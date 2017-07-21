Richard Heinberg: Controversy Explodes over Renewable Energy

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
A heated debate in the pages of one of the country’s most renowned scientific journals has gained national attention. The debate is over whether a combination of wind, solar, and hydroelectricity could fully power the U.S. But both sides of the debate are completely missing half of the equation.
In a series of papers published over the last few years, Mark Jacobson of Stanford University (along with co-authors) has offered a series of transition plans for achieving a 100 percent wind-solar-hydro energy economy. These include comprehensive blueprints for the United States, for each individual state, and for the world as a whole. His message is clear: such a transition is not only possible, it’s affordable—cheaper, in fact, than maintaining the current fossil fueled system. There is no technical or economic barrier to an all-renewable future—only a political one, resulting from the enormous influence of fossil fuel companies on Congress and the White House. Jacobson’s plans have been touted by celebrities (Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo) and at least one prominent politician (Bernie Sanders).
However, during the past two years a group of scientists unconvinced by Jacobson’s arguments has labored to craft a critical review of his plans, and to get it published in the same journal that printed Jacobson’s own most-cited paper. They voice a concern that the growing popularity of Jacobson’s plans could lead to critical mistakes in policy making and investment choices. The lead author, Christopher Clack, and his 20 co-authors, attack Jacobson’s assumptions and highlight what they call serious modeling errors. Much of their criticism has to do with Jacobson’s ways of getting around solar and wind power’s most notorious drawback—its intermittency. Jacobson says we can deal with cloudy and windless days by storing energy in the forms of underground heat and hydrogen. Clack et al. point out that doing so on the scale Jacobson is proposing is unprecedented (therefore, we really don’t know if it can be done), and also argue that Jacobson made crucial errors in estimating how much storage would be needed and how much it would cost.
The stakes in this controversy are high enough that the New York Times and other mainstream media have reported on it. One pro-renewables scientist friend of mine despairs not just because of bad press about solar and wind power, but also because the reputation of science itself is taking a beating. If these renowned energy experts can’t agree on whether solar and wind power are capable of powering the future, then what are the implications for the credibility of climate science?
Jacobson and colleagues have published what can only be called a take-no-prisoners rebuttal to Clack et al. In it, they declare that, “The premise and all error claims by Clack et al. . . . about Jacobson et al. . . . are demonstrably false.” In a separate article, Jacobson has dismissed Clack and his co-authors as “nuclear and fossil fuel supporters,” though it’s clear that neither side in this debate is anti-renewables.
However, Clack et al. have issued their own line-by-line response to Jacobson’s line-by-line rebuttal, and it’s fairly devastating.
This is probably a good place to point out that David Fridley, staff scientist in the energy analysis program at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratories, and I recently published a book, Our Renewable Future, exploring a hypothetical transition to a 100 percent wind-and-solar energy economy. While we don’t say so in the book, we were compelled to write it partly because of our misgivings about Mark Jacobson’s widely publicized plans. We did not attack those plans directly, as Clack et al. have done, but sought instead to provide a more nuanced and realistic view of what a transition to all-renewable energy would involve.
Our exploration of the subject revealed that source intermittency is indeed a serious problem, and solving it becomes more expensive and technically challenging as solar-wind generation approaches 100 percent of all electricity produced. A further challenge is that solar and wind yield electricity, but 80 percent of final energy is currently used in other forms—mostly as liquid and gaseous fuels. Therefore the energy transition will entail enormous changes in the ways we use energy, and some of those changes will be technically difficult and expensive.
Our core realization was that scale is the biggest transition hurdle. This has implications that both Jacobson et al., and Clack et al. largely ignore. Jacobson’s plan, for example, envisions building 100,000 times more hydrogen production capacity than exists today. And the plan’s assumed hydro expansion would require 100 times the flow of the Mississippi River. If, instead, the United States were to aim for an energy system, say, a tenth the size of its current one, then the transition would be far easier to fund and design.
