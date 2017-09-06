Renewables to produce 85% of global electricity needs by 2050

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on September 6, 2017
On Monday, Dutch quality assurance and risk management company DVL GL published its Energy Transition Outlook 2017 report and predicted that by 2050, 85 per cent of global electricity needs and 44 percent of total energy needs will be met by renewables.
The report only considered energy produced by solar PVs, onshore and offshore wind and hydro power plants.
Final energy demand is expected to be 430 exajoules in 2050, compared to 400 exajoules in 2015.
The slight increase is expected to take place before 2030, when demand will start flattening.
The slowing down of the demand growth is expected due to decelerating population and productivity growth, energy efficiency measures, and due to increased electrification especially in the heating and transport sectors.
Thus, electricity consumption is projected to increase by 140 per cent becoming the largest energy carrier.
Remi Eriksen, CEO of DNV GL. commented: “The profound change set out in our report has significant implications for both established and new energy companies”.
He added: “Ultimately, it will be a willingness to innovate and a capability to move at speed that will determine who is able to remain competitive in this dramatically altered energy landscape”.
According to the report, coal consumption has already peaked, and peak-oil is expected to happen from 2020 to 2028, when it will start decreasing.
Gas is on track to becoming the biggest energy source by 2034.
In the renewable energy market, solar PV and wind power will lead the sector growth benefiting from the ‘learning curve’ effect; hydro will keep being a key energy source.
Costs for solar PV and wind energy are expected to reduce by 18 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.
Electric Vehicles are to achieve cost parity with internal combustion vehicles by 2022, and by 2033 50 percent of new light vehicle sales will be electric cars.
However, although CO2 emissions are expected to fall by half of today’s level, global temperatures are set to increase by 2.5 degrees Celsius- not meeting the Paris Agreement goal of global warming to be well below 2 degrees.
Eriksen commented: “This should be a wake-up call to governments and decision-makers within the energy industry”.
“The industry has taken bold steps before, but now needs to take even bigger strides”.
You can download the complete Energy Transition Outlook 2017 report here.
16 Comments on "Renewables to produce 85% of global electricity needs by 2050"
Makati1 on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 5:27 pm
More hopium and dreams of the techie class. LOL
Makati1 on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 6:01 pm
In other news: China is buying the world with its almost worthless USDs. It takes its half trillion trade surplus and its many billions in interest from its holdings of USTs and ‘loans’ countries money to do things. Then is is repaid in resources like oil and minerals.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-06/china-loans-guinea-20-billion-exchange-minerals
No bombs involved.
Anonymouse1 on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 6:05 pm
Naw, cloggen-fraud will be along any second to assert that this only WILL happen, but actually represents reality right now. He’ll employ sophisticated arguments, like “See, told you so”. Additionally,true to his cloggen-frauden roots, he wont even bother to actually, you know, read the report mentioned.
Ghung on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 6:34 pm
So-called renewables produce about 99% of my electricity today if you don’t include the energy embodied in the consumer goods we use. Anyway ……..
Makati1 on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 7:17 pm
Ghung, you are way ahead of us here in the Ps. The Philippines has about 29% ‘renewable’ electric production.
http://mecometer.com/whats/philippines/electricity-production-by-source/
But, they are adding to it all the time.
rockman on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 9:00 pm
I don’t have a problem with such predictions. If the include at least a rough estimate of the cost to make such a transition and an idea of who will pay for it. If they can provide a credible answer to those questions it would add a lot more confidence in their prediction IMHO.
Jef on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 9:47 pm
Ghung – 5 acres here, 3 solar set ups, wind and hydro, 5 species of livestock, 2 acres of vegetable garden, 70 fruit trees, black berry, blue berry, razz, 400′ of asparagus, two spring fed ponds, two wells, and still we are 100% reliant on a fully functioning FF derived societal system or else we would all die just like you.
P.S. I could buy all of what I produce on the open market, organic, non-gmo, natural (what ever the fuck that means) for about half or less than I spend producing all this stuff myself.
GregT on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 10:03 pm
“we are 100% reliant on a fully functioning FF derived societal system or else we would all die just like you.”
Kind of makes one wonder, how mankind managed to survive for over 200,000 years without that fully functioning FF derived societal system, that’s only been around for less than 300 years.
Things that make you go hmmm?
And Jef, my great grandfather had far less going than what you say you do, and he managed to survive in a sod shack, through winter temperature extremes of -40C. With no electricity, no running water, and no FFs.
