Dirty Secret Behind Wind Turbines, They Need Lots Of Oil

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 4, 2017
Offshore wind turbines may generate green energy, but they use a lot more oil than proponents like to admit.
Just installing the foundation of a single offshore turbine can consume 18,857 barrels of marine fuel during construction, according to calculations published by Forbes Wednesday. Offshore wind farms often have over 100 wind turbines, meaning that building them requires almost 2 million barrels of fuel just to power the ships involved in construction.
“You can’t even construct or operate offshore wind turbines without oil,” Chris Warren, a spokesman for the free-market Institute for Energy Research, told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “For decades, we have been told that wind, solar, and other so-called ‘green’ sources are the future, and yet these sources remain expensive, intermittent, and unreliable despite government mandates and subsidies. Offshore wind in particular remains one of the most expensive sources of electricity that exists.”
The Long Island-New York City Offshore Wind Collaborative will cost $1 billion dollar to build and generate roughly 200 megawatts of electricity, enough to provide power to between 40,000 and 64,000 homes — depending on how much the wind blows over the course of the year.
The wind farm’s power will cost around $25,000 for every home it powers, according to Daily Caller News Foundation calculations. The first American offshore wind farm in Block Island, Rhode Island will cost $17,600 dollars per home it powers.
The extremely high cost of offshore wind apparently doesn’t worry environmentalists and progressives because, as Salon.com says about the project, “it’s the precedent that counts.” The costs attributed to both the Block Island and the Long Island wind farms are just to build the turbines, not to operate them.
Despite the extremely high cost, federal officials want to power a whopping 23 million homes with offshore wind by the year 2050. Offshore wind is so pricey that early investors, like Germany, plan to stop building new turbines to lower the costs of electricity and prop up the existing power grid.
Offshore wind power is so expensive because installing and maintaining any kind of infrastructure on the water is extremely difficult. The salt water of the ocean is incredibly corrosive and makes operating such facilities difficult and expensive. Electricity is so comparatively cheap in most parts of the country that offshore wind isn’t generally necessary.
13 Comments on "Dirty Secret Behind Wind Turbines, They Need Lots Of Oil"
Rockman on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 8:27 am
Of course it takes a lot of energy to install offshore structure weighing million of pounds. Dah. Same true for oil producing platforms. But that does not determine the economics viability of such projects. What does determine that economic viability? The economics do. Again, dah.
But based upon the numbers present the economics look questionable.
Rob on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 8:41 am
You can’t feed billions of people without oil. What is the point here? At least with these turbines you MAKE energy back after a certain time and then its just money in the bank (minus when the wind isn’t blowing). Everything we do requires energy. I suppose you could convert the whole process to gas powered equipment, propane, even coal? Long extension cords? Oil is just convenient/cheap.
Cloggie on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 8:43 am
Just installing the foundation of a single offshore turbine can consume 18,857 barrels of marine fuel during construction
Big deal:
During a 25 year life span the turbine (in the North Sea) will generate 800,000 barrel oil equivalent of (high grade) electricity.
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/01/07/gold-mine-north-sea/
For the rest I don’t believe for a minute that this kind of specialized equipment will require 18,857 barrel of oil to ram a monopile into the sea bed in a matter of a few hours:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JV9PykR5bHo
Both the Dutch and Germans (and meanwhile perhaps others) have these kind of equipment.
Ghung on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 9:47 am
Dirty secret behind nuclear, hydro, natural gas, coal-fired, solar, geo-thermal electrical generation: They also require a lot of oil for construction and ongoing maintenance. Name something that doesn’t.
Midnight Oil on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 9:53 am
What about the BIRDS…they forgot Bout the damn BIRDS…stupid things are killed by them!
Besides the Kennedy’s storefront mansion in Hiatus clashes with scenic view.
Now, all the other objections are trivial.
Jerry McManus on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 9:55 am
it’s the precedent that counts
Just when you thought the “renewable” idiots couldn’t get any more stupid than they already are.
Of course, in the years ahead as those multi-ton and multi-billon dollar boondoggles sit rusting in the rain, their carbon-fiber laminate blades long since ripped to shreds, I’m sure the “renewable” idiots will stuff their heads just a little further up their prius looking for that golden excuse why it all would have worked beautifully, if only…
Ghung on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 10:07 am
Of course, in the years ahead as those multi-ton and multi-billon dollar boondoggles sit rusting in the rain, leaking their radiation as their cooling ponds boil away, while giant hydro dams begin to degrade and fail, wiping out the communities and infrastructure below, even as the coal plant brown sites leach their effluent into drinking water sources nationwide and their waste retention ponds fail catastrophically rendering the land below unusable for decades…..
Yeah, Jerry, we can do this all day.
JN2 on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 10:30 am
Cloggie, the blog you quote uses a 100% capacity factor for wind. Highest annual average I’ve seen is 47%.
But 25 years is still 375,000 barrels of oil, even at 47%…
tahoe1780 on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 11:13 am
Just curious. What fraction of a barrel of oil does “marine fuel” equate to? i.e., does it take 36,000 barrels of oil to make 18,000 barrels of marine fuel? Anybody know how many trips out to the farm each year to maintain the installation?
Cloggie on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 11:22 am
Cloggie, the blog you quote uses a 100% capacity factor for wind. Highest annual average I’ve seen is 47%.
It’s my blog. You are right about capacity factor:
http://energynumbers.info/capacity-factors-at-danish-offshore-wind-farms
On the other hand, a 25 year life span is VERY conservative. This may apply for the monopile in the sea bed, but why has the tower to be written off after 25 years? The Eiffel tower exists for 130 years already and according to engineers can easily survive another 2 centuries. If you add, say 50 years to the life span of the tower, the energy gain /EROEI looks completely different.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuT5vNljXVk
Anecdotal “evidence” of wind energy longevity: the oldest windmill in the Netherlands, build long before America was ever heard off (1441 or older), still working fine (maintenance is everything). Open and working every Wednesday in Zeddam.
Sometimes windmills last much longer than anybody held possible.
drwater on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 11:27 am
Cloggie said: “For the rest I don’t believe for a minute that this kind of specialized equipment will require 18,857 barrel of oil to ram a monopile into the sea bed in a matter of a few hours:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JV9PykR5bHo”
Now I know why you Dutch guys have been considered the maritime geniuses for centuries.
Apneaman on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 12:33 pm
Germany’s Electricity Was Nearly 10 Times Dirtier than France’s in 2016
http://www.theenergycollective.com/minshu/2399344/germanys-electricity-nearly-10-times-dirtier-frances-2016
Go Speed Racer on Sat, 4th Mar 2017 12:44 pm
The wires are hooked up wrong.
Change the phasing so they run
as motors, not generators.
Then a row of those make great big fans,
and blow all the smoke out of Hong Kong.