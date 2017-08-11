Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on August 11, 2017
Externalized costs are real costs that are not quantified within the levelized cost calculations presented in the internalized cost articles. These costs are directly or indirectly paid by various sectors of the economy in forms such as pollution-related health costs, grid integration costs of intermittent renewables, and a reduction in the free services rendered by the biosphere.
These three technologies are lumped together into a single article because externalized costs are highly uncertain and probably relatively small. There are a number of peer-reviewed works on hydropower externalities, but none of them seem to return a clean $/MWh number. Potential externalities include destruction of natural habitats, methane emissions and aesthetic impacts.
The externality of pumped hydro should be similar to regular hydro assuming that the stored energy comes from completely clean sources. It also seems reasonable to assume that compressed air storage would have similar external costs.
Due to a lack of data on the subject, we will simply assume a value of €5/MWh for the externalities of the technologies under discussion in this post. For perspective, the internalized cost of hydropower amounted to $42/MWh and the required breakeven spread for pumped hydro and CAES amounted to $150/MWh.
If you have a number that differs significantly from the $5/MWh estimate given above, please add it in the comments section below. Please start your comment with the keyword “DATA”, followed by a brief explanation and preferably a linked reference. Each DATA comment will be weighted by the number of “likes” when the data is ultimately processed.
Many comments are welcome. More data = greater accuracy.
3 Comments on "Externalized Costs of Hydro and Mature Energy Storage"
dave thompson on Fri, 11th Aug 2017 7:45 am
The biggest problem with Hydro electric generation is that most places that can be utilized, have been already. There are very few if any locations that can be built now to expand hydro electric production without causing environmental problems and or mass protests. As is happening in Canada, South America and in North America.
Cloggie on Fri, 11th Aug 2017 8:17 am
The biggest problem with Hydro electric generation is that most places that can be utilized, have been already.
Dave, try to focus. The article is NOT about hydro-power GENERATION, but pumped hydro STORAGE, two entirely different things.
For the first you need a flowing source of water, usually a river, that is fed by rain water or melting snow (usually insignificant contribution).
The potential for additional pumped hydro storage is in reality gigantic. In principle every valley can be used, just by building an ugly wall across it, provided there is a secondary basin below it, so that water can be pumped up, c.q. release into it. You can even use salt seawater for that purpose.
This posts illustrates what you really need: TWO bassins:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2012/11/25/mattmark-hydro-power-plant/
(Ctrl/F for “mini reservoir”)
paultard on Fri, 11th Aug 2017 8:20 am
The idea that technology is impotent dealing with po is near sighted and kaczinskish. It is also manifestation of senescence intellectually lazy old men