When we start our transition planning by assuming that future Americans will use as much energy as we do now (or even more of it in the case of economic growth), then we have set up conditions that are nearly impossible to design for. And crucially, that conclusion still holds if we add nuclear power (which is expensive and risky) or fossil fuels (which are rapidly depleting) to the mix. The only realistic energy future that David Fridley and I were able to envision is one in which people in currently industrialized countries use far less energy per capita, use it much more efficiently, and use it when it’s available rather than demanding 24/7/365 energy services. That would mean not doing a lot of things we are currently doing (e.g., traveling in commercial aircraft), doing them on a much smaller scale (e.g., getting used to living in smaller spaces and buying fewer consumer products—and ones built to be endlessly repaired), or doing them very differently (e.g., constructing buildings and roads with local natural materials).
If powerdown—that is, focusing at least as much on the demand side of the energy equation as on the supply side—were combined with a deliberate and humanely guided policy of population decline, there would be abundant beneficial side effects. The climate change crisis would be far easier to tackle, as would ongoing loss of biodiversity and the depletion of resources such as fresh water, topsoil, and minerals.
Jacobson has not embraced a powerdown pathway, possibly because he assumes it would not appeal to film stars and politicians. Clack et al. do not discuss it either, mostly because their task at hand is simply to demolish Jacobson. But powerdown, the pathway about which it is seemingly not permissible for serious people to speak, is what we should all be talking about. That’s because it is the most realistic way to get to a sustainable, happy future.
16 Comments on "Richard Heinberg: Controversy Explodes over Renewable Energy"
Lucifer on Fri, 21st Jul 2017 4:13 pm
Nothing is sustainable on the earth until someone or something brings the human population down to below 1 billion, that is my expert opinion.
MASTERMIND on Fri, 21st Jul 2017 4:20 pm
The Oil Age may come to an end for a shortage of oil.
-Saudi Oil Minister Sheikh Yamani
Twocats on Fri, 21st Jul 2017 4:51 pm
What’s sad is we could have a living situation far more enjoyable with using much less energy. Except not as enjoyable for the wealthiest on the planet. Lots lots to lose.
Davy on Fri, 21st Jul 2017 5:35 pm
“Powerdown” is not really an option if we are honest about our economic situation. Powerdown means less economic activity and that implies debt defaults and unemployment. This means economic abandonment, dysfunctional networks, and physical decay. This is what less means let’s be honest about that. We are already underfunded almost everywhere with significant amounts of bad debt and nonperforming debt. We have huge market bubbles that if deflated would magnify the current bad debt many times. How are we going to ramp up so much economic activity to transition and at the same time decline economically? This part of the fake green equation never adds up.
“Deliberate and humanely guided policy of population decline” is nothing more than a notional wish. There is no real chance of this working in a world that is so uncontrollable as ours is now. Even in those nations most organized I doubt this can be achieved. Dropping population means economic impact and disruption. It implies growth disruption. If other countries do not follow with population reduction then we have contrasting economic systems because dropping population and expanding population entail very different economic efforts. They won’t mix and we will have to have border restrictions. Globalism does not do border restrictions well.
“Abundant beneficial side effects”?? There will be nothing beneficial about any of this. It may be a better alternative for bad side effects. Nothing but the status quo can be considered beneficial in today’s understanding of what beneficial means. Tell me what can be implied as beneficial about decline, decay, and dysfunction? Maybe a crash powerdown with enforced population decline is a better option to a blind walk into collapse eventually but it will not be a happy and optimistic one.
This is the problem with the fake green establishment. They are not rationally honest. They are emotionally wanting and dreaming. The series of transition plans for achieving a 100 percent wind-solar-hydro energy economy this article refers to is unachievable hopium. There is far more to what we are facing than energy. The energy issues is much more than electricity which this article references well. The timing and scale are enormous and the means of transition far from achievable in today’s economic realities. This transition might occur in some smaller locations in a Byzantium type arrangement with walls and restriction on entry. Such a place will have to wall out all those things that will conspire to destroy their effort. Their effort will likely face resource constraints from a global world in decline.
