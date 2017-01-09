Welcome to PeakOil.com, an online community exploring oil depletion.

Russia is one of the world’s hydrocarbon superpowers, rich in coal, oil, and natural gas. The autocratic state’s economic and political power relies heavily on these natural resources. This history goes back to the early nineteenth century, when the Tsarist empire began conquering the Caucasus and Transcaucasian regions, capturing the oil-rich Baku region from the Persians. Russian oil production boomed after the 1870s, and by 1900 Russia was the world’s leading producer. After 1917, the cash-strapped Bolsheviks, who had nationalized production, sold as much as they could from facilities devastated by the civil war. They imported American and European capital and technology to do so. American companies purchased Russian oil for distribution in third countries, even though the U.S. did not recognize the Bolshevik state. The allied period of World War II, however, saw official cooperation. Then, in the early 1970s, after the coldest ...

Scott Pruitt, Oklahoma's attorney general and Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, has been a longtime opponent of federal environmental regulations and a denier of climate change. Not surprisingly, as Pruitt's confirmation hearing approaches, many of his most prominent supporters are on the fringe of leading scientific consensus on climate change, and many are closely aligned with the fossil fuel industry that the EPA is responsible for regulating. "As far as we can tell there’s literally nothing in his record showing any indication of protecting the environment in any way that matters," Natural Resources Defense Council’s director of government affairs David Goldston said on a call with reporters on Wednesday. Democrats and environmentalists have accused Pruitt of being too extreme to lead an agency charged with protecting public health and the environment. They point to his work as Oklahoma's attorney general: ...

Those of you who can read French may be interested in this rant by Nicolas Casaux at http://partage-le.com/…/le-desastre-ecologique-renouvelabl…/ Apparently, the government of New Zealand financed a large PV installation in the Tokelau island, somewhere in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. The plant is backed up by lead batteries, so it can provide 24/24 power to the islanders. (some 1400 people). That allows islanders to have TV, high-speed Internet, and mail ordering from Amazon and Ebay. Casaux takes all this as the reason for a screed in which he rants against renewable energy for several paragraphs, then compares PV-ization of the islands to their conversion to the Catholic religion. Basically, it is a "cultural rape" that has left the islanders dependent on a sophisticated technology of which, according to him, they had no need, having been self-sufficient for centuries and happy to bake ...

The bamboozlement of the public is nearly complete. The Deep State has persuaded 80 percent of Americans that all news is propaganda, especially the news emanating from the Deep State’s own intel department. They’re still shooting for 100 percent. The fakest of all “fake news” stories turns out to be… “Russia Hacks Election.” It was reported conclusively Saturday on the front page of The New York Times, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Deep State: Putin Led a Complex Cyberattack Scheme to Aid Trump, Report Finds WASHINGTON — President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia directed a vast cyberattack aimed at denying Hillary Clinton the presidency and installing Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office, the nation’s top intelligence agencies said in an extraordinary report they delivered on Friday to Mr. Trump. You can be sure that this is now the “official” narrative aimed at the history books, sealing the illegitimacy ...

Forget about oil or gas – you should be worrying about the less discussed but far more concerning fact that the world is running out of clean, drinkable water. I wrote this article while in Kathmandu. Nepal’s capital and largest city has a severe water shortage. Even though all homeowners pay a fee to the government to get water on tap, supplies run only once a week for a few hours. Desperate residents are then forced to purchase water from private suppliers. While this is affordable for richer people, it’s a big problem for the lower and middle classes. For many in the developing world, water is really the difference between prosperity and poverty. More than a billion people around the world have no reasonable access to fresh water. Most of the diseases in developing countries are associated with water, causing millions ...

Predicting where oil prices would go next month or next year has always been a game of hit and miss, all the more so in the past two years since the oil price crash began. Analysts have forecast prices in the range US$10 to US$70 at various points this year, and actual prices have also had a bumpy ride, with WTI Crude ranging from below US$30 in January 2016 to a 17-month high briefly touching over US$55 on December 12, 2016. Heading into 2017, the oil price predictions by major organizations and investment banks are generally not widely diverging and hovering in the US$50-$60 range, but there have been some wilder viewpoints that are phenomenally bullish or direly bearish. In February of this year, when WTI was just over US$31, Brandon Blossman at Tudor Pickering Holt & Co said he expected oil at ...

A comment from Pierre Rabhi, a French thinker and farmer, who I prefer to call the “philosopher of the land”: “Today, when one speaks of economics, it is not a question of the real economy. The real economy is a system that aims to share resources as evenly as possible to meet the needs of the greatest number of people. Unfortunately, what is called ‘economics’ is, above all, monetization which makes money represent not only real wealth but also non-real, virtual, speculative wealth, and that it works on itself: money produces money. So we’re not in a real economy.” These words of Rabhi lead us to a reflection that deserves our attention in the face of the many disparities we have experienced. In fact, economics cannot be called real when it brings together a contingent of millions of hungry human beings ...

Saudi Arabia is staying in the battle for market share by continuing to pump the type of oil that’s similar to rival U.S. and African supply, while fulfilling its promise to cut output by focusing curbs on other varieties. The nation plans to idle some fields producing the Arab Medium and Arab Heavy grades to meet its output reduction target, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential. That would help the world’s top exporter concentrate more on selling more-profitable crudes such as Arab Light and Extra Light, adding to growing global supplies of similar-quality oil and pitting it against other producers. A majority of the output cuts that are part of a historic deal between OPEC and some other producers aimed at curbing a global glut are set to come ...

When I hear a claim that doesn’t sound quite right to me, I usually check in at Snopes to get the facts. They usually do a good job of debunking fake news, and they provide lots of references to back them up. However, I think they did a huge disservice to readers recently with their fact check on a viral story about Las Vegas. The story going around was that Las Vegas is now completely powered by renewable energy. The story contains a kernel of truth, but then that kernel got distorted into something that went viral, but was clearly untrue. Why does it matter? Because when people start to believe energy myths, they start to have unrealistic expectations. That leads to bad energy policies. After all, if the glittering lights of Las Vegas can run entirely on renewable energy, there is no ...

President-elect Donald Trump sparked controversy by appointing the CEO of ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson, as his Secretary of State. Many fear that including the oil industry in his emerging administration could affect US foreign policy and undo years of environmental policy gains. But the fossil fuel industry is one of the most powerful global industries and is already deeply embedded in U.S. politics. So, just how powerful is Big Oil? Watch today's Seeker Daily video to find out. Learn More: The Washington Post: Trump picks ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state Seeker

