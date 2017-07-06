Lightyear One solar car charges itself and will have a 500-mile range

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
A Dutch startup is planning to bring a completely solar-powered electric car to market, which could theoretically let some drivers go for months without plugging it in.
The ne plus ultra of electric cars might be in the works, thanks to a team of alumni from Solar Team Eindhoven, which has been developing prototypes of 4-seater solar family cars for the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge since 2012. The startup Lightyear promises to combine onboard solar cells with an efficient battery pack and an optimized design to deliver a road legal 4-seat electric car that can charge itself from sunlight. We’ve heard claims like this before, but have yet to see one of these electric unicorns fully come to life, other than as entries into events such as the World Solar Challenge.
According to the company, its Lightyear One model will not only be capable of driving between 400 and 800 kilometers (~248 to 497 miles) per charge, but also “In sunny conditions it can drive for months without charging.” Those are both bold claims, and ones that are difficult to prove or disprove without real-world public testing, but if the team can indeed pull off this feat, the future of electric driving looks to be quite sunny.
The company makes the case that electric cars have “a scaling problem,” as only a small percentage (3%) of the world’s population has easy access to a public charging spot nearby them, and “is therefore dependent on third parties to build the infrastructure for them to be able to use an electric car.” Lightyear’s solution is to build an electric vehicle that “works anywhere.”
“Lightyear’s solution is straightforward. What if cars can be charged by what is already available almost everywhere in the world? Regular, household powerplugs and the sun. Even in countries like India, over 80% of the people already have access to both these.” – Lightyear
“Why is this mission so important? Solar powered cars solve the difficult chicken and egg problem that electric cars face before being introduced into a country. Since a solar powered vehicle does not need a charging infrastructure, it will make the concept of electric cars extremely scalable.” – Lightyear
As far as the specs and details of the Lightyear One go, the facts are still rather scarce, but the company states that the vehicle can be charged in four different ways — solar, a standard household outlet, a standard EV charger, or an EV fast charger. According to the FAQ, one hour’s worth of charging on a residential outlet (3.7 kW) will net the driver about 40 kilometers of range, or 100 km on a standard 10 kW EV charger, or up to 850 km on a 75 kW fast charger. In addition, the car could be used as a power source for a home or other application, with the solar cells and battery functioning as a micro solar plant.
“You can think of the Lightyear One as being as an electric car redesigned from the ground up to combine the best of solar cars and electric cars. It’s a revolutionary step forward in electric mobility because we are able to combine a great look with extreme efficiency. This first model makes science fiction become reality: cars powered using just the sun.” – Lex Hoefsloot, CEO of Lightyear
The vehicle, at least at this point, will not be a mass production car, and will have a limited run of just 10 cars in 2019, and 100 cars in 2020. The price has been set at €119.000 (~$135,000 US), and units can be reserved with a refundable deposit of €19.000. That’s not exactly chump change, considering that many of the model options from the current electric car gorilla Tesla can be purchased for about half that amount, but then again, the four-wheel-drive Lightyear One aims to be a completely different kind of machine — one that can charge itself via integrated solar cells. Assuming a buyer lives in a sunny region, and that the car can indeed deliver about 500 miles per charge, this solar EV may very well enable a whole new kind of driving experience, by allowing the charging cord to be ‘cut’.
Sissyfuss on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 9:27 am
10 cars will be available in 2019 at a price of $135,000. Oh yeah, that’s a game changer.
Cloggie on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 9:33 am
French government demands end of sales of fossil fuel cars by 2040:
http://www.spiegel.de/auto/aktuell/frankreich-strebt-ende-des-verbrennungsmotors-an-a-1156278.html
Not very ambitious. Norway will do that by 2025.
These are prototypes produced by students on a shoe-string budget of a few million. What did you expect? Your attitude is pathetic.
baha on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 11:17 am
This is just the first step…
Sissyfuss on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 11:25 am
Pathetically realistic, Cloghopium. We don’t have the luxury to wait for vehicles that are truly green. The wolf is already at the door, especially your Euro door that is being blasted open by Frau Merkle and her marauding masses. Try selling them a wind turbine, they’ll try to drive it into a crowd with the blades set on emulsify.
Cloggie on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 11:42 am
Pathetically realistic, Cloghopium. We don’t have the luxury to wait for vehicles that are truly green.
You pretend to have intimate knowledge about a “timeline of doom”.
The truth is you don’t.
Regarding these cars: wind energy is currently a multi=billion dollar and multi-GW business. It started very small in 1978 with mostly Danish initiative to develop wind turbines with modern day technology. That’s 40 years in between.
E-vehicle’s won’t take that long. Every car manufacturer is already deep into producing e-vehicles. The only innovation these students did was gluing solar cells to the roof of the car and connect them to the batteries. Big deal. Big car companies can pick that up in no time. The value of the work of the students is showing to a large number of people that it works. After that big money needs to take over.
The wolf is already at the door, especially your Euro door that is being blasted open by Frau Merkle and her marauding masses.
