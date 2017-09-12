7 Big Changes to the Energy Industry Coming by 2040

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
For the most part, the way we generate and use energy hasn’t changed a lot in the past 50 years. But that’s not likely to be the case in the decades to come. As renewable energy sources become cheaper and more reliable, and we develop technology that enables us to better store and distribute that power, there could be some big changes in the energy industry between now and 2040.
Factor in the historic Paris Agreement — signed by virtually every country on Earth — to reduce global carbon emissions, and it’s a near-certainty that we are at the threshold of an energy revolution. Keep reading to learn about seven of the biggest changes coming to the energy industry over the next 23 years.
The Paris Agreement has the potential to radically alter how energy is produced and used in the future (even without the participation of the United States), but it will take many decades for its impact to fully play out. The agreement, which has been agreed to in principal by 197 countries, has a primary goal of keeping global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Perhaps the only way to accomplish this is to significantly decrease the role of crude oil and coal as sources of energy production. The International Energy Agency states in its World Energy Outlook 2016 that “low-carbon fuels and technologies … win the race to meet the growth in energy demand, accounting for more than 80% of the increase to 2040.”
We can expect to see national policies around the world that incentivize the expansion of renewables such as wind and solar and increased use of natural gas, which produces far lower carbon emissions and pollutants than coal.
Even as the world shifts toward renewables, existing energy assets will continue to consume a massive amount of oil, which should result in a gradual shift in how capital is invested in different kinds of energy. According to the IEA, 70% of global capital investments in energy supply have been in fossil fuels over the past 15 years. But looking forward, the IEA expects the balance to tip increasingly toward non-fossil fuels.
Between now and 2040, an estimated $44 trillion will be spent on energy supply, with 60% of that being spent on fossil fuels. That may not seem like a big shift, but that means a massive $17.6 trillion is set to be invested in renewables by 2040.
Despite all the buzz about the potential of electric vehicles, they remain a tiny fraction of the cars on the road. But that will certainly change by 2040. According to the IEA, there will be about twice as many cars on the road in 2040 as there are now, but it will take less oil to fuel them all than it does to run the current global fleet. This will be accomplished by a handful of different things — mainly, a significant increase in the number of electric cars, which could be half or more of new vehicles sold.
For a glimpse of what the future could look like, consider the recent plans by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to go big on hybrids and electric vehicles. The company announced a plan to spend $700 million to expand a U.S. plant where two new EVs will be produced, and it intends to bring another half-dozen hybrids and EVs to market in coming years.
That said, there will still be a big need for fossil fuels for transportation in 2040, particularly for aviation and moving freight. Petrochemicals — that is, chemical products made from petroleum — will almost certainly be in much higher demand, as a more populous world will need more plastics, rubber, fertilizer, and dozens of other essential products.
Growing dependence on renewables for electricity and transportation, along with growth in domestic fossil-fuel extraction, will drive a shift in how countries secure their energy access and infrastructure. This will almost certainly change America’s military priorities.
For decades, the U.S. has maintained a significant presence in various parts of the world in part to secure American access to crude oil. However, advanced production techniques have lowered America’s dependence on foreign oil, while the anticipated spread of the electric vehicle will further reduce the necessity for the U.S. to police global shipping routes.
At the same time, it will be even more critical to keep the U.S. electricity grid online and secure. Over the next couple of decades, domestic power production, including solar and wind assets, will also be fueling a significant share of our transportation network, while a smaller amount of oil (likely even less of it imported) will be fueling cars. For this reason, the U.S. government will likely have increased its defense spending to secure our domestic energy production and transmission assets, while dedicating fewer assets to simply making sure foreign oil reaches our shores.
Over the next 23 years, coal will continue to see its prospects diminish, while crude oil will probably continue to grow in demand, if at a relatively low rate. However, one other fossil fuel — natural gas — is on track to see its share of the global energy mix increase.
While it still generates carbon emissions, natural gas is by far the “cleanest” of the hydrocarbons, generating lower amounts of greenhouse gases and the particulates that poison waterways and cause smog. Furthermore, technological innovation has made it even cheaper to produce natural gas, and global demand has led to major investment in liquefaction and export capacity from companies like Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT: LNG), which has built one of the biggest LNG export facilities in the world in Louisiana and is building at least two more on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Natural gas is also on track to see its use as a petrochemical feedstock increase, especially in the U.S. Petrochemical manufacturers are on track to invest $200 billion in expanded manufacturing capacity on the Gulf Coast in the next decade alone. These plants will likely operate for many decades to come.
