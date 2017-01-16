Welcome to PeakOil.com, an online community exploring oil depletion.

It doesn’t make economic or geopolitical sense. In a global economy where we drive cars built in Japan, work on computers made in China and eat shrimp caught and peeled in Thailand, why do we hesitate to use oil pumped in Saudi Arabia? Do we fear oil shortages or embargoes? We’ve weathered those before. The oil exporting countries can only hold back so long- they have to sell the stuff. Camels won’t drink it, and you can’t make vodka from it. A nation prospers in global trade by exploiting its comparative advantage, exporting the goods it can produce better and cheaper than others. For the U.S., that’s not oil. Of twenty major oil producing nations, our production costs are in the top three, and the range is wide. It costs nearly twice as much to produce oil here as in Russia; more than ...

"The only thing holding this global tsunami back is the cold depth of the deep blue sea." We are in a crisis of civilization but most people, by and large, have not realized it yet. It is as if we are a prizefighter in the ring with a stronger opponent and we have just been dealt a knockout punch but we are still on our feet, uncomprehending of what has just happened. It is not as though the fight can continue. We will shortly be on the floor. It is not as though we will suddenly bounce back, alert and still fighting. We are done. We just don’t know it yet. If we are lucky, our opponent will relent for the moment it takes us to go down, sparing us another, potentially lethal blow from which we would be completely ...

In August, I mentioned that I had chosen the title “Political Reality” for my memo in part because of my liking for oxymorons. I classed that title with other internally contradictory statements, such as “jumbo shrimp” and “common sense.” Now I’m going to discuss one more: “expert opinion.” This memo was inspired by a thought that popped into my head when the outcome of the election settled in. You may point out that at the end of my November 14 memo “Go Figure!,” I said I wouldn’t write any more about politics. True, but I didn’t say I wouldn’t think about politics. Anyway, this memo isn’t about politics, it’s about opinions. Last spring I attended a dinner where one of Hillary Clinton’s senior advisers was soliciting input, as she and her campaign were struggling to come up with an effective counter to ...

My father likes to say that some people know the price of everything and the value of nothing. The same could be said of the neoliberals of the world, who--in case you missed my previous piece--are now transcendent in most policy circles across the world. To review, the neoliberal agenda is one of deregulation, unfettered trade, fiscal austerity (with the attendant reduction in social programs), privatization and tax reduction. Fundamental to the neoliberal ideology is that government regulation and planning of economic activity are inherently flawed and cannot bring about the desired ends of efficiency, prosperity and social harmony. Instead, price is the great and sufficient transmitter of information across the economy and across society at large. Price is the best barometer for all decisions. Hence, the emphasis on privatizing almost everything in society including education and health care. Neoliberals believe that voting ...

OPEC and its friends have just received some uncomfortable reading. The latest forecasts from the U.S. Energy Information Administration suggest that their agreements to boost prices and hasten the rebalancing of oil supply and demand by cutting output may bring the U.S. shale industry out of hibernation faster than they might like. The EIA's monthly report published on Tuesday raised its forecast of global oil demand growth for 2017 to 1.63 million barrels a day from last month's 1.56 million, its third successive increase -- that should be good news for producers. At the same time, though, the EIA boosted its outlook for U.S. oil production. Demand Growth Strengthening The EIA has been getting more bullish in its forecasts of global oil demand growth for 2017 Source: Department of Energy NOTE: X-axis shows date of forecast for year-on-year global oil demand growth in 2017 versus ...

Coconut farmers have raised the alarm over the imminent depletion of coconut trees, if urgent steps are not taken by stakeholders to urgently block the identified loopholes. Nigeria currently ranks 18th on the world coconut production country index and produces 265,000 metric tonnes of coconut annually, with Badagry, Lagos State, ranking as number one, leading other coastal cities across the country. They claim that with the rising usage of its stem as building materials substitute, coupled with little or no attention to its development in the agriculture industry, coconut trees might go into extinction in the country, in the next few years. The Guardian learnt that the usefulness of the ornamental tree as economic resource is gradually running out. A vivid look at its value chain shows that coconut tree is meant for food, medicine and industry and not for building of houses. Several ...

Alice Friedmann recently posted on her blog "Energy Skeptic" a summary of the discussion on nuclear energy from my book "Extracted" (Chelsea Green, 2014). It is a well-done summary that I am reproducing here. Note that the text below mixes some of the considerations of the main text (written by me) and of one of the "glimpses"; that were written by other authors. The glimpse that reports the results of a model of future uranium production was written by Michael Dittmar. He told me in a recent mail exchange that his model seems to be doing pretty well more than two years after its results were published in "Extracted". (U.B.) Peak Uranium by Ugo Bardi from "Extracted: How the Quest for Mineral Wealth Is Plundering the Planet" Posted on January 11, 2017 by energyskeptic Figure 1. cumulative uranium consumption by IPCC model ...

Those of us who have been fortunate enough to have been born in what is often still referred to as the Western World (Europe and North America) rarely appreciate the historical uniqueness of our material and related cultural well being compared not only to many still around the globe today, but relative to those who lived in that Western World just a handful of generations ago. A mere 200 years ago, in 1820, the world population numbered only around 1.1 billion people. Out of that 1.1 billion people, it estimated that about 95 percent lived in poverty, with 85 percent existing in “extreme poverty.” By 2015, the world population had increased to over 7 billion, but less than 10 percent of this 7 billion people lived in poverty. Indeed, over the last quarter of a century, demographers calculate that every day ...

Rex Tillerson, who recently gave up his post as CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp., told Congress during his Secretary of State confirmation hearing he’s made a clean break from his private sector life. “My love of country and my patriotism will dictate that I serve no one else but the American people,” he said. Tillerson split from ExxonMobil in December, shortly after President-elect Donald Trump chose him as his nominee for Secretary of State. If confirmed, Tillerson will transfer about $182 million in deferred ExxonMobil shares into an independently managed trust. He will also give up more than $4.1 million in cash bonuses during the next three years and he will sell the upward of 600,000 shares he owns in the company. Tillerson has worked at ExxonMobil for more than 40 years. Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee were expected to grill ...

Billions of dollars of public funds have been spent on thermonuclear fusion research. Should the technical problems be solved, fusion would be an excellent replacement for fossil-fuel-based power plants because it does not produce greenhouse gases. However, the largest experimental fusion research project in the world may have been sold to the public and elected officials using misleading information. Program administrators for the ITER fusion reactor, under construction in Cadarache, France, have led the public to believe that, when completed at a cost of $23 billion, ITER will produce 500 million Watts of power. This claim is not accurate, although ambiguous terminology allows ITER representatives to claim that the reactor will produce 500 million Watts of “fusion power.” Public confidence in the integrity of scientific research is predicated on trust. Scientists earn such trust by performing research carefully, reporting results honestly, and, ...

