2016 was the year solar panels finally became cheaper than fossil fuels. Just wait for 2017

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on December 26, 2016
The renewable energy future will arrive when installing a new solar panels is cheaper than a comparable investment in coal, natural gas or other options. If you ask the World Economic Forum (WEF), the day has arrived.
Solar and wind is now the same price or cheaper than fossil fuels in more than 30 countries, the WEF reported in December (pdf). As prices for solar and wind power continue their precipitous fall, two-thirds of all nations will reach the point known as “grid parity” within a few years, even without subsidies. “Renewable energy has reached a tipping point,” Michael Drexler, who leads infrastructure and development investing at the WEF, said in a statement. “It is not only a commercially viable option, but an outright compelling investment opportunity with long-term, stable, inflation-protected returns.”
Those numbers are already translating into vast new acres of silicon and glass. In 2016, utilities added 9.5 gigawatts (GW) of photovoltaic capacity to the US grid, making solar the top fuel source for the first time in a calendar year, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s estimates. The US added about 125 solar panels every minute in 2016, about double the pace last year, reports the Solar Energy Industry Association.
The solar story is even more impressive after accounting for new distributed solar on homes and business (rather than just those built for utilities), which pushed the total installed capacity to 11.2 GW.
But global global investment in renewable energy still lags far behind levels needed to avoid potentially catastrophic global warming, according to the United Nations. Global renewable investment last year was $286 billion, or 25% of the $1 trillion goal set by nations at the Paris climate change accord. Barriers to investment are mostly political rather than economic: Contracts are not standardized, regulatory uncertainty remains, and financial institutions have not created an asset class with a public, standardized track record that will reassure mainstream investors, reports the WEF (pdf, p 12).
But prices are eventually expected to win the day. Solar is projected to fall to half the price of electricity from coal or natural gas within a decade or two. That milestone has already been reached in some locales. In August, energy firm Solarpack contracted to sell solar electricity in Chile at just $29.1 per megwatt hour, 58% below prices from a new natural gas plant.
4 Comments on "2016 was the year solar panels finally became cheaper than fossil fuels. Just wait for 2017"
makati1 on Mon, 26th Dec 2016 7:29 am
9.5 gigawatts = ~ 00.01% of total world electric production. At that rate, it will only take about 1,000 years to replace the existing system. LMAO
“Once upon a time…”
.5mt on Mon, 26th Dec 2016 8:21 am
Raise the subsidies (no kooks, depreciation expense is not a subsidy) and it will be even cheaper. Subsidize enough and it will be nearly free.
Davy on Mon, 26th Dec 2016 8:33 am
Is this a valid statement “cheaper than”? Are we dealing with hype and a message that is just false? Should we be basing our decisions on price? Is the market the proper mechanism for “value” discovery? This article is talking tipping points but it is clear this is not a real tipping point. It is hope mixed with an agenda. Saying we have a tipping point when we don’t is going to influence our decision making process in the wrong way. We know solar is nowhere near a tipping point. We know the challenges ahead are daunting for multiple reasons beyond what any technology can battle.
We need to focus on why we need solar more and not just solar is cheaper. We need to be honest about climate change and renewables. Can we have a renewable civilization and save the climate? What will be the cost of a buildout of alternatives? We are close to many dangerous minimum existential operating levels of stability for civilization. If we make the wrong investments now they could cause more harm than good later. The wrong investment can be the right investment that is invested poorly. We no longer have the luxury of destructive change that is beneficial innovation because we no longer have the safety of surpluses to accommodate this activity. We can no longer make decisions that are experiments and necessarily survive the consequences. We are dancing near a cliff so caution is the name of the game for survival.
When we mix hype with emotions to sell a macro shift for society we risk mal-investment. Can climate change be contained? Science is telling us we have breached thresholds with runaway negative feedbacks. With that understanding how can we use solar to mitigate climate change? Maybe solar should be looked at for what its best potential is and that is sustainability and resilience not a solution. If we use “the solution” as the reason for investment we are going to invest differently and maybe unwisely. Saying we must go 100% alternatives to save our civilization is going to influence investments differently than saying lets strengthen society for what is ahead.
I am of the opinion any alternative investment now for whatever reason is vital and important even if it is for the wrong reasons. That said there is a point where this is surely not true. It also is wrong at the level of the truth and our social narrative. We must be very careful to avoid using false narratives to achieve good results. The results of this is deception and deception at any level is corruption. Corruption is destructive. Corruption kills civilizations and this is always the case. We must have honesty at the highest levels for us to make the proper decisions.
We all know this higher level of sapience is not possible in today’s world. What is the next best solution to a narrative of the ends justify the means? I would say we have to have critical thinking with sobriety to establish limits to this hype. This alternative hype is good at this point now with so little invested in alternatives and so much needed. Alternatives are vital for sustainability and resilience but they are likely not going to save us. We are not going to save ourselves using the same tactics that got us to where we are. We are not going to break out of this trap with knowledge and technology alone. We are only going to manage this trap we got ourselves in by wisdom of good decisions going forward. We need something to limit our decisions of hype and good intension that may be a wrong means. Somewhere at some point we have to have restraint or we will never break out of the circular behavior of more knowledge and technology because that is accepted as better. It might be better to degrowth with policies of less as a better strategy to combat the dangerous progress of climate change and depletion. We would still use fossil fuels because using them is less dirty than building out a new but still status quo civilization on renewables. I don’t have that answer but it must be discussed somewhere at some level.
What is happening now is a blind dash for a magic solution for something that cannot be fixed. These type of exercises leave mistakes at a minimum and complete failure at the worst. Now is the time to critically ask if civilization can be reformed by other means. If it can’t then do we make the best of what we have for the maximum benefit for maximum amount of people. These are the type of questions you can’t price. They don’t even fit into society’s narrative of more with less and increased knowledge and technology is best. Less is more is not a valid message for society even though this may be the case. I am not naïve to think this is our best option but it may be reality. Reality is the truth and getting closer to the truth has a special value over and above all other values. In this sense let’s ask the questions and at least make an honest commentary. We can do this and say it has no place in modern society except as an obscure nugget of wisdom to refer to at some point. It could be a priceless contribution to the truth and may at some point be drawn on to guide future decisions.
dave thompson on Mon, 26th Dec 2016 9:00 am
Solar panels do not work at night when one needs to turn on the lights. How do solar panels store electricity at scale when the sun don’t shine?