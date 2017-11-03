“The Era Of Oil And Gas Is Nearing Its End”

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The history of crude oil and natural gas is a history of technological innovation. Until recently the innovation supported crude oil and natural gas. Now, it challenges it, causing structural changes in the crude oil and natural gas markets.
Originally, crude oil was only used for lighting. This changed following the invention of the internal combustion engine, which outperformed steam engine in power, range and ease of operation and maintenance, and the invention of the conveyor belt, which made it possible to mass-produce the internal combustion engine at a price which was affordable to the masses. Not much later, crude oil became the transportation fuel of choice. The horse drawn carriage was replaced by the car; the locomotive by the diesel train; the steamship by the motor vessel; and the zeppelin by the airplane.
For a long time, natural gas was an unwanted by-product from crude oil production, and typically burned off (flared) at the production site. That was until, again, technological innovation made utilization of the benefits in natural gas possible. Improvements in pipeline technology made it possible to use natural gas as a feedstock for the chemicals industry, and as fuel for home heating, cooking and power generation. Later on, LNG technology improvements greatly expanded the market for natural gas and made it truly global.
Technological innovation was therefore not only behind the first great energy revolution—from wood to coal—during the Industrial Revolution of the 18th and 19th century, but also behind the second great energy revolution—from coal to crude oil and natural gas—during the first half of the 20th century.
American Energy Consumption by Source, 1775-2012
Now, in 2017, crude oil and natural gas, the great beneficiaries of earlier technological innovation, find themselves challenged because of continued technological innovation. Innovation in (battery) technology has made the electric drivetrain a serious competitor for the internal combustion engine, leaving crude oil challenged by electricity while at the same time that natural gas is being challenged by solar and wind in electricity generation.
This has led some to predict the imminent demise of the oil and gas industry. But is this the correct conclusion?
We must remember that both crude oil and natural gas are not solely used for transportation (crude oil) and electricity generation (natural gas). And some of the drivers of crude oil demand, such as heavy duty hauling and aviation, will remain unaffected by the electrification of transportation trend. The same goes for natural gas, which will remain the main source of chemicals and energy for the heavy-duty industries such as steel, aluminum, cement and paper.
Even if the current expectations around technological innovation materialize, it will still take time before crude oil is comprehensively outperformed by electricity in transportation and natural gas by solar and wind in electricity generation.
Along with battery innovation, the electrification of transport also requires the development of recharging infrastructure. In areas where most houses have garages this is less of an issue, as their electric cars could be charged overnight at home. And since overnight charging means charging during off-peak hours, this wouldn’t be an immediate issue for most existing power grids. In areas with many homes without garages, however, a publically accessible charging network will need to be established. The most sensible solution for such areas is to equip public parking and office parking spaces with chargers (a fantastic business opportunity for utility companies!), but this requires collaboration between city planners, real estate developers and entrepreneurs, all of whom, barring a few exceptions, have only just begun thinking through the implications of electric transportation. Thus, it will most likely take years—possibly even decades—for many areas around the world to become truly supportive of the electric transportation trend.
The shift from coal- and gas-powered electricity generation to wind and solar faces similar practical hurdles in many parts of the world. In wealthier countries, funds will be available to finance a relatively fast transition, which will include early retirement of coal and gas plants. In countries where the grid is immature and investment is necessary, this investment can quite easily be directed toward solar and wind and away from coal and gas, leading such countries to skip the coal and gas age and move straight into the renewables era. Countries with existing coal- and/or gas-based electricity grids—whether poor or faced with competing priorities (growth or sustainability?)—will be more inclined to leverage the existing infrastructure as long as possible, however, ensuring continuation of at least part of current natural gas demand for electricity generation for a long time to come.
So even under the most optimistic forecasts for technological innovation, usage of—and thus, demand—for crude oil and natural gas will likely remain well into the future, but could soon reach a peak.
That doesn’t mean that the oil and gas industry will stay the same and has nothing to worry about. The mentioned technological trends will definitely create a completely different market dynamic. Managing profitability and growth in a flatlining or even shrinking market is completely different from managing them in a growing market, after all.
Natural decline will demand continued investment in crude oil and natural gas resources to be able to continue to meet demand, under both kinds of market conditions. However, in a growing market natural decline is a much bigger challenge than in a flatlining or shrinking market, as in the former more than the natural decline will have to be added to production, while in the latter less will already suffice.
In a flatlining or shrinking market for crude oil and natural gas, oversupply will therefore be a continuous threat, making the kind of pressure on the price that the oil and gas industry has experienced over the last few years a permanent reality—think “lower forever” instead of “lower for longer”. In this environment, competitive advantage is in the lowest cost resources and operations. In the former, the NOCs have the edge over the IOCs; in the latter, however, most NOCs remain outperformed by their international counterparts.
Also, in a flatlining or shrinking market, growth can only be achieved through consolidation. Only the very best performing IOCs will be granted access to the resources of the not-so-well performing NOCs, while the IOCs with anything less than stellar performance will exit the market, as the low-price environment will push many NOCs to upgrade their own capabilities to ensure continued profitability.
