In record-breaking weekend, Germany got 85% of its electricity from renewables

Germany is kicking all kinds of sustainable butt when it comes to its use of renewable energy sources. According to recently released figures, for the last weekend of April, the country established a jaw-dropping new national record in this department — with 85 percent of all electricity consumed in Germany being produced through wind, solar, biomass, and hydroelectric power.
Aided by a seasonal combination of windy but sunny weather, during that weekend the majority of Germany’s coal-fired power stations weren’t even operating, while nuclear power stations (which the country plans to phase out by the year 2022) were massively reduced in output.
To be clear, this is impressive even by Germany’s progressive standards. By comparison, in March just over 40 percent of all electricity consumed in the country came from renewable sources. (According to the most recent figures we could find, in 2015 just 16.9 percent of the electrical generation in the United States came from renewable sources.)
However, while the end-of-April weekend was an aberration, the hope is that it won’t be for too much longer. According to Patrick Graichen of the country’s sustainability-focused Agora Energiewende Initiative, German renewable energy percentages in the mid-80s should be “completely normal” by the year 2030.
This is all thanks to an aggressive focus on investing in renewable energy resources, which have seen a massive boost since 2010. Despite criticism from some parts of the media, the push to embrace sustainable energy sources has received strong support from the German public, as well as from chancellor Angela Merkel.
In all, it’s a timely reminder of what renewable energy sources are able to deliver if given the chance. While private companies like Apple in the U.S. have made their pro-sustainability stance clear, for the most part this is still an area the United States is lagging behind other parts of the world — particularly Germany.
Cloggie on Fri, 12th May 2017 6:50 am
Other countries like Denmark are even further. Please note that neither Denmark (the real pioneer of renewable energy) nor Germany have “easy renewable” hydro power. It’s solar + wind + biomass.
Meanwhile more wind power onshore meets stiff resistance from environmentalist and landscape protectors. Most new wind power therefor will come from offshore.
It is safe to assume that by 2030 Germany (and the rest of Western Europe) will produce most of its 2017-level electricity renewable.
Note though that for NW-Europe electricity is something like 25% of the total energy budget, the rest is space heating and transport.
By 2030 most of the transport energy will be electric, increase the share of electricity within the total energy budget.
Space heating can be covered with heat pumps, geothermal, better isolation, new zero energy home design, thermal solar collectors in combination with seasonal storage of heat…
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/01/02/merits-seasonal-heat-storage-breakthrough/
Westexasfanclub on Fri, 12th May 2017 8:10 am
Hello Cloggie
While I agree with you in general terms, I beg to differ in the detail:
“It is safe to assume that by 2030 Germany (and the rest of Western Europe) will produce most of its 2017-level electricity renewable.”
Not sure. Over all electricity production does not grow in Europe. So it is not very probable that 2017-level electricity then will be produced by renewable. I rather think 50-60% is realistic.
“Note though that for NW-Europe electricity is something like 25% of the total energy budget, the rest is space heating and transport.”
The amount is closer to 20% I think. I don’t want to be nitpicky, but the corrected amount of renewable energy, summing both statements, is significantly smaller. Grossly estimated, the amount of renewable electricity produced in 2030 would be a 50% lower.
Jan on Fri, 12th May 2017 8:47 am
That is fantastic, hopefully Germany got all it’s cars and washing machines built during that weekend.
I wonder what happened on Tuesday the 9th after the sun went down.
https://www.energy-charts.de/power.htm
If by 2030 it is windy all the time and sunny all the time they will have sorted their energy problems
Well of the 48 gigawatts used between 8 and 9pm 43 gigawatts were not produced by wind or solar.
Cloggie on Fri, 12th May 2017 9:30 am
That is fantastic, hopefully Germany got all it’s cars and washing machines built during that weekend.
Many people think that during the weekend hardly any electricity is used since everybody is in church praying. Why not study this chart to verify that the difference between weekdays and weekend is something like 60 vs 50 GW, not great a difference:
https://www.energy-charts.de/power.htm?month=3
What IS true though is that the weather conditions were exceptional for this 85% to occur.
I wonder what happened on Tuesday the 9th after the sun went down.
Not much. Germany is embedded in a European supergrid. All over Europe there are wicked operators monitoring the continental energy situation and they have endless options so that supply meets demand. Hydro power stations respond in a time-frame of a few seconds. Fossil power stations in a matter of minutes. But once renewable energy continues to penetrate, new storage options needs to be installed. Pumped hydro is not exhausted and then there is ammonia or hydrogen:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/04/08/ammonia-as-storage-medium/
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/04/23/cost-hydrogen-from-renewable-energy/
Jan on Fri, 12th May 2017 9:56 am
Cloggie
Do you work for the wind or solar industry or are you a student of some sort?
Cloggie on Fri, 12th May 2017 10:16 am
Do you work for the wind or solar industry or are you a student of some sort?
Graduated on renewable energy in the eighties and worked a couple of years in the field before moving to IT, until today. But I kept an interest in the subject, hence my blog.
banjo on Fri, 12th May 2017 10:27 am
You will likely find these 85% numbers apply to residential electrical use only. It would be great if renewable sources could do the job. Reality is like a brick wall it don’t care for snoogy feel good shit just what works and that friends is fossil fuels.
Sissyfuss on Fri, 12th May 2017 10:32 am
Apneaman on Fri, 12th May 2017 12:22 pm
Cloggie on Fri, 12th May 2017 12:53 pm
Umnik on Fri, 12th May 2017 1:16 pm
rockman on Fri, 12th May 2017 1:35 pm
Texas doesn’t quite have the bragging rights as the krauts but pretty good compared to other states. Especially since we consume a hell of a lot more electricity then sny other state:
“Just 4 months ago a burst of wind propelled Texas to surpass its all-time record for wind energy production, providing 45 percent of the state’s total electricity needs… 13.9 gigawatts of electric power at its peak. Enough electricity to power over 230 million conventional 60 watt incandescent light bulbs.
Of course, like Germany, it didn’t last long so the stat isn’t that big a deal. A smaller but more impressive number is the 12% average of wind power generated electricity provided year round. And again: in the state that consumes 30% more then #2 CA. And before some asks that includes residential AND commercial demand.
And the future could be even more significant. With lower prices commercial solar is beginning to take off in Texas. And we have a huge potential…far greater then we had with wind. We have many hundreds of thousands of sun soaked acres of very little value. And then add the big electricity demand in the state right have commercial: AC. AC in the summer when the sun beats down on Texas without mercy.
And we won’t have to expand the grid much to accommodate solar power: we already spent $7 billion to accommodate wind power expansion. The number of large solar energy plants in Texas is projected to nearly double over the next four years. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas expects 20 new utility-grade solar projects to come on line by the end of 2020. That would bring the total to 41 solar plants in Texas, which could produce enough electricity to power all of Dallas County.
And as interesting as always: being done in the largest fossil fuel producing state.