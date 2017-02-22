Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Bloomberg has an article on the great strides being made by the missing link in the transition to 100% renewable energy – cost effective energy storage – The Age of the Giant Battery Is Almost Upon Us.
Battery costs have declined 40 percent since 2014 and regulators are mandating storage technology be added to the grid. That’s encouraging utilities to offer longer contracts and developers are expected build $2.5 billion in systems globally this year. These trends are changing the risk profile, giving lenders confidence in batteries in much the same way that power-purchase agreements opened banks’ doors years ago for wind and solar power.
Cloggie on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 7:21 am
Won’t be long until you can dump a 5kWh accu, covering your household 24/24 in your shopping cart as if it were a 8TB external hard drive for 350 euro.
In the eighties I had a 1541 Commodore-64 floppy disk drive for 1000 guilders, with a capacity, what was it? 156k or so. Assume owning 100 floppies. That was more money for a storage capacity of a factor of 8000000/156 = 0.5 million worse.
Expect a similar development with batteries.
brough on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 9:00 am
The best I can do for battery tech. at the moment is a lithium/iron/phoshate unit supplied by Moixa (www.moixa.com). At 3kWh capacity its getting towards Cloggie’s dream of 5kWh. However 2 main drawbacks, 3000euros+ and output runs at either 3x DC at 23-32V, 14A max or a single AC output at 240V and 430W.
430W is great for me, because I have simple needs, but if my wife needs to iron cloths, use the toaster or electic kettle, I’m going to get a whole lot of complaints.
I’ve been promised improved battery technology is just around the corner for about 12 months now and I’m still waiting. Anyone out there got anything better than the one offered by Moixa.