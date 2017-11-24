Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Norwegian energy company Statoil said Wednesday its Dudgeon wind farm off the British coast is now feeding the grid from its 67 wind turbines.
The Dudgeon wind farm is about 25 miles off the coast of Norfolk. Its turbines, with a combined capacity of 402 megawatts, can meet the energy demands of around 410,000 average households at its peak. The Norwegian company, one of the main energy suppliers to the European market, said Dudgeon is part of its efforts to add more green components to its portfolio.
“As part of our strategy to develop from an oil and gas company to a broad energy major, Statoil will grow significantly in profitable renewable energy, with an ambition to invest around $12 billion towards 2030,” CEO Eldar Sætre said in a statement.
Statoil placed the last of the 67 turbines at the Dudgeon wind farm in place in October. The company said the entire facility was completed on time and below the $1.9 billion budget set when the final investment decision was made in 2014.
Statoil already counts several projects in its renewable energy portfolio. Through a memorandum of understanding signed with the Scottish government, the company aims to install a Lithium battery storage system within two years.
Working since 2012, its Sheringham Shoal is one of the largest offshore wind farms in service in the world with its capacity to provide enough power to meet the annual demands of nearly a quarter million average households.
The United Kingdom ranks second in Europe behind Germany for offshore wind energy capacity, with about 518 megawatts, before Dudgeon was connected.
Statoil reported adjusted earnings after tax for the third quarter at $2.3 billion, more than double the amount from the same period last year.
5 Comments on "New wind farm in service off the British coast"
dave thompson on Fri, 24th Nov 2017 3:50 pm
The utopian ambition for variable renewable energy is to convert it into uniform firm capacity using energy storage.
Here we present an analysis of actual UK wind and solar generation for the whole of 2016 at 30 minute resolution and calculate the grid-scale storage requirement.
In order to deliver 4.6 GW uniform and firm RE supply throughout the year, from 26 GW of installed capacity, requires 1.8 TWh of storage. We show that this is both thermodynamically and economically implausible to implement with current technology. http://euanmearns.com/grid-scale-storage-of-renewable-energy-the-impossible-dream/
coffeeguyzz on Fri, 24th Nov 2017 7:25 pm
You folks in general, most especially the wind advocates, might do well to start taking notice of all these numbers accompanying the wind stories, particularly in contrast to CCGT plants (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine).
Up above, it sez plant costs about $2 billion – a LOT – and has nameplate capacity of 402 Mw – TINY.
Standard operating capacity is about 50%, with more produced at night rather than late afternoon peak demand.
Of the two dozen massive CCGT plants being built in Ohio and Pennsylvania, cost runs about a billion bucks per 1,000 Mw.
So … you have 5 times more electricity for 1/2 the cost.
BTW, none of these puff pieces include the transmission costs (cables) which can be very expensive.
The London Array wind farm has 650 Mw capacity, delivers 275 as a rule, and has 70 fulltime technicians working 12 hour shifts, 20 support staff, and 5 fulltime crew boats.
In contrast, the new Lackawanna Energy Center costs little over a billion bucks, has 1,500 Mw capacity (6 times more than the LA delivers), and needs only 30 employees to run.
The economic devastation being wrought by this embrace of renewable sources will be looked back upon in future years as one of the more bizarre, damaging forays of collective insanity in all of human history.
Go Speed Racer on Sat, 25th Nov 2017 12:00 am
What a great capacity number.
Oh, and when there is no wind??
Then it has the capacity to
supply zero households.
Cloggie on Sat, 25th Nov 2017 2:02 am
Euan Mearns says: The utopian ambition for variable renewable energy is to convert it into uniform firm capacity using energy storage.
Here we present an analysis of actual UK wind and solar generation for the whole of 2016 at 30 minute resolution and calculate the grid-scale storage requirement.
In order to deliver 4.6 GW uniform and firm RE supply throughout the year, from 26 GW of installed capacity, requires 1.8 TWh of storage. We show that this is both thermodynamically and economically implausible to implement with current technology.
Euan Mearns is a geologist from Aberdeen who specialized in oil and gas exploration. Later he became a peak oil adept. He is a latecomer in thinking outside the fossil box.
Which can’t be said of the world-renowned Fraunhofer institute that did deliver a blueprint for a 100% renewable energy base at the same cost for which we get our energy today, mainly from fossil:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/09/16/blueprint-100-renewable-energy-base-for-germany/
Cloggie on Sat, 25th Nov 2017 2:07 am
You folks in general, most especially the wind advocates, might do well to start taking notice of all these numbers accompanying the wind stories, particularly in contrast to CCGT plants (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine).
Up above, it sez plant costs about $2 billion – a LOT – and has nameplate capacity of 402 Mw – TINY.
coffeeguyzz doesn’t get the point and insists that he can continue to use the atmosphere as a gutter for no cost at all. Just dump your “cheap” CO2 in the atmosphere, problem solved.
Now that Syria joined the Paris Accords, the US is the last country that didn’t and prefers to continue to behave like CO2-Neanderthalers, like our friend coffeeguyzz
here.
Ah well, nothing that can’t be solved with a stiff carbon tax on US products, as far as they still produce anything.