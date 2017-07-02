13 Year Old Channels Nikola Tesla, Creates Free Energy

Can a teenager teach the world how to run on free energy? Max Loughan is not your typical 13 year old. The Nevada native isn’t making yet another volcano for his middle school science fair. Instead, he has turned the boiler room in his parents’ home into a laboratory, where he invents things.



Max’s latest invention uses many of the principles posited by Nikola Tesla 75 years ago to harvest free energy from the atmosphere. Tesla Motors was named in his honor. Loughan’s invention uses an old coffee can, some coils of wire and a spoon. It makes enough energy to light a string of LED lights wrapped around his twin brother Jack, much to the astonishment of a film crew from TV station KTVN in Reno.

“As cheesy as this sounds, from day one, on this planet that I knew I was put here for a reason,” Max says, as he speaks to the film crew wearing a while lab coat over a Nikola Tesla T shirt. “And that reason is to invent, to bring the future. My true goal is to help. It is to invent a future where people can be happy, where they can be safe and sound.”

Do you remember the movie Apollo 13? At one point, a roomful of very smart people from NASA are arguing about how to get the crippled spacecraft and the three astronauts inside back to Earth safely. Then one fellow walks in and says, “Fellas, it’s all about power.” Without it, the ship won’t be able to navigate or land without burning up in the atmosphere.

What young Max sees that most people do not is that here on Earth, it’s all about power, too. Fossil fuels have allowed mankind to build cities and travel great distances, but at the expense of destroying our environment. Nikola Tesla postulated about ways to make electricity without burning fossil fuels decades ago. Most found his ideas quaint, amusing, even interesting. But he was too far ahead of his time. He was dismissed by the scientific community as a quack and a charlatan. Now his theories are coming to fruition in the basement of a ranch house in Nevada.

Max Loughan’s invention looks something like a Tesla coil and operates on many of the same principles described by the electric energy visionary. The device is rather simple. It harvests electromagnetic energy from the atmosphere, then converts it to direct current which can be used to power electrical devices. Max says his electrical harvester gets its power from radio waves and from both thermal and static energy. Max spent less than $15 for the materials needed to make his device.

Max is currently (no pun intended) taking online courses at MIT, where he hopes to continue his studies once he conquers the rigors of high school. Watch out, Elon Musk!

Source: Waking Times Hat tip to Leif Hansen of Bergen, Norway, who first alerted me to this story.

gas2