Strange that.
GregT on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 10:17 pm
“P.S. I could buy all of what I produce on the open market, organic, non-gmo, natural (what ever the fuck that means) for about half or less than I spend producing all this stuff myself.”
Well it certainly is a good thing that the farmers supplying your local food mart, are more efficient at producing food than you are, or they would go broke, and everyone would starve to death.
antaris on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 10:55 pm
Jef, my Mother (90 ) grew up on an ortchard with deer, elk and cattle close. My Father grew up hungry. One day you will be producing what is not for sale. Keep up the good work.
antaris on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 11:00 pm
Mak. I have this vision of a very large needle in the hand of a grinning person looking at a very large balloon.
The caption above the picture ” I wonder what would happen”,
Antius on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 11:15 pm
Same story as this one:
http://peakoil.com/consumption/gas-to-become-worlds-primary-energy-source-by-2035
Likely to be unrealistic (I responded to that post).
People making these predictions rarely appreciate the scale of the impending collapse of the global economy. We are facing an economic dislocation far more severe and protracted than the great depression of the 1930s. Huge investments in renewable energy are unlikely in that context. In fact, total investment in renewables has levelled off since 2007. When we hit the next financial crisis, they will tank altogether.
Apneaman on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 11:17 pm
I can see it, but only because there are going to way less humans by 2050. Perhaps none at all.
Cloggie on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 1:57 am
Another morning, another article. The good folks at DVL are basically saying that not only the EU, but also the rest of the world will succeed in getting rid of fossil fuel as far as electricity is concerned.
If you look at Europe, last year 21 GW worth of new renewable capacity was installed in Europe.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/feb/09/new-energy-europe-renewable-sources-2016
Average electricity consumption Europe 342 GW. In other words, in merely 17 years the energy (electricity) transition could be completed. However, that 21 GW is nameplate capacity. Multiply that with a factor of 2 and you arrive at 34 years, or indeed 2050, as DVL says. By simply writing off old ff capacity in an economic fashion and replacing it with new renewable capacity.
A few amendments… we will need more electricity than the 342 GW because the transport sector will be “fueled” with electricity. That’s no problem since the speed of the transition is increasing as well and we can install much more than 21 GW per year, once the North Sea offshore wind business will really take off.
It is difficult to to keep an interest in this whole peak oil story since the die are cast already. If I would become as old as my father I will live to see the transition largely completed. Everything is in place now to get the job done, except the storage issue, that is still interesting to see what method will win: H2, NH3, pumped hydro, high pressure air in mines, methanol, formic acid, liquid electrolyte, batteries, the possibilities are endless.
The chances are good that we will have a smooth energy transition after all, certainly in Europe, that did and still does most of the pioneering work and will be rewarded with being the leader in the renewable energy field and will have corresponding geopolitical cloud it had for 500 years, until Americans and Soviets showed up. But the Soviets rolled over and died and the US empire will not exist past 2025.
Antius on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 5:56 am
“Another morning, another article. The good folks at DVL are basically saying that not only the EU, but also the rest of the world will succeed in getting rid of fossil fuel as far as electricity is concerned.
If you look at Europe, last year 21 GW worth of new renewable capacity was installed in Europe.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/feb/09/new-energy-europe-renewable-sources-2016
Average electricity consumption Europe 342 GW. In other words, in merely 17 years the energy (electricity) transition could be completed. However, that 21 GW is nameplate capacity. Multiply that with a factor of 2 and you arrive at 34 years, or indeed 2050, as DVL says. By simply writing off old ff capacity in an economic fashion and replacing it with new renewable capacity.”
Another morning, another slice of hopium from the Clogster. It always makes me feel better and it’s a nice little hobby shooting it all to pieces. Here is another article from the Guardian, a source of information that I would normally trust even less than the BBC:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2016/mar/23/european-clean-tech-industry-falls-into-rapid-decline
Not quite so rosy is it. What the article misses is that competitive auctioning is right now forcing the European renewable energy industry into bankruptcy. The falling costs that they talk about do not exist. Falling prices are not sustainable. That is what is driving these folks out of the market. Chinese state owned industries do not need to generate profit – they are owned by the Chinese state. Most of them are ruinously uneconomic, but they will crank out subsidised exports just long enough to ruin the European renewable industry.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/05/12/europes-biggest-solar-company-goes-up-in-smoke/
“A few amendments… we will need more electricity than the 342 GW because the transport sector will be “fueled” with electricity. That’s no problem since the speed of the transition is increasing as well and we can install much more than 21 GW per year, once the North Sea offshore wind business will really take off.”