Climate change is likely lost. Economic activity is on a knife edge of decline. Human population is set to continue to grow further beyond what is already an order of magnitude too many people. When are we going to acknowledge defeat of the traditional fake green agenda and start making other arrangements? Those other arrangements are far from defined because it is unclear society can handle the truth. Maybe the fake green narrative is what we need. We need to lie to ourselves to find hope so the system keeps on keeping on. If we were truly honest about our situation than most people would be in a panic. So what the hell, Heinberg have at it and tell your story with just enough doom to keep people uneasy but not enough to frighten them into a stampeding herd of crazed apes.
Shortend on Fri, 21st Jul 2017 5:40 pm
Think we should all sit down and write poetry.
Go Speed Racer on Fri, 21st Jul 2017 6:25 pm
Apneaman on Fri, 21st Jul 2017 6:42 pm
Heated debate over energy and complete silence (except for the usual empty campaign promises) on a national infrastructure that is now second and third rate in many locals.
Decaying infrastructure taking a toll on America
“America’s infrastructure is in a state of crisis. Roads and train lines are old, dangerous and cost the country billions of dollars in economic growth.”
“We are now beginning to see what happens when mass transit systems break down. We have a painful precursor, a series of breakdowns with Amtrak and Pennsylvania Station,” said New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo, “When you close down the tracks there is a series of dominoes that fall, that puts the entire system near collapse.”
“The report card for America’s entire infrastructure system was even worse. The US scored a lowly D+.”
http://www.dw.com/en/decaying-infrastructure-taking-a-toll-on-america/a-39715851
Might as well be arguing over who gets to colonize mars first, team left or team right.
Makati1 on Fri, 21st Jul 2017 7:36 pm
America as we have known it is over. The decline is on its way to the bottom. Not only is the infrastructure crumbling, but also the ability to plunder the world for the extra 20% of resources that are now consumed by Americans. They have a lot of pain in their future as they learn to live on the 4-5% (or less) that is their share.
Renewables will never scale up to even 1/4th of the electric consumed today in the U$. Probably not even 1/5th. BTW: EIA says it is about 10% today and the EIA tends to exaggerate.
https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=31892
“Slip sliding away, slip sliding away
You know the nearer your destination
The more you’re slip sliding away”
energy investor on Fri, 21st Jul 2017 7:51 pm
Heinberg et al seem right.
Powering down at some point seems inevitable but we will not go in that direction voluntarily.
Meantime well-meaning idiots like Leonardo di Caprio will go on talking nonsense and believing in the tooth fairy….and scientists will continue to get funding for talking well phrased rubbish that has immaculate theory and no real-world applicability.
Kevin Cobley on Fri, 21st Jul 2017 8:13 pm
All of commentators on the subject of “Renewable” and “Fossil” generators miss the bleeding obvious, the best and cheapest form of energy is energy you don’t have to use.
It’s time conservation of energy was brought to the front and centre of all energy policy.
Apneaman on Fri, 21st Jul 2017 9:49 pm
energy investor, here is some more AGW jacked record rain fall (Rain Bombs) in NZ. You know the very thing you say is not happening.
State of emergency in Dunedin, army in Timaru to assist Civil Defence as wild weather hits
“Towns across Otago and Canterbury remain cut off by floodwaters tonight as record rain plunges southern regions in chaos.”
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11893369
State of emergency declared in Christchurch, rain still falling over the city
https://www.weatherwatch.co.nz/content/rain-eases-slowly-today-around-nz-sunday-low-will-have-fallen-apart
“We had rain in Dunedin through the last several hours – between 7-8mm per hour,” he said.
He said some places had experienced between 60 and 200mm of rain in the last 24 hours – with the mountains south of Dunedin’s Swampy Summit on the more extreme end of the scale.