This exit from the market by the IOCs with less than stellar performance will either be through bankruptcy or diversification into a new market with continued growth potential. Thus, there can be no doubt that diversification is now an urgent must for all IOCs to ensure long term growth and hedge against the risk of eventual obsolescence.
By Andreas de Vries for Oilprice.com
Shortend on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 9:14 am
Ohh,they’ll think of something…ADAMBS says so.
Darrell Cloud on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 10:39 am
I am relatively sure that the necessary adaptations will be rather medieval in nature once the chaos spirals out of control. Those adaptions will probably have a flavor of Steam Punk thrown in as we slide back into the energy consumption levels of the 19th century. We flat landers need to keep schematics for motts and bailies in the back of our minds. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Motte-and-bailey_castle
Darrell Cloud on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 10:52 am
We all know that Malthus was British. Like the young Duke, his perception of the limits of growth was no doubt shaped by the fact that he lived on an island. The young Duke is stating the obvious. Like the rest of us, we all shake our heads at what we see unfolding and hope that the impending die off is suffered by others than those near and dear to us.
What troubles me is that some deep, dark Davos group will weaponized you pick it: bird flu, the plague, ebola.
Joe on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 11:17 am
I think people are getting way ahead of themselves with this new “clean energy future” thing. Tesla’s model 3 program alone is set to use up 10% of global cobalt supply. Can’t imagine how it would be posible to produce 100 million EVs per year. It would require a 20x increase in global cobalt supplies. And wind & Solar? Wind uses rare earths as well, solar needs silver, neither of which are in sufficient supply to run the world on. Not to mention that running the world on energy that depends on the weather….
Cloggie on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 11:37 am
Can’t imagine how it would be posible to produce 100 million EVs per year.
The idea is to partially phase out private car ownership and replace it with autonomous driving, that is a publicly owned car fleet.
#HeyTaxi!
Davy on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 11:49 am
“The idea is to partially phase out private car ownership and replace it with autonomous driving, that is a publicly owned car fleet.”
Sure, that should be a breeze to arrange. Governments are flush with cash and people hate their cars. Lol.
Dumb, forgot to mention all the cost of the EV infrastructure. If it is fossil fuel driven then that is just a worse alternative to ICE. If it is a renewable driven transition then the cost will likely hockey stick for 100MIL EV’s when one considers in addition to the EV infrastructure the grid upgrades, storage needs, and the actual wind/solar apparatus. Dumb doesn’t think that far ahead. He is enamored by the whole autonomous thingy. This is just more techno optimism at its worse. Let’s extend the car culture with fancy alternatives.
How about demand management with realistic changes. This may include EV’s but also conservation. It will include fossil fuels too because we don’t have what it takes to leave them. Until behavior changes this whole fake green process is a joke.
Dredd on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 12:10 pm
“The Era Of Oil And Gas Is Nearing Its End”
And “nearing” is as ambiguous as guessing what will happen as one is nearing a trapped animal (Trapped Heat Is Like Trapped Animals (Somewhat Unpredictable)).
MASTERMIND on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 2:31 pm
Dear Reader,
Simple really….when the World Economy Collapses everything shuts down…the end….were
talking about grids down all over the world and 7.5B people dropping like f*** flies in
short order…The collapse will be absolutely horrible..There is no collapse or horror movie ever produced that has even come close to imagining what the collapse of BAU might look like. I’m talking about every corporation and every social program going bankrupt at once. I’m talking about people eating people. I’m talking about the Worst Catastrophe to ever happen in the history of mankind. Nothing has ever, or will ever come close.
Davy on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 3:02 pm
MM, there are a lot of scenarios and a lot of locals wrapped up in an unfolding global process. Your worst case scenario is valid but when and where is the question. It took us 200 years to get to this point. It may take less to unravel that process but how much is the reason I am here. It matters to me if I have 3 years or 10. We may be dead tomorrow but until we are dead we should live to die another day.
rockman on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 3:42 pm
And now back to the reality as proven by the factual numbers: the era of the oil and gas age is nearing or at its PEAK. Of course sometime down the road it will certainly be drawing close to its “end”. But given near all time record production levels it ain’t there yet. The title of this article is definitely premature ejac…I mean premature emancipation from the cruel petroleum master. LOL.
Or one can go the other way: the day Col. Drake drilled that first well the end of the petroleum era began nearing its end… eventually. Just as being born starts you on the road towards death.
Just can’t help responding sarcastically to such article. Some folks so despise the petroleum industry (despite rewarding it daily by their consumption) they want to paint it as banging on death’s door. Someday the petroleum industry will go the way of the dinosaurs. But not next year, not next decade and not the next several decades.
But eventually it will. But not after most trying to dance on our grave today have reached room temperature themselves. LOL.
energy investor on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 4:39 pm
@rockman,
We must remember that the downward slope after peaking of oil will be steep and slippery, so that many bad things will occur once we can no longer get what we want.
It will take any transition to renewables many years from now and many trillions of 2017 dollars to be ready for that.
A financial deleveraging crash will soon cut down on the funds available for us people to continue to consume as much oil as we do and that will stretch things out and drop the oil price. But it will also make funding unavailable to the O&G industry – an industry already being demonised by some investors.
But whether the peak oil production is tomorrow or ten years hence, it will still be too close for comfort.