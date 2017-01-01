Welcome to PeakOil.com, an online community exploring oil depletion.

The ‘meme’ circulating the internet and among my personal friend group is that 2016 was something of an awful year. Between a poisonous US election cycle, horrifying acts of senseless violence caused by refugees driving trucks in Europe, nightclub and other shootings, and high profile celebrity deaths it all conspired to create a sense of 2016 having been a bad year. Truthfully, there’s a lot about which we should all be concerned, and I think that people’s sense of unease heading into 2017 is well-deserved, if sometimes misplaced. What do I mean by that? Well, it is misplaced to be worried about symptoms instead of causes. The fever is worrying but it is not the cause of the illness. At Peak Prosperity we are always and ever trying to determine what the root causes are, and burrowing around in the evidence to see if ...

With the year's end, it is tradition to make predictions for the next year. In this case, I looked for something that would take a longer timespan as a target and I found something published in 2015. It can be used to learn how bad some predictions can be and how desperate we are becoming. Do you remember the predictions of the 1950s? The time when scientists and science fiction authors alike engaged in describing to us how bright the future would be? There was no shortage of wonders that were presented to us at that time. Space travel, energy too cheap to meter, robotic home helpers, anti-gravity, a cure for cancer, increased human lifespan, and much more. It is disheartening to think of how little of all that fluff actually materialized. Overall, in terms of problem-solving, the performance of science ...

The world's population explosion is one of the biggest obstacles hindering the train of development and creating exhausting competition between the pace of development and the demands of the increasing population. Saudi Arabia has now launched a new phase of its march based on revolutionizing its economic identity by recreating it through the state’s guarantee of welfare, launching a giant private sector and diversifying national income. All the details and plans of these ambitious and future terms were explained by Vision 2030. This was practically explained through the recent budget announced last week. The Saudi department of statistics announced that the population in Riyadh reached 8 million – 4.5 million are Saudis while 3.4 million are residents. The population of the entire kingdom is 31.74 million according to 2016 estimates. All this means that the rate of Saudi population growth is increasing at ...

'It's inevitable': OPEC will cheat on output cuts, says analyst 23 Hours Ago | 00:53 OPEC's first oil output cuts since 2008 take effect next week, but analysts see little chance members of the producer group will stick to their quotas. "It's inevitable. Somebody's going to cheat," ClearView Energy Partners managing director Kevin Book told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday. "You get until Jan. 21 to believe your hoped-for outcomes and then you converge with reality. Historically OPEC always blows past its targets," he said, referring to the date the cartel's monitoring committee first meets. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed last month to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day in a bid to reduce huge crude stockpiles that have built up during a more than two-year price rout. Other producers committed to reducing output by ...

Charles Newsome, wealth and investment divisional director at Investec, and Bloomberg's Will Kennedy discuss the outlook for oil prices, the battle between OPEC and U.S. shale producers and U.S. crude inventories. They speak to Bloomberg's Anna Edwards and Yousef Gamal El-Din on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe." Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia’s oil producer, Saudi Aramco, is its crown jewel. And jewels ought not to be given away too freely. The company’s initial public offering was meant to be the centerpiece of a new economic strategy designed to wean the country off its dependence on crude oil exports. But rising oil prices could make that financially less necessary, especially as Aramco is fraught with political sensitivity. At the moment, Saudi Arabia needs all the money it can lay its hands on to replenish drained coffers. The kingdom posted a budget deficit of $79 billion in 2016, despite making deep cuts to public spending and pushing ahead with unpopular measures to reduce state subsidies. A quick sale of an oil giant would appear to help. Using the kingdom’s own claims of a $2 trillion valuation, just a 5 percent stake might raise $100 ...

A few days from now, 2016 will have passed into the history books. I know a fair number of people who won’t mourn its departure, but it’s pretty much a given that the New Year celebrations here in the United States, at least, will demonstrate a marked shortage of enthusiasm for the arrival of 2017. There’s good reason for that, and not just for the bedraggled supporters of Hillary Clinton’s failed and feckless presidential ambitions. None of the pressures that made 2016 a cratered landscape of failed hopes and realized nightmares have gone away. Indeed, many of them are accelerating, as the attempt to maintain a failed model of business as usual in the teeth of political, economic, and environmental realities piles blowback upon blowback onto the loading dock of the new year. Before we get into that, though, I want to ...

At first glance, Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and Elon Musk, clean-tech mogul and budding red-planet pioneer, couldn’t be more different. Prince Mohammed is an aristocrat in a country where women can’t drive, but which relies for its wealth on many women, and men, driving everywhere else. Musk, meanwhile, runs a California company posing a direct threat to oil, Tesla Motors Inc. Believe it or not, the royal is a millennial, while the CEO was born before the first oil shock. Yet they also have something in common: Both are attempting the seemingly impossible. The prince aims to transform Saudi Arabia from a relatively closed society lubricated by redistributed oil rents to something approximating a modern, diversified economy within 14 years. Musk, meanwhile, plans to end the dominance of the internal combustion engine while also taking on utilities and Uber (and, yeah, he also ...

Thierry Lepercq, head of research, technology and innovation at the French energy company Engie SA, said in an interview at Bloomberg that he sees a potential for the cost of solar electricity to fall below $10-megawatt hour (1¢/kWh) in the sunniest climates by 2025. Lepercq believes “solar, battery storage, electrical and hydrogen vehicles, and connected devices are in a ‘J’ curve (of upward growth potential).” One consequence of this new energy economy is that, “the price (of oil) could drop to $10 if markets anticipate a significant fall in demand.” “The promise of quasi-infinite and free energy is here.” The key argument being pushed regarding renewables by Lepercq is price – nothing to do with environmental concerns at all. From a business perspective, Engie is hoping to grow into the microgrid market in the coming years – as can be noted by the combination ...

This November, I went by train from Locarno, in Switzerland, all the way to Berlin, for the conference of ASPO Germany. The trip lasted more than 11 hours and it involved four different trains. It was one of the several tests I have been performing during the past few years to see how and how much I could avoid using planes for traveling within Europe. (Above: crossing another train in Switzerland). There doesn't exist a sustainable fuel that can power a passenger plane; at least not at the same price and for the same performance. While airlines dream of impossible "green planes," we need to find something that can take people from a place to another without emitting greenhouse gases, at least over medium-long distances. Maybe, one day, we'll develop a new generation of solar powered airships but, for the time ...