No it isn’t. Global and European investment in renewable energy has plateaued since 2007. The next financial crisis is not very far away. What do you think will happen when it hits?
http://euanmearns.com/worldwide-investment-in-renewable-energy-reaches-us-4-trillion-with-little-to-show-for-it/
“It is difficult to to keep an interest in this whole peak oil story since the die are cast already. If I would become as old as my father I will live to see the transition largely completed.”
I pray you are joking. The transition will be a sustained economic contraction that will see a very large drop in living standards and many millions of casualties. Take a look at Gail’s latest analysis and tell me you still feel rosy about the future:
https://ourfiniteworld.com/2017/09/06/why-oil-prices-cant-bounce-very-high-expect-deflation-instead/
“Everything is in place now to get the job done, except the storage issue, that is still interesting to see what method will win: H2, NH3, pumped hydro, high pressure air in mines, methanol, formic acid, liquid electrolyte, batteries, the possibilities are endless.”
Everything is most certainly not in place. To live off of renewable energy will require a complete change to the European way of life. In an ideal world, we would store as little energy as possible. One thing I have learned from energy analysis is that energy transitions are expensive – both financially and in terms of exergy. There will never be more than niche applications for energy storage systems that are capital intensive and lose most of the energy that is put into them. That includes most synthetic fuels that do not start with either hydrocarbons or biomass. You would store energy in ammonia and formic acid, only if you can use these chemicals as a final product or a feedstock for making something else. That way you can tolerate the inefficiency of storing energy in these chemicals. The same is true of hydrogen. Only a fool would make it with the intention of turning it back into electricity again. But it might be useful for upgrading biomass into higher value fuels or reducing metal oxides in an electric furnace. Hot and cold are probably our most practical means of storing large amounts of energy over long periods. Refrigeration can be accomplished in large, collective units containing phase change materials. That way, it can easily work using intermittent bursts of energy. Heat can be stored in molten phase change materials for application in industrial processes. Again, it makes more sense storing it and using it as heat, rather than converting it back into electricity. Low quality heat can be stored in liquid water and used for heating, but in most cases this would require a lot of new heat storage and distribution infrastructure in most cities.
“The chances are good that we will have a smooth energy transition after all, certainly in Europe, that did and still does most of the pioneering work and will be rewarded with being the leader in the renewable energy field and will have corresponding geopolitical cloud it had for 500 years, until Americans and Soviets showed up. But the Soviets rolled over and died and the US empire will not exist past 2025.”
The chances are virtually zero. The energy transition has been taking place since the 1970s. We are very close to a global economic depression on a scale that the world has never seen up to now. Trying to maintain an energy transition on the scale that you imagine in a world with collapsing GDP, will be a very challenging task.
Living on intermittent renewables would require not only that generation of energy shifts in that direction, but the way we use energy at every level in society needs to change as well. It means big changes to infrastructure at every level. Simple things like storing food, day-to-day transportation and heating your home will require solutions that make life radically different. You will need to make huge investments to achieve it over a short space of time, amid a climate in which global investment and free cash flows are actually shrinking.
Cloggie on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 6:25 am
Another morning, another slice of hopium from the Clogster.
We have this discussed before, mr Plutonium. This “collapsing of investment” is mainly the result of price collapsing. I wasn’t talking growing investment, I was talking growing installed new renewable capacity.
See this link:
https://www.eea.europa.eu/publications/renewable-energy-in-europe-2017
and click on the pdf report:
“Renewable energy in Europe 2017”
…and go to page 18 and study the graph.
THAT is what I am talking about, the growth of new installed renewable capacity in Europe. Linear growth from 22 GW in 2016 to 25 GW in 2020 and beyond. Paris is a done deal and there is no way back. And Harvey and Irma devastation are great boosters for this program.
We are very close to a global economic depression on a scale that the world has never seen up to now.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PM9_PrBoq9Q
In Anglosphere perhaps.
Look, I am not suggesting that between 2017-2050 everything will be a straight uninterrupted line towards a renewable energy future. It is very well possible or even likely that there will be temporary setbacks, like major financial crisis in the US, which will affect everybody. But the broad picture will be continued renewable energy penetrating, replacing fossil fuel.
And you can forget about your plutonium economy.