Oamaru had 161mm of rain in 24 hours, while Dunedin city saw 107mm. The average rainfall for an entire year in the region is 812mm.”
http://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2017/07/dunedin-locals-rescued-as-torrential-rain-flooding-slips-continue.html
Tell yourself.
Hubert on Fri, 21st Jul 2017 10:46 pm
This country is run by idiots. We are headed for a major collapse.
anon on Sat, 22nd Jul 2017 1:43 am
‘powerdown’ is the _only_ option, and it is the one which will be taken for you without asking whether you like it or not. It’s simply the laws of physics.
How we transition from the present situation to a powerdown situation is a _little_ bit in our control, and we can try to make some intelligent choices. None of the intelligent choices will care much about wind or PV or keeping the shiny toys of industrial civilization functioning. That’s all going to be the stuff of fairy tales for future generations. Learn to garden and learn to live with less, and learn to stick together in _small_ communities and preserve the parts of human knowledge and civilization which _can_ be preserved through the power-down. Your iphone and SUV and air conditioning and macdonalds will not be making it through that transition regardless of what cargo-cult wind farms and PV fields you build in the last days of oil.Those will at best be a source of scrap metal for the future.
Cloggie on Sat, 22nd Jul 2017 2:07 am
At least Heinberg has meanwhile accepted that a renewable energy base is possible, it’s a start, where many here are still stuck at the naive stage of thinking that “renewable energy is an extension of fossil fuel”, which may be true in 2017, where most energy is generated by fossil fuel, but it is not fundamentally true. The decisive concept is EROEI. But to paraphrase Albert Bartlett: “The greatest shortcoming of the human race is our inability to understand EROEI”.
Strange that Heinberg ignores geothermal energy and biomass and concentrates on solar and wind only.
Geothermal energy will probably be the major source of space heating, in combination with heat pumps.
Currently biomass constitutes 10% share in EU energy generation and this number will not decline:
http://biomassmagazine.com/uploads/posts/web/2016/10/AEBIOM16-4_14773468525158.JPG
I don’t know the details of Mark Jacobson’s study.
What I do know is that several studies have shown that with a renewable energy share of below 40%, you do not really need to worry about storage. Conclusion: shall we first ensure that we have 40% of our energy generated in a renewable fashion, be fore we begin to worry about storage?
Solar and wind are largely technologically developed. Progress can still be made in price decay thanks to economy of scale. The industry expects prices for solar panels to halve by 2020-2022. Prices for offshore wind could further decline with an additional 30%. From that point on, renewable energy sources outperform conventional fossil sources on a price/kWh basis.
But there still is the issue of storage. Heinberg refers to “100 times the debit of the Mississippi”. That’s not possible indeed. The real solution will consist of a combination of many techniques, of which pumped hydro will be only one, but an important one. Other solutions are batteries, compressed air, hydrogen, NH3, just to name a few.
We will still have time to work on those before we have crossed the 40% renewable share threshold.
But the discussion is obsolete. There is no alternative for… em alternatives. If we agree that easy fossil is running out and that unconventional fossil like sub-sea coal is unacceptable for climate and environmental reasons, we have to move into renewable energy. It is only America where these kind of discussions are still raging, where the EU, China and even India have long decided that renewable energy is THE way forward. Fossil fuel is old American glory and is associated with times that won’t return, no matter how much people dream of MAGA.
Makati1 on Sat, 22nd Jul 2017 2:27 am
Dream on Cloggie. ALL renewables are an extension of FF and, when FF end, all renewables will no longer be “renewable”. You can deny that assertion all you want but facts are facts and dreams are just that.
Cloggie on Sat, 22nd Jul 2017 2:33 am
Dream on Cloggie. ALL renewables are an extension of FF and, when FF end, all renewables will no longer be “renewable”. You can deny that assertion all you want but facts are facts and dreams are just that.
Go tell that to Richard Heinberg and every university educated energy consultant.
You were wrong with peak oil, you will be wrong with renewable energy.