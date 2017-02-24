Energy Return and Economic Planning

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
A recent academic paper suggested that the Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROEI) of Solar Photovoltaic in northern latitudes was actually less than unity, in other words that the technology was a net energy consumer. In response, another paper argued that it was probably in the region of 7 to 10. Read together the papers in fact tend to strengthen the conclusion that there is so much uncertainty in such calculations that no administrative decision can be safely based upon them, and that it would be better to leave the matter to the neural network of a liberal market which will gravitate spontaneously to high energy return sources because they are cheaper.
In 2016 Ferruccio Ferroni and Robert J. Hopkirk published a striking article (“Energy Return on Energy Invested (ERoEI) for photovoltaic solar systems in regions of moderate insolation”, Energy Policy 94 (2016), 336–344) claiming that the energy return for Solar PV sites in Switzerland might be as low as 0.8, implying that the technology was not a net energy producer but a consumer. Unsurprisingly, this paper has been the subject of intense criticism, and a detailed and in many points persuasive rebuttal has recently been published by Marco Raugei et al. (“Energy Return on Energy Invested (ERoEI) for photovoltaic solar systems in regions of moderate insolation: A comprehensive response” Energy Policy 102 (2017), 377–384). Raugei and his colleagues make a number of methodological criticisms of Ferroni and Hopkirk and using alternative methods, calculate that the energy return is in the region of 7 to 10. While Raugei et al’s figure is positive it is not particularly high, as compared for example to figures in the literature for electricity from coal and gas (EROEI = 28–30), and nuclear (EROEI = 75–105) (see D. Weissbach et al. “Energy intensities, EROIs (energy returned on invested), and energy payback times of electricity generating power”, Energy Policy 52 (2013), 210–221).
Exciting though these disputes are, and it cannot be denied that the entire EROEI literature has a deep academic fascination, it is obvious that even at their best the methods are extremely sensitive to premises that may well prove to be mistaken. In other words, it is impossible to avoid the conclusion that EROEI is not a robust calculation and is barely in the realms of intersubjective science.
Interestingly, these uncertainties are almost entirely in the Energy Invested side of the equation (on Energy Return, in fact, Ferroni and Hopkirk and Raugei et al. in substantial agreement). This suggests that the analysis has some key weaknesses not entirely dissimilar to those of the Levelised Cost of Electricity (LCOE) method as it applies to renewables. As is well known, the system effects of uncontrollably variable renewables are not adequately addressed by LCOE, since adding uncontrollably variable renewables to a system increases overall costs (new grid and operating procedures, and suboptimal operation of the conventional fleet), all of which tends to reduce system productivity thus increasing costs. LCOE doesn’t capture this, so a Total System Cost analysis is required to discover what the probable effect would be on the consumer.
The situation with EROEI is rather similar. Rather than just asking whether a technology has a high or low EROEI in an isolated or laboratory sense, we should be asking what the presence of a particular solar PV or wind turbine fleet, for example, does to the EROEI of the overall system of which it is a part. No one would deny that such an analysis is even more difficult than the narrower estimates attempted by Ferroni and Hopkirk and Raugei et al. Perhaps it is impractically difficult, but that brings us to the broader point. – It seems that however gifted and scrupulous the researchers attempting a comprehensive EROEI calculation, whether at a site or system level, neither the reasoning nor the information can be sufficiently robust to inform an administrative decision on a crucial economy-wide investment with a lifetime measured in decades and far reaching economic consequences.
Of course, it is precisely because of such epistemological limits that economic planning in general is so unwise, and that with any major complex decision there is no alternative to allowing the neural network of free contractual markets to react to the full conspectus of data available, as represented in the price. This is as true in energy policy as it is elsewhere. In fact, and for obvious reasons, price will be strongly correlated with EROEI, a high energy return yielding cheaper energy. Consequently, competitive energy markets will always gravitate towards the highest EROEI systems available because they are cheaper for the consumer. Would solar and wind survive that experiment? The need for both income support subsidies and market coercions compelling consumers to purchase the electricity suggests not, but it would only be fair to give them a chance and put them to the test in an undistorted market. This would be academically very valuable, as well as good for the consumer.
Cloggie on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 3:00 pm
With quantities like size, force, temperature, etc., there is agreement about how to measure these.
With EROEI there is not. Should we for instance include the average commuting distance of PV solar factory employees in the EROEI calculation or not?
What is needed is an EROEI calculation that is as simple (and thus reproducible) as possible, like assume values for embedded energy of raw materials entering the factory and read the total energy consumption of the PV factory and set this off against the expected life energy production of these panels at a given latitude leaving the factory.
This figure could at least be used to measure progress in bringing down energy input for a given production progress.
rockman on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 3:11 pm
Cloggie – “What is needed is an EROEI calculation that is as simple…”. Why is it needed? Just as drilling decisions are made based of economic criteria and not EROEI so would a solar installation. Even if the solar project had an EROEI of 150 few if any would get built IMHO if it took 20 years of energy savings to recover the initial investment. And that’s not even taking into account maintenance costs. OTOH if a commercial solar design paid back 100% of the investment in 24 months hundreds would be built even if the EROEI was just 1.5.
superpeasant on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 3:12 pm
I started reading this as though it were a serious article.
Sorry, to have tell you that this is utterly unscientific propaganda churned out by the extremist anti-science group headed by climate-change denier Lord Nigel Lawson. The name of the organisation is even a fraud;
“The Global Warming Policy Foundation (probably best to replace ‘Foundation’ with ‘Fraud’). It has been in trouble with charity commissioners and other official bodies for misleading the British public. Not sure how this bunch of discredited charlatans got in here.
Cloggie on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 3:33 pm
@rockman – EROEI 150 and 20 year return on financial investment don’t go together.
I would have bought my solar panels even if they would have an EROEI of 1. My motivation: reserve for my old age and pay the electricity bill for the coming 25 years while I still can (and postpone the Porsche.lol)
Why is it needed.
You would like to know in advance if EROEI=1 (in which case PV would indeed nothing but an extension of fossil fuel) or is it substantially higher, in which case it would be truly renewable, in that you can build new solar panels from the energy harvested from panels produced earlier and have electricity over for day to day consumption.
EROEI answers the question if a renewable energy base is possible or not. Some people can’t be convinced.
For reassurance: in the worst case it is not necessary to place large solar parks in Switzerland (where the article refers to). EROEI in Southern Italy or Sahara is much, much higher. And electricity can be transported from these regions to Northern Europe with limited losses.
