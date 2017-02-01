Welcome to PeakOil.com, an online community exploring oil depletion.

Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has said that U.S. oil companies willing to do business in Iran will not be banned from doing so. The remark, quoted by local and international media, comes on the heels of a Friday executive order signed by Donald Trump that suspended the visa processing and entry into the U.S. of people from seven Muslim-majority states: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. The suspension order will be in effect for three months when it concerns entry into the country. When it concerns the resettlement of refugees from these states, bar Syria, it will be in effect for four months. Refugees from Syria are banned from resettlement in the U.S. indefinitely. The order also covers legal residents of the U.S. who are citizens of any of the seven countries, so if they leave, they won’t ...

Royal Dutch Shell PLC capped off a flurry of deals in January with sales in Thailand and the North Sea worth nearly $5 billion, marking important milestones in the oil giant’s move to unload $30 billion in assets. WSJ

Saudi Arabia has introduced a value-added tax (VAT) with the approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicating the end of life without VAT across the Gulf. The decision was taken on Monday and implies a five percent levy on some goods across the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, which unites Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Other Gulf countries are also expected to follow and introduce the VAT system by the beginning of 2018. The move has IMF backing, which recommended the Gulf States impose revenue raising measures. The countries have already introduced taxes on tobacco and fizzy drinks. “A Royal Decree has been prepared,” the official Saudi Press Agency said. The tax on tobacco, now at 50 percent, will be increased to 100 percent, the same level as those for energy drinks and sodas. Residents of the region had enjoyed ...

Saudi Arabia has kept its promise. It has cut oil output by 486,000 barrels a day, in line with the OPEC agreement the Kingdom pulled together last October, helping oil stabilize above $50 per barrel. That’s music in the ears of American frackers, who have been bringing oil rigs back to life at a feverish rate—111 in the last two weeks alone; countering Saudi oil cuts, and keeping oil prices in the $50 to $60 range, for now. Financial Product Three-month Performance iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil (OIL) 4.36% United States Oil Fund (USO) 4.69% Market Vector Oil Services (OIH) 19.00% Source: Finance.yahoo.com 1-27-2017 Still, Saudi Arabia’s output cuts are just the beginning of a trend that is expected to last for months and years to come, irrespective of what American frackers do. There are good reasons for that.To begin with, the Kingdom has learned a lesson the hard way: it cannot end the ...

by Gail Tverberg The “Wind and Solar Will Save Us” story is based on a long list of misunderstandings and apples to oranges comparisons. Somehow, people seem to believe that our economy of 7.5 billion people can get along with a very short list of energy supplies. This short list will not include fossil fuels. Some would exclude nuclear, as well. Without these energy types, we find ourselves with a short list of types of energy — what BP calls Hydroelectric, Geobiomass (geothermal, wood, wood waste, and other miscellaneous types; also liquid fuels from plants), Wind, and Solar. Unfortunately, a transition to such a short list of fuels can’t really work. These are a few of the problems we encounter: [1] Wind and solar are making extremely slow progress in helping the world move away from fossil fuel dependence. In 2015, fossil fuels ...

In 1981 I was sitting on an eroded barren hillside in India, where less than 100 years previously there had been dense forest with tigers. It was now effectively a desert and I was watching villagers scavenging for twigs for fuelwood and pondering their future, thinking about rapidly increasing human population and equally rapid degradation of the global environment. I had recently devoured a copy of The Limits to Growth (LTG) published in 1972, and here it was playing out in front of me. Their Business as Usual (BAU) scenario showed that global economic growth would be over between 2010 -2020; and today 45 years later, that prediction is inexorably becoming true. Since 2008 any semblance of growth has been fuelled by astronomically greater quantities of debt; and all other indicators of overshoot are flashing red. One of the main factors ...

Oil markets mostly ignored the glum forecast from BP that the world is facing a long-term oil glut that won't disappear for 50 years. Now that is a forecast and as we have seen in the past year, forecasts and commodities do not always make an accurate fit. Figures from Baker Hughes on Friday revealed that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 15 to 566 rigs this week. The total active US rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, also rose by 18 to 712, according to Baker Hughes. March West Texas Intermediate crude slid 61 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $53.17 a barrel in New York. It settled at $US53.78 on Thursday, the highest finish since January 6, according to FactSet data. For the week, the March contract was down less than 0.1% ...

" The physical requirements are not negotiable. They cannot be bargained down, discounted, or put on a layaway plan." Fire in the New Valley, Egypt - PlanetLab 2016 was a year for revolutions. Really it was only a continuation of the Tunisian Spring that began in 2010 or, even before that, the Arab labor strikes that ran from 2006 to 2008, followed by insurgencies and civil wars in Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen, civil uprisings in Bahrain and Egypt, large street demonstrations in Algeria, Iran, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman and Sudan and minor protests in Djibouti, Mauritania, the Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Somalia and the Western Sahara, then the 2008 financial crash, Occupy, the collapse of Greece, the Ukrainian civil war, Brazil, Venezuela, Turkey, many more and eventually Brexit and Trump. A major slogan of the demonstrators in the Arab world ...

What are green bonds, and how can they help mobilize private capital to fund energy transition and climate change mitigation measures? What kinds of things can green bonds be used to fund? What are the various roles for private, corporate, and sovereign issuers? Why does the green bond market need to grow by roughly 10x over the next few years to $1 trillion a year globally, and is there even enough capital out there willing to accept single-digit returns to buy that amount of green bonds? Are green bonds an answer to the stranded assets problem in the fossil fuel sector? And what can the appetite for green bonds tell us about monetary policy and appropriate discount rates for climate change mitigation measures? We get deep into all of these questions with the CEO of the Climate Bonds Initiative, an ...

Note to readers: the Clusterfuck Nation blog will be going to twice-a-week publication with a nod to the increased liveliness of our national affairs. The second weekly blog will come out Friday mornings. Thanks for your continuing interest and support. — JHK Support this blog by visiting Jim’s Patreon Page! It’s only taken a week for President Trump to give the body politic an immigration enema. The aim, perhaps, was to flush out a set of bad ideas that Barack Obama had managed over eight years to instate as “normal.” Namely, that it’s unnecessary to enforce the immigration laws, or cruel and unusual to do so, or that national borders are a barbarous anachronism, or that federal laws are optional in certain self-selected jurisdictions. But Trump’s staff sure fucked up the details carrying out his refugee and immigration ban, most particularly detaining people with ...

