No difficult economic terms, no tough charts, just simple math. 1 - The worlds population of under 40 year olds (excluding Africa) has essentially peaked (chart below...bars represent 0-40yr/old population, dashed lines UN future estimates). What is interesting about the under 40 year old population is that they are responsible for about 97% of all pregnancies / births. It's not impossible for 40+ year old women to have children, just statistically very rare (particularly outside the developed world). Ok, we've established the global under 40 population (excluding Africa) has essentially peaked...now we lay out the chart below that a shrinking population (above) isn't replacing themselves. Chart below shows world fertility rates, again breaking world fertility (ex-Africa) from the African fertility rate. The world (ex-Africa) has fallen below the 2.1 births per female replacement level...and even Africa is rapidly slowing. A flat to shrinking child bearing population ...

President Trump on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for construction of two controversial oil pipelines, the Keystone XL and the Dakota Access. As he signed the paperwork in an Oval Office photo op, Trump said his administration is "going to renegotiate some of the terms" of the Keystone project, which would carry crude oil from the tar sands of western Canada and connect to an existing pipeline to the Gulf Coast. The pipelines had been stopped during the Obama administration. The State Department rejected a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, and President Obama ordered work halted on the Dakota pipeline after Native American groups and other activists protested its route near culturally sensitive sites in North Dakota. Trump said the Keystone XL pipeline will mean "a lot of jobs, 28,000 construction jobs, great construction jobs." Proposed And Existing TransCanada Pipelines Source: TransCanada Credit: Stephanie d'Otreppe and ...

The robot on an oil drillship in the Gulf of Mexico made it easier for Mark Rodgers to do his job stringing together heavy, dirty pipes. It could also be a reason he’s not working there today. The Iron Roughneck, made by National Oilwell Varco Inc., automates the repetitive and dangerous task of connecting hundreds of segments of drill pipe as they’re shoved through miles of ocean water and oil-bearing rock. The machine has also cut to two from three the need for roustabouts, estimates Rodgers, who took a job repairing appliances after being laid off from Transocean Ltd. “I’d love to go back offshore,” he says. The odds are against him. As the global oil industry begins to climb out of a collapse that took 440,000 jobs, anywhere from a third to half may never come back. A combination of more ...

What a difficult year you were 2016. With your terrorist attacks, the British going mad with Brexit and the Americans electing a Twitter troll as its commander-in-chief. In Syria and other war zones, people were drowning all year in blood. On top of all of that, many of our most beloved artists and performers left the stage, forever, last year. And yet ... Yes, folks it is high time to interrupt all of this turn-the-calendar mourning and shout out loud and clear: People around the world have never been better, healthier and happier. It’s the mind’s natural predisposition to record only bad news, and no doubt there has been plenty. But that’s also one reason why all the good news goes unnoticed. Another reason is that positive developments often happen more subtly: They build up over decades and therefore never really ...

The analytical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy now says the United States will become a major energy exporter in a few years. Will this eventually prove to have been an accurate prediction? The forecast is contained in the Energy Information Administration (EIA)’s Annual Energy Outlook (AEO) for 2017, released on January 5th. In the publication’s Reference Case scenario, America is energy self-sufficient by 2026 and a net exporter thereafter. Prominent news organizations have understandably reported the EIA forecast uncritically: after all, to question it might seem to require independent and sophisticated data analysis. Nevertheless, it should be noted that past AEO reports have erred, often spectacularly. A recent peer-reviewed study examined 630 renewable energy forecasts by the EIA between 2004 and 2014 and found that most sharply under-estimated solar/wind generation or capacity growth, and that the inaccuracy of forecasts has ...

By Reva Goujon I'm standing in line waiting to place a coffee order. A group of young customers are ahead of me, necks crooked 45 degrees, eyes glued to their phones, index fingers flying through Twitter feeds filled with post-inauguration memes. "We should call our band 'This American Carnage,'" one says, looking up from his phone for a reaction. "Sign of the times, right?" I look down at the dollar bill I've been holding to put in the tip jar. A steely-eyed George Washington stares back at me, and I half expect his eyebrow to arch in response to the comment. But when I flip the bill over, a detail on the Great Seal catches my attention. Below the Roman numerals bearing the date of the Declaration of Independence are the words "Novus Ordo Seclorum" -- A New Order of the ...

Daily we are deluged with gloom about how we are overwhelming the Earth’s ability to sustain and support our growing numbers. Increasing population is again being hailed as the catastrophe of the century. In addition, floods and droughts are said to be leading to widespread crop loss. The erosion of topsoil is claimed to be affecting production. It is said that we are overdrawing our resources, with more people going hungry. Paul Ehrlich and the late Stephen Schneider assure us that we are way past the tipping point, that widespread starvation is unavoidable. Is this true? Is increasing hunger inevitable for our future? Are we really going downhill? Are climate changes (natural or anthropogenic) making things worse for the poorest of the poor? Are we running out of food? Is this what we have to face? Figure 1. The apocalyptic future envisioned ...

By now Exxon Mobil is used to putting up with reckless, ill-informed attacks from environmental extremists. Pretty much every pious, Prius-driving Bernie Sanders voter has gotten Siri to post an irate tweet beating up on the American energy giant. But the latest war on Exxon Mobil is coming from a rather unexpected place: members of the family made rich by founding the company. Several of the fifth-generation Rockefellers who manage the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the Rockefeller Family Fund are funding a peculiar witch hunt against Exxon Mobil, the most direct corporate descendant of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Company – and a few of their relatives have had enough. In an attempt to push their radical environmental agenda, the silver spooners behind the Rockefeller Family Fund held meetings where anti-Exxon activists discussed ways “to establish in public’s mind that Exxon is a ...

Steve Huffman, the thirty-three-year-old co-founder and C.E.O. of Reddit, which is valued at six hundred million dollars, was nearsighted until November, 2015, when he arranged to have laser eye surgery. He underwent the procedure not for the sake of convenience or appearance but, rather, for a reason he doesn’t usually talk much about: he hopes that it will improve his odds of surviving a disaster, whether natural or man-made. “If the world ends—and not even if the world ends, but if we have trouble—getting contacts or glasses is going to be a huge pain in the ass,” he told me recently. “Without them, I’m fucked.” Huffman, who lives in San Francisco, has large blue eyes, thick, sandy hair, and an air of restless curiosity; at the University of Virginia, he was a competitive ballroom dancer, who hacked his roommate’s Web site ...

Russia last year overtook Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest supplier of crude oil thanks in large part to increased demand from independent refineries, popularly called teapots. This is what statistics data released today by Beijing’s customs authority show. The average daily amount that Russian companies exported to China in 2016 stood at 1.05 million barrels, up by 25 percent from 2015. Saudi Arabia’s average daily shipments to the world’s second-largest oil consumer were 1.02 million barrels daily in the period, an amount representing a slight 0.9-percent uptick on 2015. Russia is likely to keep its place as top exporter to China this year as well, as long as demand from teapots remains intense: while China’s state oil companies are bound by long-term contracts with Saudi Arabia, the small refineries have taken advantage of more flexible export conditions offered by Russian exporters as ...