Our demographics are still far better than yours. And the Mediterranean is a lot wider than the Rio Grande. There is a lot of resistance against the influx and there are signs that authorities are taking measures to stop it. They already effectively sealed off influx from Turkey by buying them off. They can do that with Libya as well. Even globalist Bill Gates says that Europe must stop this madness.
Ghung on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 12:12 pm
Gosh, Cloggo, show us the math. At best, I see this vehicle’s solar system producing about 2.2 kWh of useful electricity per day, and that is stretching the limits of today’s PV efficiency, assuming perfect solar conditions for around 5 hours per day, and finding enough area on the car for 3 sq. meters of well-oriented PV.
Cloggie on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 12:39 pm
show us the math. At best, I see this vehicle’s solar system producing about 2.2 kWh of useful electricity per day
Stella:
Weight car: 375 kg
Battery 15 kWh
Max range: 1500 km
The crucial figure:
At 72 kmh the car has a break even: sun rays alone propel the car.
Mind you: these figures apply to long, flat lonely roads without traffic jams or traffic lights (Outback Australia).
Acceleration sucks. The car is very low and has a “hole” in the middle. It’s no doubt game over with strong head winds.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stella_(solar_vehicles)
But nobody drives 1500 km in a day, but on average 34 km.
A normal “heavy” e-vehicle like the Renault Zoe offer 75 Outback km on 10 kWh. The car weighs 1500 kg, or 4 times that of the Stella.
Don’t know where you get this 2.2 kWh.
My (Dutch) 6 panel = 10 m2 system produces 11 kWh in the Summer or 1 kWh/m2. Stella surface: 452 cm x 172 cm = 7.7 m2. That would be 8 kWh per day, if the car would be tilted towards the sun … although it can be done by driving on two wheels.lol:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yjUTWNQDwo
And these are Dutch kWh’s. In Australia expect a few kWh more.
So for sunny climate’s like Africa, Australia, New Mexico, etc., it is very well possible to drive autonomous on flat roads, without wind… and without battery, provided the car is very light, very low and you drive with relaxed moderate speeds.
Cloggie on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 12:45 pm
Again this is the 2013 car (Stella) we are talking about:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6Nl2tBWuLk
And this the 2015 car (Stella Lux):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QErUc6iEkhY
And this the 2017 car (Stella Vie):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cESdZbRgd5g
Apneaman on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 1:07 pm
Sissy, LMAO – “Try selling them a wind turbine, they’ll try to drive it into a crowd with the blades set on emulsify.”
Apneaman on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 1:24 pm
The deity speaks….
Elon Musk: The world’s population is accelerating toward collapse and nobody cares
-Musk tweeted Thursday to his nearly 10 million followers: “The world’s population is accelerating towards collapse, but few seem to notice or care.”
-He was replying to a New Scientist article titled, “The world in 2076: The population bomb has imploded.”
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/07/06/elon-musk-the-worlds-population-is-accelerating-toward-collapse-and-nobody-cares.html
Study: Tesla car battery production releases as much CO2 as 8 years of driving on petrol
“IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute was commissioned by the Swedish Transport Administration and the Swedish Energy Agency investigated litiumjonbatteriers climate impact from a life cycle perspective. There are batteries designed for electric vehicles included in the study. The two authors Lisbeth Dahllöf and Mia Romare has done a meta-study that is reviewed and compiled existing studies.
The report shows that the battery manufacturing leads to high emissions. For every kilowatt hour of storage capacity in the battery generated emissions of 150 to 200 kilos of carbon dioxide already in the factory. The researchers did not study individual bilmärkens batteries, how these produced or the electricity mix they use. But if we understand the great importance of play battery take an example: Two common electric cars on the market, the Nissan Leaf and the Tesla Model S, the batteries about 30 kWh and 100 kWh.”
https://tallbloke.wordpress.com/2017/06/19/study-tesla-car-battery-production-releases-as-much-co2-as-8-years-of-driving-on-petrol/amp/
2040, 2067, 2100 projections are just another form of escapism for the humans who can’t deal with their current predicaments. Everything will be better in the future cause “they’ll think of something”.
Apneaman on Thu, 6th Jul 2017 1:29 pm
Hurray for the green Cancer.
New Study Shows Gas Engines Even Dirtier, EVs Now Even Cleaner
“The researchers studied the emissions of 7 gas vehicles equipped with direct fuel-injection systems, and found that they emit from 10 to 100 times more particulates than modern diesel engines – more, in fact, than older diesel engines without particulate filters.
“Once inhaled, these particles remain in the body forever,” explains project leader Norbert Heeb. Evidence shows that they can penetrate the membrane of the air sacs in the lungs and get into the bloodstream. And it gets worse: “Liquid or solid chemical toxins from the combustion process… accumulate on the surface of the particles, which can then smuggle these substances into the bloodstream – like a Trojan horse.”
http://insideevs.com/new-study-gas-engines-dirtier-evs-cleaner/