation and energy, which account for roughly half of fossil fuel demand; low-carbon tech will also impact demand in other ways.
“What I hope we’ve managed to do with this report is add to the evidence base that identifies potential downside risks to demand for fossil fuels,” says Ghambir. “The more evidence that is out there, and the more transparently that’s explained, the harder I think it is then for the fossil fuel industry to ignore or not fully take into account the potential consequences of tipping points and very fundamental shifts in the sources of energy that we’re likely to use going forward.”
13 Comments on "The World Could Reach Peak Coal And Oil In Three Years, Thanks To Cheap Renewables"
rockman on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 6:21 am
And then there are the facts as seen by the IEA: “Since the start of the 21st century, coal production has been the fastest-growing global energy source. While provisional IEA figures show a slight decrease in 2014 driven by a decline in China and some exceptional circumstances such as unrest in Ukraine, the IEA sees global supply increasing at an average rate of 0.6% through 2020.”
And: In April 2016 Aussi coal was running around $54 per short ton. By Nov it topped out $107/st and has since stabilized $92/st.
http://www.indexmundi.com/commodities/?commodity=coal-australian&months=60
Seems the author of the article has redefined the definition of “collapse”.
makati1 on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 6:39 am
More bullshit from the dreamers. Alternatives will never replace coal, oil and NG until none are available and then only a small percentage of the electric we use today. Japan is building new coal power plants to replace the nukes. The U$ will be building more and probably China and India.
baha on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 6:43 am
Rockman – I agree with your market driven analysis. I also agree with the author. Can your industry still function with a 10% reduction in demand in the next 5 years? The tipping point is here – now. You better start planning to downsize…
Davy on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 6:43 am
I just wish both sides would be honest. I hate fake news and the hypocrisy. I hate people living one way talking another. I hate watching as nature is drawn and quartered in between these two forces of deception. I bothers me the younger generation is facing a horrible future and little is being done to prepare them. I call that whining but at this point that is all I see we can do.
Marty on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 8:35 am
Yes, the innocent children and grandchildren, victims of the evil old folks who caused the problems. If the innocent children and grandchildren had discovered the same treasure trove of energy as did the evil old folks, they would have done exactly the same thing. Denial and pursuit of pleasure are baked into the human cake. Thoughtfulness is, with relatively rare exception, not in the DNA.
Cloggie on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 8:57 am
Admit it Rockman, your profession is under grave threat.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grantham_Institute_-_Climate_Change_and_Environment
I smell scientific competence associated with the Grantham Institute and part of the Imperial College London. There is no real energy problem in the long term.
penury on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 10:00 am
Meanwhile out in the real world, coal and oil use continue to grow.
rockman on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 10:16 am
baha/Cloggie – “Can your industry still function with a 10% reduction in demand in the next 5 years?” Obviously yes. Demand decline, lower oil prices, higher drillining costs, a pissed off public, a supportive POTUS, a POTUS that hates our guts, etc, etc: none of it ever has or ever will prevent us from functioning. It only effects our activity level. In 5 years the conditions will support a high level of activity or a low level. The industry functioned after oil prices went to $30/bbl in 1986, $17/bbl in 1998, $28/bbl in #2015.
Functioning has never been a problem for the industry. Finding another f*cking hole to drill has been a problem through out my 41 year career. LOL.
Davy on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 10:28 am
Rock, I think you have better job security then the majority here. When big oil ends modern civilization will have ended. Oil whiners wipe the shit out of your eyes.
Greg on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 11:41 am
Peak Oil is great. Also check out below: And let me know what do you think?
Kenz300 on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 12:22 pm
Clean energy production with solar panels / tiles and battery storage.
Clean energy consumption with electric vehicles. No emissions.
Sign me up. A new solar roof, battery storage, an electric car charger and an electric vehicle.
Solar panels are now being projected to have a much longer life and lower cost than just a few years ago.
Anonymous on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 2:29 pm
Kenzbot, a less verbose, but more repetitive version of cloggo. Hey Kenz, you should move to hollandia, according to cloggo, the dutch have all that and more. Solar powered roads, millions of EV’s, tulips too cheap to meter, decriminalized marijuana. Hell, they way cloggster goes on, the dutch probably even got anti-gravity hoverboards too. You and cloggo would have a blast. What are you waiting for kenzbot, paradise (holland) awaits. Im sure cloggo wont mind if you crash at his place and use his computer so you keep telling the world how EVs(and trump) will save the…world.
dave thompson on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 3:05 pm
