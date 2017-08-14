Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The marvelous Prof Tim Flannery was once described by the Financial Times as akin to a cross between Charles Darwin and Indiana Jones for his pioneering mammalogy and paleontology field work. But he gave up this adventurous life to focus on climate change writing and campaigning. Tim drops into the studio and we discuss why, and talk about his new book (his second follow up to the highly influential The Weather Makers): Sunlight and Seaweed: An Argument For How To Feed, Power, and Clean Up The World.
Jerry McManus on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 10:04 am
Coincidentally, I was looking into kelp farming recently.
Tim Flannery seems to be more interested in selling books printed on dead trees than anything else, so I think it’s safe to ignore him and go straight to the source.
The guy who is credited with pioneering this idea, at least here in the states (they’ve been doing this sort of thing in Asia for decades), is Bren Smith and his oyster farm over in New Haven, CT.
What is easily overlooked is the amount of nutrients needed to grow a kelp forest. There are indeed a few places in the world where abundant nutrients are carried to the surface for free by deep ocean currents.
The mid-ocean is not one of them.
And now that the wealthy industrialized countries have succeeded in strip mining the world’s oceans, well, something tells me there will be a lot fewer nutrients to go around for anybody.
However, don’t try and tell that to the greens, they are to busy freaking out about the impending apocalypse and what in the world are they going to DO about it.
Oh well, at least the jellyfish are doing well. Bon appetit.
paultard on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 11:04 am
robotic LED farming of saltwater produce
Apneaman on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 1:54 pm
There’s an Unprecedented Wildfire in Greenland. That’s Bad News for the Arctic.
Across the entire Arctic, forests are burning at a rate unseen in at least 10,000 years.
http://www.motherjones.com/environment/2017/08/a-huge-forest-in-greenland-is-on-fire-and-thats-a-big-deal/
Apneaman on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 1:56 pm
Thirty Years After the Montreal Protocol, Solving the Ozone Problem Remains Elusive
Despite a ban on chemicals like chlorofluorocarbons, the ozone hole over Antarctica remains nearly as large as it did when the Montreal Protocol was signed in 1987. Scientists now warn of new threats to the ozone layer, including widespread use of ozone-eating chemicals not covered by the treaty.
http://e360.yale.edu/features/thirty-years-after-the-montreal-protocol-solving-the-ozone-problem-remains-elusive
Apneaman on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 1:59 pm
“Here we argue that this suggests that the typical technological species becomes extinct soon after attaining a modern technology and that this event results in the extinction of the planet’s global biosphere.”
https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/international-journal-of-astrobiology/article/implication-of-our-technological-species-being-first-and-early/EB38BDC09C0908578184835C8B072390/core-reader
paultard on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 2:10 pm
