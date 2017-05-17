Google, Amazon and Apple ‘set to enter’ energy supply business

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Giant tech companies such as Google, Amazon and Apple, along with major car companies, are set to move into the energy supply business over the next decade due to a technological revolution that has already begun. That is the prediction of Dieter Helm, Professor of Energy Policy at University of Oxford.
Speaking at a seminar hosted by the Economic and Social Research Institute in Dublin on Tuesday, Prof Helm said this technological change would also help decarbonise the world – a process that in his view would not be achieved by the Paris Agreement on addressing climate change.
The gamechanger was technology and “the digitisation of everything”, he said. The obvious manifestation of this were robotic technologies; artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D printing but people were forgetting energy in this context and electricity in particular. With digitization, there would be “the electrification of everything” from an energy perspective.
The relationship between digitization and electricity demand was already evident. The trend had already been seen in cities and their information infrastructure, in buildings, offices and factories. Robotics, AI and 3D printing were the key components of the future of manufacturing. “Transport is going the same way,” he added.
All notions that the world would reach “peak oil”– the maximum rate of extraction of petroleum – were proven wrong, and yet conventional fossil fuels were being forced out of their main markets. The electricity market that would emerge would realise zero marginal cost.
How to produce electricity in a secure, cost-effective way, while lowering carbon levels, would be the priority. Energy in bulk was required to serve a global population of 10 billion people, and likely to grow by 2-3 per cent a year, he said.
Wind energy would not do this, though he was not against it; solar power could play a key part. Without the combination of digitization, electrification and large input of solar power “we are facing an extremely hot world”, added the economist who has advised the European Commission and British government on energy policy – his book Burn Out: The Endgame for Fossil Fuels was published earlier this year.
The new energy supply business would be provided with bundled services combined with smart metering and sold thorough a broadband hub arrangement, he added. This would attract new players and a new corporate landscape, where data-focused businesses would be to the fore. That was why Google and Apple are all over the move to driverless cars, as these vehicles were just data points with sofware contained in robotics.
While oil companies were slowly shifting from oil to gas and making even more tentative steps in the direction of low-carbon energy, he was not entirely convinced that oil companies have grasped the speed with which the industry was undergoing irrevocable change, nor had “the incumbents” the obvious skills in renewable energy required.
4 Comments on "Google, Amazon and Apple ‘set to enter’ energy supply business"
Davy on Wed, 17th May 2017 6:21 am
Techno optimism rubbish is all this is. Google, Amazon and Apple are right now in lofty market heights that are unsustainable and deceptive. The S&P is now primarily a matter of companies like these being bid up. This then bids up the optimism underlying these companies allowing for them to move into other non-core areas. It is more of the Ponzi bubble mentality of global business and finance. If you look at the core of these companies it is all hype and “soft” accounting “goodwill”. The real brick and mortar of growth and productivity is fantasy with companies like these. The part in this article about Peak Oil being proved wrong in no way addresses peak oil dynamics which are alive and well and worsening daily. There is no winning with peak oil. All we did is extend our sentencing for our catch 22 day of reckoning.
This fake green optimism that is so pervasive today with modern humans is part of our evolutionary dead end of being an animal obsessed with fantasy and the future. It is the cake and eat it mentality and the get out of jail free card. Something for nothing is so appealing. Happy endings are what we want to believe in. We think if we hope hard enough they happen. We have a huge bill to pay and the bill is increasing not declining. Techno optimism is delusionals crap that is keeping the herd calm. In that respect it is good but if you care about the truth then it is a blatant lie. Techno optimism is an existential lie plain and simple. This article is a lie if one cares about wisdom and the truth.
Cloggie on Wed, 17th May 2017 7:05 am
Google, Amazon and Apple have a luxury problem: where to invest their seemingly endless amounts of cash. They have noticed the sharp price decline of solar panels and know that more price decline is likely with economy of scale kicking in.
And all of a sudden they know the solution to their problem.
https://hbr.org/2016/11/why-apple-is-getting-into-the-energy-business
It begins with these companies setting up solar and wind parks for themselves to give themselves a hip, green image. Next they could invest in wind and solar as utility.
Techno optimism rubbish… fake green optimism
You are using these words as mantra’s, without elaborating why alt-energy won’t work. The truth is that people like Heinberg, Davy and Greg are social romantics, who deep in their hearts want a different society, away from industrialism, over-population, consumer-totalitarianism, “back to nature”. A bit like the “Indians” (but with a car, smartphone, internet connection and iMac).
That is a valid personal choice, but not necessarily an argument against the potential success of alt-energy.
The truth about Heinberg is that he wanted the party to be over. His predictions were in reality program.
CIA-MOLE on Wed, 17th May 2017 7:25 am
When I had my Bill Joy moment, someone reminded me that I was getting old. Then they said I’m Ted Kaczinsky wanna be and I realized that it seems to be the norm for a lot of people. I began to do some thinking and I realized I’m the new Winton Smith – I love technology!
I’m tired of the tyranny of the patriarchy (the manual labor class). Every single manual labor hand I’ve encountered inevitably seek control and power. I failed to insist and instill in them that labor must be done through willingness and cheerful attitude.
I want machines to do the manual labor. I’m not seeking to replace the human factor because I am one.
We are a creature of duopoly. We can either work hard or think hard or both. Thinking hard gives us science and technology so I can’t just write off techno optimism. I learned to be happy. I learned to love technology.
There’s a price to pay for sticking to the simple and time-tested mentality. Some French general paid dearly for the Marginot line when Hitler’s PEACE pantzer divisions rolled into France.
One has to embrace all that is humanity and the products of our mental and manual efforts. We have to embrace technology.
CIA-MOLE on Wed, 17th May 2017 7:28 am
I don’t blame manual hands who seek control. I empathize with them. I think they have to control the situation because it’s one way to ensure small incremental progress and quality, because progress is extremely hard.
I want to relegate manual labor to a museum somewhere so to speak, as in photographs of early English efforts in industrialization using children.