According to the United Nations, 1.2 billion people around the world still don’t have access to electricity. This number will decline substantially over the next 23 years, as the bulk of new energy production will take place in developing countries.
And while it’s certainly a positive that fewer people will be forced to survive without electricity, there will still be 500 million people globally living without power, despite the United Nations’ goal of having universal access to energy by 2030. According to the IEA, the majority of these people will be in rural areas in sub-Saharan Africa.
Water is set to be one of the most at-risk resources in the coming decades. Between climate change and the ever-growing world population, water could become more expensive and difficult to access by 2040. And the repercussions will be felt in the energy industry, too.
This is because the relationship between water and energy will almost certainly tighten. With the planet’s population set to increase by at least 1 billion people in the interim, we’ll need more sources of pure water, which will have to come partly from energy-intensive methods such as desalinization and purification
Meanwhile, water also plays a critical role in energy production. Whether it’s the steam that drives generators in power plants, the rivers that power hydroelectric dams, or the water used in hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells, we will only need more and more water to power the world and keep people hydrated.
10 Comments on "7 Big Changes to the Energy Industry Coming by 2040"
dave thompson on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 11:05 am
Oh how gloriously wonderful the future will be (being sarcastic).
penury on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 11:11 am
If anyone believes half of this, you need urgent medical intervention for your and your families safety.
Outcast_Searcher on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 11:33 am
Given what’s going on, and the various forecasts out there, this is a middle-of-the-road forecast. I don’t see any outrageous claims, given 23 years for green energy and EV’s to be developed.
I see a realization that third world growth continues apace, given the forecast for a DOUBLING of the number of cars. I see an acknowledgement of the continued need for FF’s, given the forecast for a larger role for cheap NG, and for more oil to be used (which is roughly in line with EIA and IEA scale forecasts).
For the doomers, if a forecast says we’re not all dead or doomed in a month or a year, it’s silly. And yet, here we are, over a decade since they’ve been saying this (5 or 6 decades for some of them), stumbling along, with the good and the bad. With technology helping, but not curing our ills. That’s why I’m a moderate, and this forecast looks quite moderate to me, given realities like the scale of energy demand, physics, and economics.
rockman on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 11:44 am
Dave – Just how glorious given this cornucopian sees an INCREASE in oil and NG onsumption in 2040 from where we are today?
“Over the next 23 years…crude oil will probably continue to grow in demand…” And “natural gas is on track to see its share of the global energy mix increase.”
Not sure how that equates to LESS production of GHG then we have today. But it does match the fact that there is no mandatory requirement any of the pledges of any country made in the Paris Accord.
CAM on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 11:48 am
Just too many unknowns: likely, might, could etc. on top of some really tenuous assumptions.
We will just have to wait and see.
But the article is right on one thing. There have not been a lot of changes to BAU to date. Just look at the EIA stats.
fmr-paultard on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 12:59 pm
eurotard, if kindship is so good why don’t you stick with your cousines or ur cloese relatives or your village?
instead you’re here recruiting your Cambridge Five. The suppertards are mine. I admit I’m here to read what they say.
grow your own close kinship and talk to them. leave my supertards alone
Go Speed Racer on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 2:56 pm
Just one energy change coming up,
by 2040: won’t be any.
Boat on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 5:17 pm
WASHINGTON, D.C. – In conjunction with the annual Solar Power International conference, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released new research today that shows the solar industry has achieved the 2020 utility-scale solar cost target set by the SunShot Initiative. Largely due to rapid cost declines in solar photovoltaic (PV) hardware, the average price of utility-scale solar is now 6 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).
I guess the Jew red controlling folks gets credit for the drop in solar hardware. Red Jews doing green work is an example of how haters are not the best at messaging. lol
https://energy.gov/articles/energy-department-announces-achievement-sunshot-goal-new-focus-solar-energy-office
Mark on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 5:49 pm
Twice as many cars, but they’ll use less oil….uh, not likely. Delusion at it’s finest!
deadlykillerbeaz on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 6:09 pm
A record high temperature was set today for this date in my neck of the woods.
Coal production has declined in the US, coal production will probably increase worldwide.
Crude oil will be the number one energy source and will remain number one.
Florida will need truckloads of new materials.
Some will never rebuild.