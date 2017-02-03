Welcome to PeakOil.com, an online community exploring oil depletion.

OECD Fig 1 The OECD has only 4 significant oil producers: the USA, Canada, Mexico and Norway. The UK has now become a small player with production ~ 1 Mbpd alongside small producers Denmark and Australia. The revival in OECD oil production began at the beginning of 2012, led by US light tight oil (LTO) and Canada. Production in Mexico and Europe are actually in decline. The near term peak in OECD production was 24.13 Mbpd recorded in November 2015. The slow decline since then reflects the oil price crash and dramatic slowdown in US drilling. OECD Fig 2 The shape of the N American stack is dominated by the USA where LTO production began to accelerate early in 2012. The near term peak was in April 2015 at 20.12 Mbpd. OECD Fig 3 European oil production is dominated by the North ...

Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest President Donald Trump’s executive orders advancing their construction, at Lafayette Park next to the White House in Washington, DC, on January 24. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) The Keystone XL Pipeline is a bet on much higher oil prices several years from now. It will take at least $85 oil prices to develop the new oil sand projects needed to fill the pipeline. It is also a bet that U.S. tight oil output will continue to grow and will need heavy oil to blend for refining. Both bets are risky. A Bet On Higher Oil Prices KXL would add about 830,000 barrels per day (b/d) to the 1.3 million b/d already moving through the base Keystone Pipeline system completed in 3 phases between 2010 and 2014 (Figure 1) when oil prices were more than $90 ...

Figure 1. cumulative uranium consumption by IPCC model 2015-2100 versus measured and inferred Uranium resources [ Figure 1 shows that the next IPCC report counts very much on nuclear power to keep warming below 2.5 C. The black line represents how many million tonnes of reasonably and inferred resources under $260 per kg remain (2016 IAEA redbook). Clearly most of the IPCC models are unrealistic. The IPCC greatly exaggerates the amount of oil and coal reserves as well. Source: David Hughes (private communication) This is an extract of Ugo Bardi’s must read “Extracted” about the limits of production of uranium. Many well-meaning citizens favor nuclear power because it doesn’t emit greenhouse gases. The problem is that the Achilles heel of civilization is our dependency on trucks of all kinds, which run on diesel fuel because diesel engines transformed our civilization with their ability ...

Dr. Richard Presser recently shared a newsletter on his blog from William Engdahl which for some may provide ground-breaking information about oil and gas. I heard some time ago that there is nothing “fossily” about fossil fuels and this research supports that. It was just more “junk science”. It’s the old “rare and costly” scheme they apply to so many things on our planet. Wherever there is assumed lack, the value goes up. The root of it is greed. I recall in Toronto midweek before a long weekend the prices for gasoline started going up dramatically. You could count on it. People noticed, of course, and filled up early, but of course that didn’t help you while traveling on the weekend. The media said they were told it was because the price of a barrel of oil went way up (due to shortages). ...

I guess you’ve noticed by now that the center didn’t hold. Instead of a secure platform for political premises like tradition, precedent, rationality, and cultural norms, you see a fiery maw of sheer emotion between the camps of the so-called Left and the so-called Right. I say so-called because the campus Left and the Trump Right have escaped the categorical corrals they formerly occupied. And they may have left their customary official parties stranded and dying too. It may be fatuous to say whether that is a good or bad thing; it just is, for the moment. They are two halves of a polity so broken and so far apart that it is also hard to see how they might ever come back together into a consensus about how a society might operate successfully. Not having a consensus — some substantial overlap ...

Inhabitat has a post on Sydney's coolest green building, Central Park (it's actually been up for a few years now but the picture gallery is worth a look) - The world’s tallest vertical garden lives and breathes in Sydney. The world's tallest vertical garden now graces the Sydney skyline in the form of a towering residential high rise cloaked in living forestry. The highly anticipated One Central Park is now complete - and it features a park of its own that climbs 166 meters into the sky in a breathtaking marriage of architecture and nature. The intricate project created by Jean Nouvel and Patrick Blanc reminds us all that the natural world can thrive in harmony with the built urban environment. Indeed, it should. peak energy

As I outlined in my article 'The False Economic Narrative Will Die In 2017', the mainstream media has been carefully crafting the propaganda meme that the Trump administration is inheriting a global economy in “ascension,” when in fact, the opposite is true. Trump enters office at a time of longstanding decline and will likely witness severe and accelerated decline over the course of the next year. The signs are already present, and this fits exactly with the basis for my prediction of the Trump election win - conservative movements are indeed being set up as scapegoats for a global economic crisis that international financiers actually created. Plus, it doesn’t help that Trump keeps boasting about the farcical Dow hitting record highs after his entry into the White House. Talk about the perfect setup… With the speed at which Trump is issuing executive ...

A former Obama administration official, now linked to a Soros-funded foundation, has suggested Donald Trump be declared mentally unfit to hold office or overthrown in a military coup.Rosa Brooks, who served as Counselor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy from 2009-2011 and as a senior adviser in the State Department, outlined four ways to remove President Donald Trump from office, most notably by having him declared mentally unfit for office or by launching a military coup. Brooks now serves as the Schwartz senior fellow at New America, formerly the New America Foundation, a think-tank heavily funded by globalist billionaire George Soros. The Board of Directors of New America is currently chaired by Google CEO Eric Schmidt. “Are we truly stuck with Donald Trump,” Brooks asked in her posting for Foreign Policy. “It depends. There are essentially four ways to get rid of a ...

The growth of battery-powered cars could be as disruptive to the oil market as the OPEC market-share war that triggered the price crash of 2014, potentially wiping hundreds of billions of dollars off the value from fossil fuel producers in the next decade. About 2 million barrels a day of oil demand could be displaced by electric vehicles by 2025, equivalent in size to the oversupply that triggered the biggest oil industry downturn in a generation over the past three years, according to research from Imperial College London and the Carbon Tracker Initiative, a think tank, published Thursday. A similar 10 percent loss of market share caused the collapse of the U.S. coal mining industry and wiped more than a 100 billion euros ($108 billion) off the value of European utilities from 2008 to 2013, the report said. Major oil companies are ...

A top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday Iran will not yield to "useless" U.S. threats from "an inexperienced person" over its ballistic missile program. U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said on Wednesday the United States was putting Iran on notice over its "destabilizing activity" after it test-fired a ballistic missile. Trump echoed that language on Thursday, saying in a tweet "Iran has been formally put on notice" after his administration said it was reviewing how to respond to the launch that Iran said was solely for defensive purposes. Iran said on Wednesday it had tested the new ballistic missile but said it did not breach a nuclear deal reached with six major powers in 2015 or a U.N. Security Council resolution that endorsed the accord. "This is not the first time that an inexperienced person ...

