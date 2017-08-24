Here’s why oil’s future is grim

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
What do auto manufacturers, utilities and oil companies have in common with Kodak, Blockbuster and Macy’s? Their business models are rapidly vanishing under the pressure of technology innovation and societal norms.
Five countries have already announced an end date for the sale of gasoline and diesel cars: Norway (2025), Germany and India (2030), and France and the U.K. (2040). Many others are preparing to follow, proving that electric vehicles are about to go global and follow mass market adoption curves.
While these government bans are welcome, they may not even be necessary. In Europe, total cost of ownership of an electric vehicle (EV) is already similar to most internal combustion engine cars. With rapid improvements in battery technologies, cost of ownership of an EV will soon be significantly lower everywhere.
In fact, traditional cars will not disappear solely due to environmental concerns, but also because electric cars are both cheaper to operate and safer because the position of the motor and battery reduce injury risks from frontal collisions and the probability of the car rolling over.
A cheaper, cleaner and safer car will inevitably win over the market. The only question is how long this will take.
Incumbent car manufacturers are waking up to the urgency of the transition to electric vehicles. After its near-death experience in the diesel emissions scandal, Volkswagen is now leading this transition, with a battery factory planned and 30 electric models to be released by 2025, representing 2 to 3 million cars per year (20 to 30 percent of its annual unit sales).
Volvo (a Chinese-owned company) recently announced that all its models would have an electric motor by 2019, further signaling the EV shift in China – already the largest electric vehicle market in the world.
Automakers are just one example of an industry that will be forced to reinvent itself as technologies and policies shift the world economy towards a low carbon model. Electric utilities are another. There is practically no industry that has as much to benefit from, and conversely so much to lose from this transition.
Only a few years ago, many experts were predicting the demise of the big utility and centralized grid, with distributed solar mounted on rooftops taking over the world. In fact, solar has grown exponentially in recent years, jumping 50 percent from 2015 to 2016 alone. But this has happened largely through utilities building large solar farms, not rooftop solar.
By 2030, renewables will account for half of the world’s energy mix, according to Goldman Sachs. Even now, the cost of wind energy, and in many places solar energy, is lower than gas, coal and nuclear. This is true without subsidies.
The auto industry’s transition to EVs and the utilities’ transition to renewable power are connected. Electric cars will increase the demand for electricity and for grid infrastructure to support charging stations and charging at home. With new approaches to batteries under development, such as solid state batteries, EVs and renewable energy supported by electricity storage are just entering the steep slope of the adoption curve.
These rapid changes will leave the oil and gas industry in crisis. Goldman Sachs recently said oil demand could peak by 2024 – a major departure from traditional analysis that shows oil demand rising to 2040 and beyond.
Some companies, such as Total and Norway’s Statoil, have seen the writing on the wall and are aiming to become “energy companies”, focused on all forms of energy, including solar and wind. Others will continue the failing business model of exploration, drilling and distribution, only to meet the same end as the coal industry.
Many of these changes are already well known, with most decision makers realizing the need to reinvent entire industries. The pace of this reinvention however is problematic. The climate change clock is ticking and the next few years are crucial to ensure earth’s temperature does not rise beyond 2 degrees, the goal set at the Paris climate conference.
All these technological changes are interconnected and mutually reinforced. These advances hold immense promise for our future, and will shift and create trillions of dollars in wealth. It’s time for business leaders, policymakers, consumers and citizens to embrace the promise of new technologies and shake the status quo.
13 Comments on "Here’s why oil’s future is grim"
Bob on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 7:32 pm
Sorry, but cars require roads which require maintenance. Think road surfacing, steel, bridges, concrete, potholes. We can’t afford to maintain what we have now. Our infrastructure has a D grade. We need a Trillion dollars to make it acceptable. It will never be fixed. Also, your pollution doesn’t end. Think worn tires, brake dust, car fluids, plastic, etc. Then we would have pranksters dumping a load of roofing nails onto our highways and all traffic stopping. Or crooks putting out a few traffic cones on the highway, stopping all traffic and robbing them. This EV dream ain’t going to happen, no way. The plain old gas car can’t survive for the same reasons. It’s not the car or the gas, but the cost of maintenance that will kill these dreams.
jawagord on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 7:34 pm
India 2030, really??? More likely 2130. Most of these politicians making these pronouncements will be dead and gone long before ICE vehicles.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/picturegalleries/worldnews/9442080/Huge-power-cut-in-India-600-million-without-electricity-in-biggest-ever-blackout.html
Apneaman on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 8:27 pm
Could get grim in a hurry.
Texas refineries face flooding, disruption threat from Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey is expected to hit Texas on Friday.
The Houston region’s oil refineries could be in danger.
It could take 18 to 36 months for refineries to return to full production capacity if they sustain 2 feet of flooding, Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership President Bob Mitchell said.
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/24/hurricane-harvey-could-hurt-oil-production-long-after-it-hits-the-houston-area.html
Let’s all pray to the Cancer Gods that Huston gets to dodge another AGW Jacked bullet. If it happens almost nobody is going to appreciate the knock on effects.
Outcast_Searcher on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 8:35 pm
I think EV’s will be great, and switching the fleet over to EV’s in 3 to 5 decades is something I hope can happen, at least in the first world.
But somehow I think EV penetration should be proven beyond 1% penetration, and show scaling up without much problems to say 20% or 30% of the first world fleet, before the pundits start crowing “game over”, like we can be at 100% EV sales by 2025 or 2030 with no issues, even in the first world.
Given the ongoing population growth, poverty, and state of the electric grid, it’s insanity to assume that this can happen in the third world in under several decades.
Looking for something better is good. Insisting on magic and ignoring math is not.
BillC on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 9:12 pm
hey man, lets get electric space ships and cruise the the universe. what a joke this article is. where will the electricity come from to power 10s of millions on “clean, green, democratic cars” 37% of energy comes from petroleum, 24% natural gas, 23% coal, 0% batteries., etc..
Boat on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 9:30 pm
ape,
My car is gassed and ready to go. Were parking the truck on a hill 30 miles north, just in case.
GregT on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 10:18 pm
Is it raining where you are yet Boat? Any wind?
Apneaman on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 10:36 pm
You might not want to delay too long boat. The folks who study these things say it has the potential be the worst ever. Beware of panicking humans. Humans can get extra stupid in situations like this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZlDZPYzfm4
Makati1 on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 10:45 pm
I suspect all roads out of the Texas storm’s path will become huge parking lots when the rats finally decide it is time to go. Good for the US GDP. All that damage to repair. Bodies to be buried. Etc. LOL
GregT on Thu, 24th Aug 2017 11:59 pm
They’re now talking about up 35″ of rainfall in the Corpus Christi-Houston area over the next few days. Crazy.
What’s even crazier? As the gulf continues to warm, these events are expected to intensify dramatically.
We ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
GregT on Fri, 25th Aug 2017 12:28 am
“Bodies to be buried.”
Let’s all hope not. Loss of life is never a good thing.
Makati1 on Fri, 25th Aug 2017 12:35 am
GregT, tell that to Washington. I feel no sorrow for Americans who do stupid stuff or ignore warnings. Death is a part of life. more than a thousand Americans die everyday from mostly preventable cancers. ~100 from Auto accidents. ~100 from Suicide. 200+ from drugs. And on and on. Death is a part of life. Accept it. We will all experience it someday.
GregT on Fri, 25th Aug 2017 1:22 am
Sadly Mak, the ones most likely to die in an event like this, are the ones that Washington has already left behind.